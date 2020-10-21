The deal is large, especially if we take into account the lower valuations across the industry, after energy names have seen tough operating conditions in recent years.

ConocoPhillips (COP) announced a very large deal. While a near $10-billion deal is not very large in terms of its deal value, it should be said that valuations within the energy sector have come down a lot amidst correction in crude prices in 2020, and actually the years before.

Buying low seems to make sense, yet unfortunately this is an all-stock deal with Conoco's shares down a great deal as well, limiting the appeal of the timing element.

Nonetheless, the deal seems to make strategic and financial sense. While shares trade at low levels, the outlook for the shares and this deal depends largely on the future of oil prices, which is hard to predict. In this uncertainty (to the upside as well), I remain underweight energy as I have done for years, amidst the rise of renewables, making that companies like Conoco face an uphill battle.

Acquiring Concho

ConocoPhillips has reached a deal to acquire Concho Resources (CXO) in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion although the enterprise value jumps to $13 billion once net debt is included. Deal terms dictate that investors in Concho will receive 1.46 shares of Conoco's stock or every share they own in Concho. Following the deal, Conoco will grow a bit bigger, valued at around $60 billion, although that is meaningless for shareholders.

Greater scale and costs synergies are the driver behind the deal as the deal is set to create a giant with 23 billion barrels of oil-equivalent in reserves, with supply costs of less than $40 per barrel of WTI and daily production of 1.5 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day. The company furthermore stresses the quality of the balance sheet and anticipates $500 million in cost and capital savings per annum from 2022 onwards. The deal presentation reveals that the vast majority of this number includes cost reductions, which is comforting.

Following the deal, investors in Concho will obtain a 21% equity stake in the combined company. Nonetheless, investors in Concho might not be very happy that its management team is selling out the company on the cheap to a traditional giant, at a very modest premium as the deal was ill-timed. Furthermore, with oil having stabilized a bit, and Concho having sufficient liquidity, the deal is not very well-timed as selling on the low contradicts the promises made to investors over the past decade.

Some Perspective

For investors in Concho this is hardly a winner with shares actually down 2% at the moment of writing at $47 per share, up modestly from a $44 price just a week ago, in part because Conoco's shares have been lagging in anticipation of a deal being announced. In fact, exactly two years ago shares were trading exactly $100 higher, revealing that two-thirds of the value has been lost ever since. This just shows that well-capitalized and higher-quality shale names are not isolated from such an environment, as it could be shocking to a group of investors in Concho that the deal is taking place at hardly a premium.

To do some math. Conoco operated with a share count of 1.08 billion shares as this number will rise to 1.36 billion shares, given that 79% of shares will be held by ''old'' Conoco investors. The $500 million in projected synergies suggests a pre-tax earnings contribution of $0.36 per share as investors clearly have some skepticism about the deal. While this is an all-stock deal, which means no incremental interest is due and all the financial benefits should be seen to investors, these same investors still have some reservations.

So let us do some math. To do some comparisons, let's look at the second-quarter results of Conoco as a starter. The company generated $4.0 billion in revenues and operating earnings of $21 million, yet the numbers are better than they look as the revenues include a combined $1.2 billion in gains on dispositions and other income. The 1.08 billion shares represent a $37-billion equity valuation at $34 per share as I pegged net debt at $7.1 billion at the end of the second quarter. This $44-billion enterprise valuation stood in comparison to production just shy of a million barrels of oil-equivalent per day as it turned out the company was posting large losses at the time, close to a billion dollars a quarter.

Concho reported second-quarter revenues of $474 million based on production of 319,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. The lower revenues in relation to production relates largely to a larger gas component and production in cheaper parts of the energy world, at home where the discount vs. benchmark prices is the largest. Furthermore, revenues were depressed by hedge losses included on this line item.

The company even reports adjusted profit that is misleading - after depreciation expenses fell sharply, the result of large impairment charges taken in the past which means that net capital spending is required just to keep production flat. The $12-billion valuation looks even a bit cheaper compared to Conoco based on the production number as $12 billion makes up about 20% of the pro-forma enterprise value (reported at $60 billion), while production comes in around 24% on a pro-forma basis. The nature of this production is a bit safer (back in the US, yet is sold at lower realizations).

What Now?

Please spare me the comments about discipline by Conoco in this deal. While it is true that Concho is acquired at just around $50, which is two-thirds below the highs just two years ago, the deal is entirely paid for in stock. Conoco's stock has lost nearly 60% of its value as well from highs around $80 in 2018, so the argument that timing is great does not necessarily apply as dilution is what counts if you pay in shares and relative valuations, and absolute valuation matters if you pay in cash.

Truth be told, Conoco will become larger at home and will probably add expertise, drilling locations and synergies at a reasonable price, yet like the rest of the sector the company is facing an uphill battle of low oil prices, and more importantly, in the long run the impact of ESG practices on the business.

While of course renewables make up very low as percentage of energy production, this share increases rapidly; millennials shy away from polluting businesses, as even a few headwinds create huge challenges to run a business profitably and create long-term value. If we look at all businesses and industries which have seen secular headwinds over the past decades, it creates a very tough environment for delivering on good, let alone superior returns.

Right now at $35 per share, leverage looks very much under control as it is hard to remember that as recent as 2018 the company generated earnings around $5 per share, and ahead of the split of the midstream and downstream activities, a few years earlier, earnings were even far higher.

This shows the appeal if oil prices recover, which is the big if, as a boom in energy prices could really create tremendous value for equity holders, even if the business might be extinct 20/30/40/50/100 years from now. The issue at hand across the entire industry remains one of focus on flawed metrics, depletion, and commitment to short-term shareholder value. A great illustration of the latter is the symbolic penny hike to $0.43 per share in quarterly dividends earlier this month, all while the logical alternative in this environment might be to buy back shares, or to pay at least part of this acquisition in cash.

I think that Conoco is doing a fine deal and while the deal is not welcomed by the market, this is what creates opportunities. The investment case relies largely on the outcome of oil prices, yet with the company facing continuously stronger secular headwinds, I am much more comfortable to invest in companies with reasonable valuations which have a brighter view. History teaches that this is probably better for long-term returns and night rest than buying even good operators in more challenged business lines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.