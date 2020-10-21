I break down Yamana's production update and what to expect for Q3 2020 earnings.

Yamana has announced a 50% increase to its dividend and a new policy where the payout is based on the price of gold.

Yamana's gold mines are mostly tracking ahead of plan and its cash position has swelled by $145 million to $470 million.

Yamana Gold: Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Yamana Gold's (AUY) shares have been outperforming its gold mining peers, when compared to the benchmark VanEck gold miners index (GDX). The gold miner is set to report its Q3 2020 earnings on Oct. 29, and based on its recent bullish production update and higher average realized gold prices in Q3, I think investors should expect a record-breaking quarter.

If you are unfamiliar with Yamana Gold, this is a mid-tier gold miner that is estimated to produce 1 million gold equivalent ounces from its mines in 2020. Yamana's core assets include a 50% stake in the massive Canadian Malartic mine in Canada co-owned with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), the Cerro Moro gold-silver mine in Argentina and the Jacobina mine in Brazil, and the advanced-stage Agua Rica project in Argentina.

Back in April of 2019, the miner sold its Chapada copper mine for $1 billion to Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) to shore up its balance sheet, and recently, Yamana had its shares admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Here's an update on Yamana Gold, including what to expect from its upcoming earnings, its new dividend policy, and an update on its valuation.

Yamana Gold Production Update

Production Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Difference Gold production (oz) 164,141 201,772 +37,631 (18.65%) Silver production (oz) 2.01 3.04 million + 1.03 million (33.8%) Gold equivalent production (oz) 183,582 240,466 +56,884 (23.65%)

On Oct. 7, Yamana provided a production update, announcing preliminary production of 201,772 ozAu and 3.04 million ozAg, for total gold equivalent production of 240,466 oz (up from 183,582 oz in Q2 2020), an increase of 56,884 oz from last quarter, or 23.65%.

Most of its mines are tracking ahead of plan; therefore, Yamana has increased its 2020 production guidance by 3%.

In particular, the Jacobina mine reported a breakout quarter, with production of 44,080 ozAu, up from 37,685 ozAu last quarter. At Cerro Moro, production resumed to normal levels and reached 18,818 ozAu and 1.68 million ozAg, up from 8,175 ozAu and 730,571 ozAg in Q2 2020. This was the main reason Yamana says its silver output rose by over 1 million ounces.

At its 50%-owned Canadian Malartic mine, it produced 76,398ozAu, above plan due to increased throughput, even though the mill experienced two shutdowns for maintenance.

This was a great quarter from a production standpoint; however, Yamana has also stated that Q4 2020 will actually be the strongest quarter for the company, in line with historical trends. Its all-in sustaining costs are expected to range between $1,020/oz and $1,060/oz, down from $1,074/oz in H1 2020.

As for its balance sheet, Yamana says that it ended Q3 2020 with approximately $470 million in cash, up by $145 million from Q2 2020.

Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate

Metric Q2 2020 Q3 2020 (author estimates) Net earnings $63.3 million $90-$100 million Earnings per share $.07 $.11-$.13 Operating cash flow $92.2 million $220+ million Free cash flow $60.3 million $150+ million

What can investors expect for its Q3 earnings? An excellent report, and here's why.

Yamana reported adjusted earnings per share of $.07 last quarter, and for Q3 2020, the 9 analysts covering the stock have a mean estimate of $.08, with a low estimate of $.06 and a high estimate of $.13.

I think Yamana will easily exceed $.08 per share, given its strong Q3 production and higher average realized gold price, and the expectation for lower all-in sustaining costs.

Last quarter, the company reported $63.3 million in earnings with gold prices averaging $1,713/oz and silver averaging $16.83/oz, and with its AISC coming in high at $1,125/oz. Well, this quarter will definitely see these prices over $1,900/oz for gold and $23/oz for silver, with Yamana's AISC likely falling to $1,050-1,075.

Also note that Yamana's guidance from its October corporate presentation (slide 11) says that every $100/oz change in the gold price impacts EBITDA by $100 million, operating cash flow by $70 million and free cash flow by $70 million.

I've used these company estimates, along with production figures and average realized gold & silver price estimates, to come up with my projected figures for its Q3 2020 earnings. I believe Yamana will likely report earnings in the range of $90-100 million and earnings per share that meet or exceed $.11.

Dividend Increase and New Policy

(Yamana Gold's dividend policy overview. Credit: Yamana corporate presentation)

Income investors will be excited to learn that Yamana has decided to increase its annual dividend payout by 50% to $.105 per share, effective for Q4 2020. The stock currently yields 1.81%.

This represents a 425% increase from where the dividend was just 18 months ago, and based on its recent stock price, gives the stock a yield of 1.9%, which is among the highest in the mining sector.

Based on Yamana's 2021 earnings estimate of $.44, I think the payout ratio is fairly conservative at 23%, which means Yamana has some room to raise it further in the future.

Conclusion: Good Things in Store for Yamana

While the stock is outperforming its peers and has had a nice run, there are reasons to believe more gains are in store with a strong Q3 and Q4 earnings coming. Investors who buy shares here will also lock in a 1.9% yield, which is among the highest in the gold mining sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.