It's Hold Your Nose And Stay Long In The Market Right Now: Thornton

Despite stronger Q3 earnings, Q4 could demonstrate a pullback and the upcoming U.S. election could serve as a catalyst either to upside or downside, Thomas Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, told Real Vision’s Daily Briefing.

Thornton thinks this could be a market that will look closely at quarterly earnings. With economic reports plateauing, he’s watching to see whether earnings will plateau as well. He said that earnings beats have been stronger, but the problem is that stocks aren’t getting rewarded for those beats, which could be a sign that things are getting priced in. Going forward, it will be important to watch where things are and if there’s a topping pattern forming, he said.

Thornton also discussed the anticipation of new stimulus and said that MMT is a lazy way to bail people out and a moral hazard. We’re addicted to stimulus and it just gets bigger and bigger and it will end at some point - and not well, he said. He believes that the growth in the economy will slow because of all of the debt created.

As for how to play these markets, Thornton said he’s not short the markets nor is he playing for the debt bomb to explode. He said he’s playing the ebbs and flows and taking advantage of the 10% pullbacks and lifts and sector rotation, which he thinks will be a theme in 2021. He said that all investors can really do is try to stay even and go with the ebbs and flows.

“It’s hold your nose and stay long in the market right now,” he said.

Thornton did note that we’re seeing a bit of a rotation back to value as financials and energy pick up. He likes a handful of the large financials and thinks they have some opportunities on the long side. He said that seeing interest rates go up is giving people a little confidence, which he believes will help the financials.

Thornton also expressed a contrarian view on energy stocks during the interview. He thinks that a Biden win could actually be positive for the energy sector, as he’d likely impose new restrictions on drilling, which would limit the glut of supply we have now and raise prices.

