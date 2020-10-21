Housing Permits Rise To 13+ Year Highs In September, Starts Lag But Also Rise

Starts are more volatile and tend to slightly lag permits. While they did not make new highs, the trend is still quite positive.

Both total and single family permits rose to their highest levels since the first half of 2007.

Housing is a long leading indicator, forecasting the direction of the overall economy 1 year or more in advance.

Introduction

Housing is a long leading indicator for the economy, typically forecasting conditions a year or more in advance. Although it is not always the case, advances - and especially declines - in housing over the past 25 years (blue in the graph below) have tended to lead advances or declines in the stock market (red, represented below by the Wilshire 5000):

Tuesday morning, housing permits and starts for September were released, so let’s take a look.

Near record-low mortgage rates drive 13+ year highs in permits, near-highs in starts

As I say almost every time I report these numbers, historically, interest rates have led housing sales and starts, which in turn lead prices, which in turn lead inventory.

Typically, interest rates have led at turns in the housing market by roughly 3 to 6 months. Here is the updated view of the absolute values of housing permits (red, left scale) vs. mortgage interest rates (blue, inverted, right scale):

You can easily see that big upward or downward moves in interest rates have marked effects on new housing construction (remember, mortgage rates are inverted, so increases in rates show as declines in the graph).

The relationship is even clearer when measured YoY:

Since interest rates continue at or near all-time lows and are significantly lower (and therefore positive) since one year ago, we should expect to see good housing numbers, and we saw that again in September:

All three measures improved month over month. Both overall permits (blue, left scale) and single family permits (red, right scale) - remember, single family permits are the least volatile leading measure - made new highs going back all the way to April and March 2007, respectively. Housing starts (gold, left scale) are much more volatile and tend to lag permits by about a month. Although they failed to make a new high, only the three months of last December through this past February plus July were higher during the entire expansion since 2009.

Conclusion

Just as I have been saying for the past few months, record-low mortgage rates are continuing to have a positive effect on the housing market. This new construction will boost the construction sector of the economy through the first three quarters of 2021 at least, with multiplier effects as the contractors spend the incoming money. Subsequently, sectors like major and minor housewares and outdoor landscaping and furniture will also be boosted.

My best guess is that we are likely to see a workable coronavirus vaccine by next spring or summer (and perhaps, a much more coherent and effective Federal response). If so, then the positive housing effects will set a floor under the economy as the pandemic emergency begins to abate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.