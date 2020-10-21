Gold And Silver Showing Signs Of 'Fatigue'

A stronger USD may weigh on both gold and silver in the short run, which have already started to show some signs of fatigue.

However, the rise in uncertainty over the US elections and new rounds of lockdowns to fight the pandemic will increase demand for safe assets such as the USD.

In the long run, the constant rise in liquidity injected by central banks to assist the restrictive economies will support assets with limited supply, such as gold and silver.

Introduction

In the past few months, the massive monetary printing leading to a drastic depreciation of most of the currencies combined with the significant fall in interest rates has led to a sharp appreciation in assets with limited supply, such as gold and silver. There is no question that the dramatic rise in central bank’ assets to support the very restrictive economies we currently live in will lead to higher gold and silver prices in the medium to long term; however, we recently saw that precious metals were showing some signs of "fatigue", leading to the following question: should we expect a pause in gold and silver in the near term?

Precious metals’ drivers

One of the most important drivers of gold and silver over time has been US real interest rates (notably the 5Y); Figure 1 shows that gold and silver prices tend to surge in periods of falling real interest rate, as investors are less keen in holding Treasuries and would rather keep a long position in the precious metals even though they both have a "negative carry". As a reminder, both gold and silver have no fundamental value (i.e., no dividends or coupons), but they do have a storage cost.

After collapsing from over 1 percent in the end of 2018 to -1.4% in August 2020, real yields have been rising in the past two months, leaving both PM vulnerable in the short run.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

The second important driver that we carefully watch is the amount of negative-yielding debt around the world; as more and more "secure" debt has been trading in negative territory, active investors (who are not forced to hold the government or AAA debt due to regulatory reasons) have been chasing assets with terminal value that only benefits from capital appreciation.

Figure 2 shows that the precious metals have been very sensitive to the significant rise of negative-yielding debt in the past two years, especially gold. After reaching a high of nearly USD 17 trillion at the end of August 2019, the amount of debt trading in negative territory has been on the rise in recent months, which could support gold and silver prices in the short term.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

The third crucial driver of gold and silver is the US dollar, that has been constantly weakening in the past 6 months amid the massive liquidity injections from central banks, which has led to higher gold and silver prices. Even though some investors are confident that the US dollar is about to depreciate much further in the coming months, we remain positive on the USD, as we think the greenback could benefit from the rise in uncertainty over US elections and a new series of lockdowns.

Figure 3 shows that periods of strong momentum in the US dollar as we have seen since March also coincide with strong trends in precious metals. As we expect demand for classic safe havens such as the US dollar to remain elevated in the near term, we could see lower prices in both gold and silver.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Closing thoughts

In the long run, we remain bullish on all assets with limited supply, such as gold, silver (and Bitcoin to a further extent), as we are confident that the constant monetary printing from central banks to maintain the restrictive economies this winter to fight the pandemic will lead to currencies’ depreciation. Figure 4 shows a striking relationship between the annual change in gold prices and the annual change in the G4 central banks' assets in the past cycle. In addition, we previously saw that gold was also a good diversifier of the traditional 60/40 equity bond portfolio, hence investors will gradually increase their gold allocation in the medium to long term with interest rates close to or below zero percent in most of the developed economies.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

However, momentum in the short run could be slightly bearish, as we expect the US dollar to rise in the coming months amid higher uncertainty in markets. The higher volatility regime will limit the upside gains in precious metals, and therefore, increase demand for traditional safes such as the US dollar and the Japanese yen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCHF, EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.