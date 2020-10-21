Investors may be better off looking toward emerging markets that have lower valuations, offer more diversification, and have been less fundamentally impacted by COVID-19.

Despite its popularity, VEA has been stuck at the $42 resistance level for years and offers little diversification due to the highly interlocked developed global economy.

(Pexels)

Across the globe, equity markets have had a surprisingly strong year despite it being one of the worst years for global GDP. Global economic growth is projected to be -4.9% this year, with advanced economies taking the largest expected hit at a staggering -8%. Additionally, it is expected to take two to three years for the GDP to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Despite this, the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is essentially unchanged this year, as if the GDP never changed.

We must remember, GDP is largely a proxy for revenue, and corporate profits historically decline by about 3% for every 1% decline in GDP. Indeed, corporate profits are down over 20% this year in the United States. Recovery is likely, but it will be years before most companies see pre-COVID-19 profits. Of course, that does not exclude the possibility of other negative economic catalysts lurking in the corner. To name a few, political/social strife, rising permanent unemployment, and a rise in long-term interest rates.

This is not to say investors should worry about events that are yet to occur, but it seems wise to prepare for the very real possibility of them. As I explained recently in the article titled "VXX: A Financial Storm Is Brewing, Good Time To Hedge":

I believe it is best to act when everyone else is waiting on the sidelines. There are many catalysts today that could cause very extreme moves in stocks, it is best to make necessary changes before those catalysts occur as the price changes will likely be rapid and significant. Such a shock would create a spike in fear which often causes poor financial decisions.

The recent performance in VEA is yet another signal that investors should look to reposition. The fund has reached a very important long-term resistance level and is showing no signs of breaking higher. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, VEA has reached the $42 level on about six occasions (depending on how you count) over the past decade. It has broken above it, but has consistently failed to remain above that level. This could change, and eventually it may, but the decline in global profits has pushed VEA's dividend yield to an all-time low. It has a lower valuation than many U.S. ETFs, but investors should still tread carefully when looking overseas.

Does VEA Offer An Alpha Opportunity?

VEA invests in a diversified portfolio of large, mid-, and small-cap companies located everywhere outside of the United States. Most notably, Europe (52% of holdings), Pacific (Japan, Australia, and Korea at 38.5% of holdings), and Canada. The ETF is extremely popular at $119 billion in AUM. It has very little concentration risk, as it owns roughly 4,000 stocks.

VEA is a decent investment vehicle for those looking for long-term highly diversified exposure to international markets. Specifically, those investors who want to avoid the historically higher risk profile of emerging markets. That said, developed economies are taking a much larger COVID-19 hit than emerging economies, so this belief may not be entirely true.

It is also not entirely true to say VEA has no exposure to the United States. Many of the companies in the fund, like Nestle (NSRGY), Samsung (SSNLF), and Roche (RHHBY) (the three largest holdings) generate a significant portion of their revenue in the U.S. just as many U.S. companies generate significant revenue abroad, they are merely headquartered outside of the U.S. The correlation between VEA and the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is generally 0.9-0.95, meaning VEA offers very little true diversification value. This can be compared to the emerging market ETF (EEM) and SPY, which have a correlation generally between 0.7 and 0.85, giving EEM much more diversification value.

That said, VEA does have a more attractive valuation than does SPY, with a weighted-average TTM "P/E" ratio of 18X compared to 26X for SPY. However, the fund owns many companies in countries that generally report earnings per semester, making recent COVID-19-related earnings declines less of a factor. Still, VEA's earnings valuation is undoubtedly lower than SPY's, though both are on the high-end of the spectrum giving the precarious economic environment. The emerging market ETF EEM's weighted average P/E is more attractive at 15X.

The U.S. Dollar Dilemma

The core difference between VEA and U.S. ETFs is the impact of the U.S. dollar. VEA has not moved in years, but if we adjust the S&P 500's value for the U.S. dollar, the performance spread between the two is smaller. See below:

Data by YCharts

VEA has underperformed the dollar-adjusted S&P 500 at a relatively consistent rate, which partly explains its lower valuation. The U.S. dollar has been weak this year but remains at a very strong long-term level. This is largely due to negative rate policies in Europe and Japan over the past six years.

Looking forward, it seems Europe and Japan may raise rates before the U.S., which could push the dollar into a prolonged bear market. This would cause VEA and all other international equities to outperform (for U.S. investors). It is still unclear if the dollar is in a bear market, but that seems more likely than it continuing to rise. If the dollar declines, international equities offer great protection.

Bottom Line

With the U.S. dollar in a precarious position, it is logical that investors for investors to increase exposure to international equities. Not only that, but also most international companies have lower valuations than those in the U.S. Still, there is essentially no country in the world that is immune to the declining global GDP.

While international equities are a decent investment opportunity, I would avoid VEA. It may deliver alpha, but there are much better options with less risk and more upside potential. Emerging markets are a good option, and of those, value-oriented funds like the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) look the best. DVYE has a very low weighted average P/E of 6.2X and an exceptional dividend yield of 8%. It has more diversification value than VEA and greater long-term upside potential. Even more, COVID-19 has had a lower impact in emerging economies than in developed ones, limiting risk.

Emerging markets still have risks that developed countries do not, and have struggled with currency devaluations over the past decade. However, I see them as a much better option than VEA. It seems that the developed market ETF is likely to decline unless it breaks above its resistance level very soon.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.