Banks On Sale But Insiders Not Buying, Buffett Selling - Taking Some Profits

This is the first in a series of articles offering my view why banks face greater downside risk than upside opportunity.

The world's most famous investor is selling banks and the insiders who know banks best are not buying.

Bank Stock Prices Decline with 3Q Earnings Announcement

Chart 1 shows the 3Q 2020 earnings beats for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), Bank of America Corporation (BAC), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), Citigroup Inc. (C), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), PNC Financial (PNC), State Street Corporation (STT), Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

Ally, Citi, Goldman, PNC, and JPM all blew away earnings estimates while only Wells Fargo and Citizens Financial fell short.

Chart 1

Going into 3Q earnings announcements, bank investors were bullish. Chart 2 shows the median price of 20 large banks was up 9.5% from September 30 to close of business on October 9 (pre-earnings announcements). During this time bank stock prices handily eclipsed the S&P 500.

However, also as can be seen on chart 2, since earnings have been announced, bank stocks have lagged the S&P 500. Despite earnings that generally beat expectations, bank stock prices are on the retreat.

Chart 2

Chart 3 provides the detail behind chart 2. It shows only two banks with a gain in stock price since October 9.

Chart 3

Bank Valuations

Chart 4 shows the median monthly price to tangible book value for 20 large banks for the past 30 years. Over this time these banks as a group have an average price to tangible book value of 2.39, a number more than double the median price to tangible book value for the banks on October 16th.

On the surface, today's low valuation should be encouraging to prudent investors as it suggests that reversion to the mean - a powerful force that has long dominated the thinking of some of the world's greatest value investors - should in time propel bank stock prices upward.

In fact, this has been my view for much of this year. But this view may be flawed as will be discussed.

Chart 4

Chart 5 decomposes the 30 years of valuations into six different timeframes. The chart clearly shows that the large banks enjoyed their heyday from 1995 through 2005.

Especially important: Note the last bar on the chart shows the average price to tangible book for the past 30 years is 2.39. In contrast, the average since 2011 is 1.52. As will be examined in much more detail in the next article in this series, the wide disparity indicates that US bank valuations have experienced a paradigm shift since emerging from the Great Panic of 2008-09.

Chart 5

The data lead to two questions:

Question 1: Will prices revert to the recent 10-year average 1.54 price to tangible book value multiple any time soon? (Forget reverting to the 30-year average.)

Question 2: Is there a risk that the price of the median big bank will fall below 1.0 times tangible book greater in the short term (next six months)?

In the past (notably February 2016 related to energy prices and June 2016 related to Brexit) when bank stock prices plummeted, several big bank CEOs stepped up and became aggressive buyers. My experience indicates that large purchases by CEOs and CFOs are generally a strong indicator of an underpriced bank. (On the other hand, purchases and sales by other insiders, especially directors, are generally not a reliable indicator.)

Insider Activity

Insider trades are monitored and reported by various online entities including Openinsider.com which is the source of insider tracking used in this article.

There are strict rules prohibiting insiders from selling or buying when the insider is in possession of material non-public information (e.g., a pending merger). To protect themselves from charges of nefarious insider trading, almost all insiders sell shares using a 10b5-1 plan. It is also possible to sell or buy shares without a 10b5-1 program, provided the transaction occurs outside a "black out" period (typically in the weeks leading up to an earnings announcement). History shows that the most likely time an insider will buy shares is in the days and weeks immediately following the announcement of quarterly earnings.

Among the 12 big banks that have released 3Q earnings so far in October (see chart 1 above), there have been no reported sales or purchases of stock by either CFOs or CEOs, according to www.openinsider.com.

Only one director and no officers have bought shares in any of the 12 large banks since August 1. The one insider to buy shares is Citi director, Lew "Jay" Jacobs, who bought 10,000 shares last week (Oct. 14) at $44.09.

On that same day last week another Citi director sold 485 shares of a Citi preferred. Truist saw a director sell shares in August and another sell shares in September. The only other bank insider activity during this time was at State Street where an executive vice president sold a modest number of shares in August.

The absence of insider purchases at the big banks last week is not heartening to bank investors looking for an "all clear" signal for buying bank stocks.

Buffett Selling

The big news for bank investors this summer has been Warren Buffett's decision to sell bank holdings other than Bank of America in which he has added shares. John Vincent does a great job every quarter keeping Seeking Alpha readers apprised of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holdings (see Q2 2020 here and Q1 2020 here).

Buffett has not revealed publicly why he is selling bank shares but his decision to pare back exposure to banks reminds me of something he wrote about Wells Fargo in his 1990 Chairman's Letter.

Our purchases of Wells Fargo in 1990 were helped by a chaotic market in bank stocks.... Aided by their flight from bank stocks, we purchased our 10% interest in Wells Fargo for $290 million, less than five times after-tax earnings, and less than three times pre-tax earnings.... Of course, ownership of a bank - or about any other business - is far from riskless.... Even though we had bought some shares at the prices prevailing before the fall, we welcomed the decline because it allowed us to pick up many more shares at the new, panic prices.... declining prices for businesses benefit us, and rising prices hurt us.... The most common cause of low prices is pessimism - some times pervasive, some times specific to a company or industry. We want to do business in such an environment, not because we like pessimism but because we like the prices it produces. It's optimism that is the enemy of the rational buyer."

What is remarkable about these excerpts from his 1990 letter is that these comments in many ways mirror conditions in 2020. Once again, there are chaotic markets, declining prices, pessimism, and low prices presumably attractive to the rational buyer.

Here is another parallel: As chart 4 shows, valuations in 2020 look similar to 1990.

Yet this time Buffett is a seller of banks, not a buyer.

Buffett's decision to exit bank stocks cannot casually be dismissed.

Why is he selling?

Here is my best guess unhampered by special knowledge: Todd Combs.

Mr. Combs has been a portfolio manager with Berkshire since 2010; in December 2019, he was also named CEO of GEICO. Besides working two jobs at Berkshire, he also has a part-time job working as a director of JPMorgan Chase, a position he has held for the past four years.

In May 2018, Combs bought for his individual account $1.5 million shares of JPM at $114.61 a share. Since that big buy 2.5 years ago there is no record of Combs making any other open market purchases of JPM.

He had an opportunity to do so earlier this year when JPM fell from a year-end 2019 price of $139 to a March 20 low of $79. Combs did not follow the lead of a fellow JPM director who made a significant investment in April (75,000 shares at $87.99) presumably for the reasons Buffett described in his 1990 letter.

Here is the big question: Is it possible that Combs' experience as a bank director has allowed him to look under the hood of the industry and he does not like what he sees?

Could Combs' have persuaded Buffett to sell down Berkshire's bank holdings?

Buffett's decision to sell down bank stocks reminds me of one other comment he made in the 1990 Chairman's Letter:

The banking business is no favorite of ours...."

Apparently that's true in 2020.

Final Thoughts

Banks appear to be cheap. But insiders are not buying, and Buffett is selling. Something does not smell right.

In my next post in this series I will offer three reasons why I recently took profits on most of my recently acquired PNC shares, a purchase I explained on these pages in May.

The third article in this series will address the 2020 election which, depending on the outcome, could have a deleterious impact on bank share prices over the next year. If the worst-case scenario transpires, the case for bank stocks, especially big banks, becomes flimsy, at least in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, PNC, BK.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a retired Bank of America employee, I continue to have certain financial interests in BAC.