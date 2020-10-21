Investors continue to be willing to pay more than 9x forward sales for Netflix, fully capping any further upside potential.

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) growth rates continue to slow down. In part, the competition is tapering Netflix's revenue growth rates. While on the other hand, it's simply down to the law of large numbers, making it increasingly difficult to continue to grow at a strong and steady clip.

Meanwhile, investors are still asked to pay 9x forward sales, even though Netflix's growth rates are now clearly pointing towards 20% to 22%, the lowest growth rates in 3 years.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Slowing Down And Pointing to 20%

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

Netflix's revenue growth rates for Q4 2020 are now pointing towards 20% y/y. This implies that the ''work from home trade'' is done and dusted. Yet, for now, the stock hasn't reacted poorly to this fact.

Even when management quite clearly asserts the past 3 consecutive quarters that the first half of 2021 had strong pull-ins, its shareholder base continues to expect more from Netflix.

Source: Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

Even when we can see the evidence that Netflix's net adds in Q3 2020 are the lowest over the past 4 years, and that Q4 2020 is expected to be the lowest figure by some margin in 3 years, the stock continues to hold up.

Netflix's Primary Profitability Metric: GAAP Operating Income

I've heard many people comment on Netflix's $1.3 billion of free cash flow this quarter, as vindication that Netflix's ability to start generating close to $1 billion per quarter implies that it's a strong free cash flow generating company now.

Allow me to take a step back and note, the only reason why Netflix's free cash flow is so strong presently is because they've cut back on cash spending on content.

It's not that suddenly Netflix has become a strong free cash flow machine.

Furthermore, Netflix will have to rapidly ramp up its free cash flow burn if it desires to grow and retain its audience. Because right now, Netflix is not the only streaming platform in town, as Disney (DIS) is steadfast in cutting out market share too -- as well as countless other players.

Also, let us bear in mind, that during a quarter when Netflix was restricted from spending on content, this quarter reported GAAP operating income margin of 20%.

Further, Netflix declares that for 2021 it's targeting a 19% operating margin. Once more, this not only reinforces that its operating margins will revert lower in 2021 as production resume, but that there's a huge discrepancy between Netflix's operating margins and its free cash flow potential.

As Netflix itself proclaims that in the best case, for 2021 it will be at free cash flow breakeven -- meaning free cash flow margins of 0% versus GAAP operating margins of 19%.

Valuation -- Struggling to Find Upside Potential

Netflix is a very well managed company which prides itself on very strong communication with its shareholders. Similar to other such companies (I will name no names, but you know them very well,), they are able to consistently trade at a large premium even though the tangible numbers are unappetizing, at best.

We know that Netflix's growth rates are now past their prime. We know that as the economy starts to open up once more, Netflix's growth in members will start to slow down.

We also know that competition with Netflix is only intensifying. Thus, no matter how positively Netflix portrays its future potential as the entertainment platform of the future, the facts simply do not back that narrative.

For now, investors are still willing to pay approximately 9x forward sales, for a company that's eyeing up 20% to 22% growth rates with unimpressive operating margins.

On balance, this investor struggles to see a compelling enough reason to get positively compelled to deploy one's capital on this investment.

The Bottom Line

Most readers would immediately remark that my passion for caution has kept me away from Netflix's meteoric rise. Admittedly, this true. But this investor hasn't quite harnessed the power of investing in hindsight.

As we look ahead, paying a 9x forward multiple for a company that continues to eye up lackluster free cash flow, with 20% to 22% revenue growth rates, doesn't strike me as compelling enough.

