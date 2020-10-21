The company has a strong history of increasing dividends and significant FCF past that.

Canadian Natural Resources has a strong portfolio of assets that it is focused on developing. It has a long reserve life and minimal declines.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) is a more than $20 billion company headquartered in Calgary, Canada. The company is one of the largest Canadian based E&P companies, with a dividend yield of more than 7%. As we'll see throughout this article, the company is undervalued at this time, as it continues to work on its future growth.

Canadian Natural Resources - Canadian Visa

Canadian Natural Resources Operational Highlights

Canadian Natural Resources has continued to operate and execute well across its businesses.

Canadian Natural Resources Operations - Canadian Natural Resources Investor Presentation

The company spent just over $3 billion in capital spending in 2019, which declined to $2 billion in 2020 forecast. The company at the same time increased its dividends, highlighting its continued belief in its business lines. The company has continued to produce heavily, with massive multi-decade reserves.

The company has maintained strong production despite mandatory curtailments and other restrictions. The company has dramatically cut its operating expenditures to less than $8.5 / barrel (USD). Oil sands mining and operating costs are less than $13 / barrel. Across the board, operating costs are cut by double-digits.

This highlights the ability of the company to survive the downturn.

Canadian Natural Resources Asset and Reserves Portfolio

Canadian Natural Resources has impressive assets and reserves that it's working on developing.

Canadian Natural Resources Portfolio - Canadian Natural Resources Investor Presentation

Canadian Natural Resources has a balanced and diverse portfolio with significant exposure to international Brent. The company has heavy light crude oil and significant natural gas production. The company's production mix is well distributed and the company continues to focus on growth. Canadian Natural Resources here has a massive and significant asset base.

The company has significant liquids production of almost 80% and almost 50% no decline production. The company is focused on remaining resilient throughout the liquids cycle. The company expects that its natural gas business will remain incredibly significant from a cash flow basis and will focus on low breakeven levels.

Canadian Natural Resources Production Mix - Canadian Natural Resources Investor Presentation

Canadian Natural Resources has significant oil sands reserves with an incredibly low decline rate. The company's conventional & unconventional resources have a 19% decline and the company's pelican & thermal have a 13% decline. The company's proven assets are worth nearly $110 billion and the company can cut capital spending in difficult years.

The company's assets are unparalleled and they're worth much more than the company's valuation.

Canadian Natural Resources Capital Spending

Canadian Natural Resources shows the benefit of its asset base with low capital spending.

Canadian Natural Resources Maintenance Spending - Canadian Natural Resources Investor Presentation

The company can maintain production of over 1.15million barrels / day with invest of less than $6 / barrel USD in 2019. That was a relatively good year for the company. In 2020, the company expects to be able to cut that to $4.5 / barrel as it focuses on delivering safe, predictable, and sustainable FCF. This peer leading maintenance expense makes the company an attractive option.

Across the board, net oil project break-evens are less than $20 / barrel. The company's 2019 actual capital budget was less than $3.85 billion with an originally forecast 2020 budget of $4.05 billion. The company originally revised this to $2.96 billion and is currently anticipating a budget of $2.68 billion. This is on top of $745 million in cost savings for the company.

The company will be able to maintain strong production at low costs.

Canadian Natural Resources Breakeven

Canadian Natural Resources has, putting all of this together, an incredibly low breakeven price.

Canadian Natural Resources Breakeven - Canadian Natural Resources Investor Presentation

Canadian Natural Resources is focused on flexible capital allocation to maximize value. The company has exceptionally low maintenance / sustaining capital and expects operating cash flow from natural gas production of ~$700 million over the next 12 months alone. The company's operating breakeven is $25-26 WTI / barrel.

The company's FCF breakeven is $30-31 WTI / barrel including its dividend at nearly 7.5%. Current WTI prices are roughly $10 more than that. With more than 1 million barrels / day in production that's another near $4 billion annualized. Given the company's near $21 billion market capitalization, that's an enormous opportunity.

Canadian Natural Resources Financial Strength

Canadian Natural Resources financial strength is clearly evident here.

Canadian Natural Resources Financial Positioning - Canadian Natural Resources Investor Presentation

Canadian Natural Resources has a disciplined capital budget with significant capital program cost reductions. The company has reduced its annual capital program and kept capital expenditures. The company continues to have $4.1 billion in liquidity and investment grade credit rates. It increased its dividends by 13% in early-2020 and has 20 years of consecutive dividend increases.

The company ceased share repurchases as COVID-19 became worse, however, the company has continued to maintain and support its dividend. The company's debt to book capitalization remains at just over 40% and debt to adjusted EBITDA at roughly 3.0x. The company's robust liquidity of $4.1 billion will continue to support it throughout the collapse.

The company's long-term debt to proven barrel of reserves remains at less than $2 / barrel. Given the company has $10 / barrel in FCF post its dividend that highlights that not only is its debt more than manageable but that the company actually has significant room to expand its debt load. The company's valuations and dividends highlight it has significant room for growth.

Canadian Natural Resources Shareholder Rewards

The company has a strong history of shareholder rewards and the ability to grow shareholder rewards going forward.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividends - Canadian Natural Resources Investor Presentation

Canadian Natural Resources spent several years building up its assets. Since then the company has maintained 20 years of dividend increases, with rapid dividend increases in recent years. Despite the oil collapse, the company has continued to perform incredibly well from 2014-2020 and has seen 20% annual dividend increases since inception.

The company has continued to pay significant dividend expenditures and has a respectable dividend.

Canadian Natural Resources Risks

Canadian Natural Resources has significant risks worth paying close attention to.

Specifically, the company's fate is closely tied to WTI prices. The company has more than $15 billion in long-term debt versus a market capitalization of $20 billion and a market capitalization of almost $40 billion. The company stands to cover its near 7.5% dividend and generate almost $4 billion in additional FCF at current WTI prices.

The company's post maintenance capital capital spending for the year will be roughly $800 million. The company's dividend for the year will be roughly $1.5 billion. The company can recover capital spending to previous levels at roughly $35 / barrel WTI. That still leaves additional FCF. The company is shoring up its financial positioning, but can switch to shareholder rewards.

Conclusion

Canadian Natural Resources has an incredibly impressive portfolio of assets. The company has significantly cut expenditures and cut maintenance capital dramatically. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets with minimal decline. Putting all of this together the company has a $31 / barrel breakeven or $35 / barrel WTI breakeven at previous capital spending levels.

The company has a multi-decade history of increasing dividends. These dividends are approaching 7.5%. Past that, at current WTI prices, the company has additional billions it can use for share repurchases or other things. At a $21 billion market capitalization and <$40 billion enterprise value, the company can generate strong shareholder rewards.

Putting all of this together, Canadian Natural Resources has the ability to generate strong shareholder rewards. We recommend investing at this time.

