Snap is likely to be undervalued, even after its stock jumps 23% after hours.

Investment Thesis

Snap (SNAP) delivers an impressive turnaround with its Q3 results. Even though the stock is up 23% after hours, I make the case that Snap is not fully priced yet.

At approximately 13x its 2021 revenues, with by my own estimates at least 35% y/y revenue growth rates for the year ahead, the stock is still not fully priced and could be worthwhile considering.

Revenue Growth Rates Soared

Source: author's calculations

I'll be the first to admit, that I've called Snap overvalued countless times, but the facts demonstrate I've been dramatically wrong.

Not only was I expecting Snap to see Snap's growth rates in time return to 35% to 30% y/y, but I suspected it would take a while.

Consequently, not only did Snap truly spring back to high growth astonishingly fast, but I do not believe that many would have braced themselves for plus 50% y/y growth rates -- quite a remarkable feat.

Snap's Innovative Products Grows Its User Base -- Strong Moat

Snap's DAUs were up 28% to 239 million -- this figure is likely to be more than 22% higher than Twitter's (TWTR) daily active users when Twitter announces its Q3 2020 results at the end of next week.

Here's the ultimate reality, Snap has a very strong moat. It's not a wide moat, but a niche moat. I suspect that many older investors would positively shy away from this investment, as they would view Snap as a fad company. However, Snap's latest figures conclusively demonstrate that brand advertisers are positively allured to Snap's key user demographic.

Snap points to its recently launched Platform Burst as a means of allowing advertisers to mount a successful marketing campaign in just a few days while allowing advertisers to reach a large and unique audience.

Furthermore, Snap points to its determined efforts in improving augmented reality features as one of the reasons for its strong user growth during Q3 2020.

Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel remarked that this quarter's performance wasn't down to a fluke, but backed by two years' effort to improve Snap's infrastructure and to grow its community -- with Snap reaching 75% of the Gen Z and millennial access many Western countries, including the US.

Cash Profitability is Getting Very Close

Moving on, lower down the income statement there was plenty to be delighted with too, as Snap's adjusted EBITDA figure reached $56 million and in positive territory for the second time.

Incidentally, it's worth mentioning that Snap is approximately 7% shorted. This implies that on the back of these results, there will many short sellers being squeezed out of their position. Moreover, given that the days to cover are close to 3, shareholders may wish to wait around for the dust to settle before considering cash in gains.

Valuation -- Still Not Fully Priced

Including the after-hours bump of 20% the stock is now priced at 20x its 2020 revenues.

Having said that, this is less expensive than meets the eye. In fact, I suspect that Snap will continue to impress investors over the next couple of quarters.

Source: SA Premium Tools

As you can see above, analysts following the stock were largely expecting approximately 30% y/y growth rates for Snap, but given the underlying improvements Snap has recently made, I suspect analysts will be having to revise upwards their previous estimates.

Accordingly, it's difficult to be sure of what Snap could be growing at in 2021, indeed, the company itself is not confident enough to put out its own guidance for the next 90 days. Although during the call Snap remarked that growth rates in Q4 could reach 47% to 50% y/y growth rates.

On the other hand, a rational mind can most likely expect Snap to be growing at 35% or higher over the next year. If that were the case, investors could expect Snap's revenues in 2021 to reach $3.2 billion, which would put its stock trading for just 13x its 2021 revenue growth rates.

The Bottom Line

Snap's turnaround is not being fully priced yet. If Snap can continue to grow at approximately 35% over the next twelve months, which is a steep deceleration from its Q3 2020 revenue growth, the stock could be valued for just 13x its 2021 sales.

On balance, even though many investors (myself included) have troubles with Snap's lack of profitability, Snap is clearly showing with this set of results that with strong revenues, its bottom line EBITDA figures can dramatically improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.