U.S. Banks Disappoint. But Are There Bright Spots Ahead?

Summary
Earnings have fallen more than 50% this year because of slow loan growth, lower margins, and higher provisions.
The excess capital over regulatory minimums should give investors confidence banks can weather further headwinds.
Future risks include lower for longer interest rates and the potential for higher taxes in the coming quarters.
U.S. banks reported improved third-quarter results from the previous quarter, but continue to lag the broader S&P 500 Index. Are there any signs that’s going to change? James Hunter, Co-Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, talks about the latest results and the outlook for the sector.