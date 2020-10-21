The stock presents an appealing yield which has been recently affirmed, excellent overall fundamentals, with trends seeming to turn upwards for the remainder of the year.

I've followed Omnicom Group (OMC) for some time. The company is one of my primary investment targets in the media and communications sector at this time. As we continue to look at companies in a market growing ever more overvalued, it becomes increasingly important to highlight the few remaining companies that combine appealing opportunity with rock-solid fundamentals.

It's my stance that Omnicom represents one such company, and there's a reason why you should invest in the company at this point.

Let me show you what I mean.

Omnicom Group - How has the company been doing?

I wrote my last article on Omnicom around 5 months ago, prior to the 2Q20 release. While the earnings release, at least in terms of YoY, was terrible, it also came with a number of news items that can be viewed as promising. Together with the trends we're currently seeing going into 3Q20 and 4Q20, I thought it a good idea to present this here.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on OMC's operations, as one might expect from a company that operates through advertising. From double-digit YoY drops on a quarterly basis in revenues to double-digit drops in YoY YTD revenue, the company's results as they are now are simply looking fairly bad. Core advertising revenues are impacted the heaviest, down almost 27% YoY on a quarterly basis. Least impacted, and actually managing positive growth, is as one might expect, the healthcare segment, with the PR segment coming in at only a small overall drop. Being that advertising revenue represents over half the company's revenues, however, this is the significant segment - and it is down.

(Source: Omnicom Group 2Q20 Presentation)

Geographically, given that OMC is in fact an international company, there's not a single geography showing positive development - also somewhat expected given how COVID-19 has impacted the world and its markets. Likewise, in terms of the advertising target industry, only government advertising is showing any growth, with not even pharma managing any sort of positive development seen on a YoY basis here.

(Source: Omnicom Group 2Q20 Presentation)

The short of it is that every single industry is showing negative development during 2020 thus far - and any sort of miraculous turnaround doesn't really seem to be in the cards.

That doesn't mean there are no positives, however - but to find them, we must look deeper than simply the recent results. Omnicom is one of the more conservative companies in the segment, and some of the most significant that's happened to the company's fundamentals are:

Net debt to EBITDA climbing from 1.1X to 1.3X on a YoY basis due to lower EBITDA, despite total net debt actually being down for the year (due to higher cash position).

45% YoY drop in EPS, though this can again be explained due to the current market trends.

Omnicom has significantly improved its capital position, issuing both debt and ensuring access to a $400M revolver, which grows the company's revolver access to a total of $2.5B. '

(Photo Source)

It's important to remember that advertising is one of the industries that suffers from heavy impact due to the typical, relatively short contract lengths found in the industry. When the pandemic began, and key sectors such as hotel/lodging, automotive, and others began aggressively cutting costs, OMC was one of the most impacted along with other companies in the segment.

We can also look at the company's generation of free cash flow, which despite being down YoY as one might expect, actually came in strong and covered the company dividend - which also included a $0.05 per share dividend increase. This is what I meant when I mentioned that the company dividend has very recently been reaffirmed, and can be (and is being) considered "safe."

It is, of course, hard to point to anything more relevant than the poor YoY trends for the company as things currently stand. The company also doesn't see any sort of material turnaround for segments like events/sports even in the second half of the year - at least not as of the 2Q20 report and the earnings call. Similarly, the company was unwilling/unable to provide any sort of clarity as to how things would be looking for the rest of the segments during the second half of the year as well.

Because of this, what we have is a quarter where the company has performed admirably for the circumstances we saw. It doesn't change, however, that we're looking at a company where we need to primarily look at fundamentals as well as safeties rather than short-to-medium term earnings forecasts and current performance, because we know that current, as well as the near-term performance, will continue to be impacted for some time yet.

I mentioned some of the fundamental positives of OMC in my original article, but I do want to give a small update on some of the fundamentals - debt & maturities, specifically.

(Source: Omnicom 2Q20 Presentation)

Given the company's impressive, COVID-19 impacted-FCF generation, current dividend, and low gearing ratio, the company's maturities become important to see how long the company can manage under a pandemic FCF. The answer, given a 2022 maturity with none until 2024 after the former, is for quite some time.

Remember, aside from its low debt, the company has a BBB+ S&P credit rating, is a dividend aristocrat with 30 years of dividend tradition, less than 43% LTM payout ratio, and currently, following the dividend affirmation, has a dividend considered "Very safe." That, along with the company's opportunity or valuation, is what the stance is based upon.

So, let's look at that company valuation.

Omnicom Group - What is the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A quick look at the company's current and historical valuation trends in light of future expectations shows us that the company is still trading at essentially pandemic valuations. This makes sense, given that the company's FY20 results are going to be impacted by COVID-19 - and will trend toward the forecast level, with forecasts correct 100% of the time with a 10% margin of error both on a 1-year and 2-year basis (Source: FactSet, F.A.S.T. Graphs). As such, we can expect the forecasted 2020 EPS to be somewhat accurate.

However, this also means that a BBB+ rated Dividend aristocrat with 5%+ yield is trading at a blended P/E of not much more than 10X, versus a typical 15X earnings multiple. This alone should be enough to pique some interest. Even better when we look at forecasts, in fact.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even if we assume that the company continues to trade at what are essentially pandemic valuations, we're still estimating a 9-13% annual return until 2023. If we assume a mean reversion to a 15X multiple once things return to normal - which I believe to be far more likely - that upside becomes 20% per year until 2023, a true market-beating return in this overvalued market.

S&P analysts tend to agree here if we start looking at estimates and price targets. During the past 12 months, the overall S&P analyst mean target for the company has dropped more than 20%. The current mean, given by 13 analysts, is $60/share, with a range of $48-79/share. (Source: S&P Global) The $60 price target indicates a 3-year forward P/E valuation, including 2020, of 10,8X. What this indicates is that the market currently believes for the challenges to persist for some time - beyond 2020 - or that we should be unwilling to consider the longer-term picture here. I personally target a more historically accurate 12.5-13X 3-year average P/E ratio, giving the company until 2021 to recover to more normal earnings levels. This, based on a $5.53 3-year average forecast EPS, gives us a price target range of $69-$72/share, or an undervaluation of 32-38%.

The fact is, based on current estimates, the company could trade at levels of 7-8X earnings for the next 3 years without you losing money, based on the current and forecasted dividend levels. Granted, investing in advertising companies, or companies containing advertising activities, at this time needs to be carefully weighted given all of the headwinds currently faced by the industry.

However, much like investing in hotels, lodging, entertainment, shopping, and other things - there are those who expect the society to change as a result of COVID-19 and for these to become entirely unappealing on a fundamental level. There are also those who believe, such as me, that this will be a bump in the road - which means that this is the perfect time to load up on quality names in impacted business areas.

It's my stance that Omnicom is one such company.

Thesis

As I specified in my initial article on OMC, this is one of the more conservative, quality advertising businesses that one can invest in. Beyond 2Q20, we also have some positives following the quarter and going into 3Q20. I've covered other advertising agencies as well, including Interpublic (IPG), WPP (WPP), and Meredith (MDP). As of late, expectations established for some of the companies, including OMC and IPG at the very least, have been for organic growth estimates to top current expectations. (Source: JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)). So while the companies themselves haven't really seen any material sort of recovery indication, or at least haven't guided for it, larger analyst houses and banks are expecting for things to turn around perhaps earlier than expected.

(Source: Omnicom)

Once 3Q20 is released, we'll have a clearer picture of things - but until then OMC remains a firm "Buy" at the current valuation we're seeing. The fundamentals found in this company act as a sort of bulwark against long-term trouble, at least for the time being. Only a fundamental shift in consumer advertising preferences would cause this company to fall. Similar to the real estate sector, I don't partake in doomsday prophesying and prefer to focus on existing, large companies that produce profits and have done so for many, many years. OMC is one such company.

At a $5.53 3-year average forecast EPS, with a price target range of $69-72/share we're looking at an undervaluation of 32-38%, making the company a "Buy."

Stance

At an undervaluation of at least 32%, Omnicom Group is a "Buy" at today's valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMC, IPG, MDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.