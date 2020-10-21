I don't know the "right" price for Trisura with any degree of precision, but I would not be surprised if Trisura's stock price takes a breather for an extended period of time (1 year +) from these levels.

Trisura, a small Canada-based insurer that has rapidly expanded into the fronting insurance market in the U.S., has seen its stock price appreciate by 54% annually since going public at USD $16.1 in mid-2017.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Trisura (OTCPK:TRRSF), a small Canada-based insurer that has rapidly expanded into the fronting insurance market in the U.S., has seen its stock price appreciate by 54% annually since going public at USD $16.1 in mid-2017 (I purchased about a month after). The company has grown from $219 million in gross premiums in all of 2018 to $372 million in gross premiums in half of 2020. They have funded this growth in part through selling additional stock to investors at increasingly-high premiums to book value, a practice that can add value over time.

When I first purchased Trisura, its tangible book value per share, an important measure for any financial company, was $18.22 per share, and in 2Q202, its book value per share had increased to $26.24, a 44% increase. Why did the stock price then increase from $16.1 to $63.5, a 294% increase? Investors now value the same company that has executed its strategy well at almost 3x book value vs. ~1x book value when it started trading. (By comparison, most insurers trade at between 1-2x tangible book value.) Is that move justified? Some would tell you Trisura has done a great job of growing its business, and with many smaller companies, their profitability is only now beginning to reveal itself. I agree with this thesis, which is why I bought it initially and continue to hold it in significant amounts.

What could derail this happy situation from continuing forever? Several things. 1) Insurance coverage is somewhat of a commodity. How is Trisura able to grow so quickly without taking on bad insurance risks at prices and on terms that other insurers would not agree to? I cannot know for sure, but our confidence is increased by the primary shareholders that continue to invest behind Trisura. They have a decades-long reputation for shrewd management. 2) Growing quickly in any industry is a challenge. Does Trisura have the infrastructure set up to manage the much larger business they have created with minimal hiccups? Again, I do not know, but I would expect some bumps along the way because growing quickly is challenging. 3) Will other competitors see the level that Trisura and other fronting insurers are valued at in the marketplace and decide they want to get in on the fun? This is almost guaranteed to occur in a properly functioning free market, especially in insurance.

So, I don't know the "right" price for Trisura with any degree of precision, but I would not be surprised if Trisura's stock price takes a breather for an extended period of time (1 year +) from these levels. I never know anything with certainty, but on the spectrum of under- to overvalued, Trisura is somewhat overvalued to us.

So, why continue to hold? Well, I like the business and the people involved and it is not that easy to find similar businesses run by similar people. When I find those combinations, I try to hold on, which requires us to have an optimistic view of the future overall while acknowledging the inevitable bumps along the way. This is a lot harder to do than it seems. Investment managers sometimes feel they are paid to always have a crystal ball of the future and to act based on that crystal ball. I attempt to be different than most managers in generally buying stocks in companies I would like to own for extended periods of time. I am not saying I will know what is going to happen 3 months or even 1 year from now, but when I purchase companies, I am expressing a view on the durability of the business model. I expect to be richly rewarded over 3-5 years if I assess the durability of a business correctly.