Article Thesis

Owning shares of resilient, high-quality dividend stocks such as Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) can be very rewarding, as there is a high likelihood that income will not fall off a cliff during times of struggle. Dividend Aristocrat Philip Morris has proven just that right now, as it reported solid quarterly results while also announcing another dividend increase - despite the pandemic. Going forward, the ongoing growth of iQOS, combined with an attractive dividend yield and a moderate valuation will likely be enough for Philip Morris to generate solid returns.

Source: Stock Rover

In the above chart, we see that Philip Morris is relatively inexpensive on an absolute basis, and also compared to the broad market. Shares are, however, not cheap compared to peers from the tobacco industry, as stocks such as Altria (MO) are significantly cheaper.

A Resilient Business Model

Philip Morris sells tobacco products, mainly in the form of cigarettes, although reduced-risk products such as its heat-not-burn kit iQOS have grown their share of the company's revenues in the recent past. Still, the majority of revenues and profits are generated by regular cigarettes. This is a very recession-resilient business, which likely is not a big surprise to most. Cigarettes and other tobacco/nicotine products are addictive, which is why consumers normally do not change the rate of consumption meaningfully. Studies show that the impact of recessions and economic downturns on cigarette consumption is, contrary to what one might expect, actually a positive one.

Fewer smokers stop smoking during a recession, for example, likely due to factors such as increased stress. This study shows that unemployment increases the likelihood of a person becoming a smoker, and it also increases the number of cigarettes smoked by those that are smokers. Smoking is, of course, bad for one's health (and should thus be avoided, I personally think), but the reasons laid out above explain why Philip Morris operates a business model that is not vulnerable to economic downturns or recessions. This has been the case in the past, as Philip Morris has performed well during the Great Recession, but it also holds true during the current pandemic and corresponding recession.

Q3 Results Were Better Than Expected

Philip Morris reported its third quarter earnings results on October 20, reporting revenues of $7.5 billion, which was down 2.5% year over year. A negative impact from currency rate changes, due to a strengthening US dollar, is already included in that result. Adjusted for that, revenues would have been down by just 1%.

On the cost front, however, Philip Morris more than made up for the small revenue decline. This was possible thanks to a sizeable margin increase, as Philip Morris' adjusted operating margin expanded by 310 base points year over year, hitting 44.8%, which is very attractive for shareholders. Operating profits rose by slightly more than 5%, and Philip Morris was able to generate earnings per share (adjusted) of $1.42 during the quarter.

Not only the third quarter results were stronger than expected, however, as Philip Morris also announced an increase to its guidance for the current fiscal year. The company is now forecasting a net profit of $5.05 to $5.10 for the current fiscal year, which equates to earnings per share growth of 5.6% compared to 2019, using constant currency rates. In reality, due to currency rate fluctuations, the reported earnings per share growth rate will be weaker. But when we assume that the US dollar will not continue to strengthen endlessly, then those currency rate fluctuations should balance out over the long term, and the reported earnings per share growth should eventually be relatively close to the constant-currency performance.

Is a 5.6% earnings per share growth rate in 2020 incredible, or in other ways comparable to the growth rates that we are seeing from Microsoft (MSFT) and other high-flying tech stocks? It is not, but still, it also is not at all unattractive. First, continuing to grow profits even during a crisis like the one we are experiencing right now is a strong feat. And second, not a lot of growth is required for Philip Morris to deliver attractive returns, as the company is not at all priced for perfection - unlike at least some of the higher-growth tech names.

Based on forecasted profits for 2020, Philip Morris is trading at ~15.0 times this year's net profits right now, which represents a huge discount compared not only to tech high-flyers but also to the market as a whole. Multpl.com reports that the S&P 500 index is currently trading for 35 times trailing net profits, and that ratio will, according to estimates, rise further during Q4:

Data by YCharts

Analysts are currently forecasting that there will be a big rebound in profits during 2021, which hopefully is true. But even when we look at profit estimates for the twelve-month period that ends in December 2021, the S&P 500 index is still way more expensive than Philip Morris, which trades at 15 times 2020's earnings, and at just 13.3 times 2021's expected earnings per share, according to YCharts.

Dividend Raise And Dividend Yield

The solid earnings per share performance during the most recent quarter allowed Philip Morris to announce another dividend raise. The company has increased its quarterly payout by $0.03, to $1.20 per share in September, which is another one of the usual annual dividend increases that Philip Morris announces regularly. At current prices, its dividend yield has risen to 6.4%, which is well above the norm for the company's shares:

Data by YCharts

Apart from a short spike during the March sell-off, Philip Morris' dividend yield has not been materially higher than it is right now at any point during the last decade. In fact, most of the time the dividend yield was substantially lower, as the dividend yield stood below 5% most of the time. With a dividend yield roughly 30% higher right now, investors can clearly buy Philip Morris with an above-average initial dividend yield right now, which goes hand in hand with its inexpensive valuation.

Thanks to a very solid initial dividend yield, not a lot of earnings growth of multiple expansion would be necessary in order to make this a worthwhile investment. With 2% annual EPS growth, at no multiple expansion, the total returns would fall into the attractive 8%-9% range, for example. Since Philip Morris will grow significantly faster than that this year, despite the pandemic and the recession, a 2% annual EPS growth rate does not seem especially aggressive. This shows that one does not have to make outrageous assumptions for the company's future in order to justify buying at today's price.

Takeaway

Philip Morris' business model remains resilient, and performance during Q3 and year-to-date has been attractive. Thanks to a dividend raise in September and a share price that has not risen in line with the market, Philip Morris' dividend yield has climbed to a rather high level of 6.4% at the time of writing. We believe that investors will likely see compelling returns when they buy a position right here. My only reason not to own shares right now is that I hold Altria, which is offering an even higher dividend yield at an even lower valuation, as can be seen in the table at the beginning of the article.

For those that want to own several stocks in the tobacco space or that value Philip Morris for its iQOS technology or international exposure, the stock seems like a reasonable buy at current prices.

One Last Word

