Management forecasts Broadband strength to continue for at least the next two quarters and has expressed confidence in the sustainability of the recent surge in orders.

With the substantial increase in both revenues and margins, EMCORE should be solidly profitable going forward.

Both the Aerospace and Defense and the Broadband segment reportedly outperformed expectations. Particularly cable operators have been ramping up their network debottlenecking efforts in recent months.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) or "EMCORE" is a small, under-the-radar provider of advanced mixed-signal optics solutions. The company operates in two segments:

1) Aerospace and Defense

2) Broadband

Source: Company Presentation

Over the past couple of quarters, results have been mixed mostly due to cable television ("CATV") customers delaying capex decisions. Last year, the company also suffered from China trade dispute-related tariffs.

In response, management has taken some decisive action with the sale of its CATV production equipment and transfer of its CATV manufacturing operations from the company’s Beijing facility to electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") provider Hytera Communications ("Hytera"). While COVID-19 has delayed the move of the final transmitter line and other remaining operations to Hytera's Bangkok, Thailand facility, management now expects the transition to be completed by the end of December.

Last year, the company also bolstered its Aerospace and Defense division with the acquisition of Systron Donner Inertial Inc. ("SDI"), a manufacturer of quartz micro electro-mechanical systems ("QMEMS"):

This acquisition delivers immediate scale to our growing navigation systems product line and positions EMCORE as one of the largest independent inertial navigation providers in the industry. Merging EMCORE's existing navigation systems product line with SDI’s strong brand, technology and backlog, and program wins, instantly creates a stable, growing, and technically advanced business well-positioned to disrupt market norms.” said Jeff Rittichier, President and CEO of EMCORE. “SDI provides EMCORE with a scalable, chip-based platform for higher volume gyro applications, while delivering superior performance compared to its competitors.

While the purchase resulted in a $22.8 million cash outflow, EMCORE was able to recover $12.8 million in a subsequent sale and leaseback transaction of SDI's QMEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, California.

As a result, the Aerospace and Defense segment has become the company's largest revenue contributor in recent quarters.

Source: Company's Press Release and SEC Filings

Recovery in Broadband as Operators ramp up Investment

That said, the Broadband segment experienced a meaningful recovery in the June quarter with sequential revenue growth of almost 25% as operators have started ramping up investments to break network bottlenecks.

Source: Company Presentation

Apparently, this trend has continued into the September quarter as evidenced by Monday's preannouncement (emphasis added by author):

EMCORE Corporation, a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced preliminary financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. EMCORE expects its revenue for the quarter to be approximately $33.5 million compared to its previous revenue guidance range of $29 million to $31 million. Jeff Rittichier, EMCORE’s President and CEO commented, “MSOs ramped up their investments to break network bottlenecks, driving greater-than-anticipated growth in our Broadband business. L-EML transmitter shipments were particularly strong, demonstrating the unique value of this product. Revenue for QMEMS and Defense Optoelectronic products within our Aerospace & Defense segment also exceeded our expectations. Looking ahead, we see the robust order book for our cable TV products extending through the March ‘21 quarter.”

Even better, the broadband segment will likely continue to produce strong results for at least the next two quarters.

Modeling near-term Financial Results - Company likely to turn profitable

At the forecasted Q4 revenue level, using management's previously stated expectations for non-GAAP gross margins in the mid-30% range and operating expenses of around $10 million, EMCORE will likely report an up to $2 million operating profit or roughly $0.07 per share which should translate into adjusted EBITDA of $3-$3.5 million.

These numbers could prove conservative should management be proven right about the near-term margin trajectory in the Broadband business (emphasis added by author):

And then you're probably going to see a bit of an uptick in the Broadband gross margin in the next quarter and going forward. We continue to get some of the benefits of outsourcing, but not all of them. That'll happen once it's all complete in a couple of quarters from now, but we've got a good backlog, so we know what a lot of the mix is. So that's going to improve over the quarter, and the volume is up. So when you put it all together, mid-30s, 35 plus a point or two isn't out of the question.

The March quarter usually suffers from seasonality but on the Q3 conference call, management was optimistic about previously pushed out QMEMS orders by a commercial aviation customer potentially providing some offset early next year. With ongoing strong Broadband segment performance, both Q1 (current quarter) and Q2/FY2021 should be at least in line with the company's exceptional Q3/FY2020 performance with the December quarter usually showing the strongest sales levels.

But what about the second half of FY2021 - will the recent surge in the company's Broadband business be sustainable? During the question-and-answer session on the most recent conference call, management actually expressed some confidence in this regard (emphasis added by author):

Jaeson Schmidt (...) So I guess just moving on to the cable business, it sounds like that remained strong. I think it's fair to characterize this as you're seeing more of a surge than a spike. Are you at all worried that this is pulling forward from demand though? Jeffrey Rittichier Good question. No, I'm not really too concerned about that. As we talk to the MSOs directly as well as to our customers, what we see is a pretty significant shortfall in network capacity. And the cable operators are scrambling to break those bottlenecks. And so the CapEx from the MSOs is highly slanted toward node splits, which directly impact the bandwidth available at homes and businesses. So surge is probably a much better term; I don't think it's going away quickly. But we're certainly not going to be driving investment into more equipment or anything. It's all about completing the move to variable cost manufacturing. That's what's consuming us at this point.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Discussion

At the end of the June quarter, the company had close to $30 million in cash and no long-term debt other than a $6.5 million Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") promissory note with Wells Fargo Bank (NYSE:WFC) which may be forgiven if the proceeds are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act, such as payroll costs, benefits, rent, and utilities. Given materially improved sales and profitability levels, EMCORE should generate meaningful free cash flow over the next couple of quarters.

Valuation

Assuming forgiveness of the PPP loan, EMCORE's enterprise value currently calculates to a measly $77 million or just 0.7x the company's FY2020 revenues expected by analysts (which will likely be revised higher after Monday's upside preannouncement). As the company's turnaround is gaining traction, a higher multiple should be warranted.

While not a perfect comparison by any means, much larger peer Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is currently trading at an enterprise value to FY2020 revenue ratio of 1.2x - almost double that of EMCORE despite generating losses and burning considerable amounts of cash.

Applying a 1.2 enterprise value to revenue ratio based on my expectations for FY2021 sales of $135 million and assuming $8 million in free cash flow generation in EMCORE's next fiscal year would result in a price target of $6.80, almost 90% upside from current levels.

Risks

Much depends on the sustainability of the recent surge in CATV product orders. While management has expressed confidence, a cut back in operator spending would undoubtedly hurt revenues going forward.

In addition, the company has an active $30 million shelf filing but given my expectation for free cash flow generation going forward, I would be very surprised to see the company raising additional capital at current share price levels.

Lastly, the shares' daily trading volume is tiny at just 66,000 shares on average. Given this issue, investors would be well-served to keep position sizes in check.

Bottom Line

EMCORE's turnaround is gaining traction with both the Aerospace and Defense and the Broadband segment outperforming expectations in the September quarter. At projected revenue levels, the company should be solidly profitable. Management expects ongoing strength in the Broadband business for at least another two quarters which should result in decent free cash flow generation.

At an enterprise value to revenue ratio of just 0.7, the company appears undervalued relative to peers. Assigning a more appropriate ratio of 1.2 would result in a $6.80 price target or almost 90% upside from current levels.

Investors should use any weakness to accumulate shares in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.