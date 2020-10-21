Market Strategy Weekly - October 16, 2020
Includes: BAPR, BAUG, BIBL, BJUL, BJUN, BOCT, CHGX, CRF, CSTNL, DDM, DIA, DMRL, DOG, DUSA, DXD, EDOW, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, GSEW, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JEPI, JHML, JKD, OMFS, PAPR, PAUG, PJAN, PJUN, QMJ, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SFY, SH, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SRTY, SSO, SSPY, SYE, TNA, TRND, TWM, TZA, UAUG, UDOW, UDPIX, UJAN, UOCT, UPRO, URTY, USA, USMC, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, XVV, ZF
by: Baird
Summary
Uncertainty regarding COVID-19 has lessened and the recovery is on track. But politics and the widening gap between the parties’ policy goals have a key role in the economic recoveryandformarkets.
This week brought the start of the Q3 earnings season, and we'll be paying particular attention to sales numbers.
A critical matter to the economic recovery is how successful companies are in rebuilding their revenue.