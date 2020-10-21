During the second quarter of 2020, the sustainability of their distributions improved with operating cash flow increasing year on year, plus their liquidity also strengthened.

In my view, this seems unlikely since it would not move the needle for such a massive company. Plus, they will already get control over their assets anyway.

Introduction

Several weeks ago, the shareholders of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) approved the takeover by the oil and gas supermajor, Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Upon completion, this will also give Chevron a majority stake in the midstream Master Limited Partnership, Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX), and there has been speculation that they may acquire the remaining publicly floated stake. Whether this eventuates remains unknown, but at least, unitholders can count on their high yield of almost 9%. This article follows my previous article by providing an updated analysis that considers their subsequently released financial results to assess whether anything has changed with the original bullish investment thesis, plus considering their prospects as a takeover target.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criterion that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry. However, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

One of the most important findings of the previous analysis was that their future distribution coverage should swing to very strong after spending years deep in the negative territory. Whilst a degree of the positivity surrounding this is counteracted by the fact that it largely stems from a 73% reduction to their distributions, a strongly covered high near 9% yield is nevertheless still quite desirable. Please refer to my previously linked article if interested in more details on this particular topic since nothing regarding their guidance has changed, as per slide five of their second quarter of 2020 results presentation.

When going forward, the important aspect to consider every quarter is their financial performance to ensure that this severe and largely unpredictable economic downturn is not exacting too great of a toll. The most important headline consideration for income investors is not necessarily their revenue but rather their operating cash flow, which increased by 16.15% year on year, and importantly, this does not materially change once excluding working capital movements. This sets a positive precedence not only for sustaining their new distributions but also for keeping their leverage under control and, ultimately, reinstating their distributions one day in the future.

Now, turning to their prospects as a takeover target, and I personally see few reasons for Chevron to bother acquiring the remaining 37% stake, simply because, at current market prices, this is only worth $285m. Whilst this may be a fortune to many people, it would not even move the needle for a massive company such as Chevron with their $140b market capitalization. If not for financial gain, the other primary reason to acquire assets is to gain control over their use and future strategic direction, which Chevron already has with their majority stake.

Image Source: Author

Although their net debt is still above where it ended 2019, it actually decreased very slightly during the second quarter of 2020 and marks a positive turning point that should see their capital structure continue improving. This sets a positive precedence heading into reviewing their all-important leverage and liquidity situation.

Image Source: Author

These financial metrics appear to indicate that their leverage is still sitting broadly between moderate and high with a mixed bag of results. On one hand, their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.27 clearly indicates high leverage, but, on the other hand, their interest coverage of 10.22 indicates only low leverage whilst their gearing ratio of 58.50% indicates very high leverage. The difference was ultimately split in favor of deeming their leverage to be high, but certainly not to the extent that it endangers their ability to remain a going concern nor requires any significant decade-long deleveraging. It nonetheless was positive to see that they are still keeping deleveraging as a top priority, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: Noble Midstream Partners Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation (previously linked)

It appears that management still has the same goal of reducing their net debt-to-EBITDA to only 3.0, and based upon the calculations in my original analysis, this should be achievable within as little as only three years. This means that their ability to reinstate their previous distributions still appears solid and would cause their yield on current cost to soar massively later in the decade even if they are not acquired by Chevron.

Image Source: Author.

Throughout the second quarter of 2020, their already adequate liquidity further improved, with their current and cash ratios increasing from 0.90 and 0.15 to 1.29 and 0.20, respectively. Considering they will soon have a new immensely financially strong parent who, in theory, could provide additional support if required, their liquidity is now worthy of a strong rating. Since they should now be producing free cash flow after distribution payments, they should not be too reliant on their credit facilities to provide liquidity.

It was interesting to notice that nearly the entirety of their debt is comprised of their three credit facilities, as the table included below displays. Since all of them face maturities in the coming three years, they will require support from debt markets to provide refinancing. This will further be assisted by being a subsidiary of Chevron, and thus, it would be difficult to imagine a scenario whereby they cannot refinance any future debt maturities.

Image Source: Noble Midstream Partners Q2 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, no one really knows whether unitholders will be receiving a takeover offer anytime soon apart from management, but this does not really matter, as unitholders can sit back and collect a sustainable high yield whilst they deleverage. Since nothing has deteriorated since conducting my original analysis, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Noble Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

