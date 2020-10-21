I believe fair value is in the low-to-mid $30s, but uncertainty is even higher than normal, and it may be hard to make a compelling "buy" case for these shares for at least a few more quarters.

I continue to believe that air travel demand will recover, as will demand for widebody aircraft, but that's a multi-year story, and Hexcel's defense and industrial businesses neutralize that.

When I wrote about Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) after second quarter earnings, I thought the shares weren’t so attractive as the rally in the shares had largely captured the “it’s really not that bad” trade, but I didn’t expect what third quarter earnings had in store. Turns out, it really is that bad, but it just took a little longer to come through in the financials. Some of this was probably anticipated in the steady decline of the share price from the mid-$40s starting back in June, and the 6% decline on Tuesday was a somewhat restrained reaction.

With no guidance from management, at least a couple more quarters of serious destocking, significant decremental margins, and no real reason to expect a near-term upturn in widebody aircraft builds, it’s going to be tough to build a bull argument on these shares. I think there’s an argument to be made for a fair value in the mid-$30s (around where the shares are today), but with minimal leverage to aftermarket revenue opportunities, not enough space/defense exposure to really matter, and no clarity on the near-term outlook, I’d want a pretty good discount to that mid-$30s target before taking the plunge.

A Third Quarter Disaster

Maybe “disaster” is hyperbolic, but how would you describe a quarter where revenue fell 50%, missing already-lowered expectations by about 20%? Particularly, when the serious destocking phenomenon that hit results this quarter is likely to repeat/continue for another two or three quarters?

Hexcel reported a 50% revenue decline, with the Composite Materials business down 53%, and the Engineered Products business down 42%. By end-market, Commercial Aero was down 66%, with bizjets/regional doing a little bit better (down 50%) than the core Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY)/Boeing (NYSE:BA) business. Industrial revenue declined 38% on a 42% decline in wind power sales. Space/Defense held up, down less than 1%, and it now makes up close to 40% of revenue, but was also weaker than expected.

Hexcel has always been a company with high fixed operating leverage, and that’s largely inherent to the nature of the business. With that steep decline in revenue, gross margins got hammered, declining almost 23 points. Segment operating income plunged into the red ($39 million), and likewise with operating income (negative $22 million vs. $110M a year ago). That works out, on an adjusted basis, to a decremental margin around 62%.

The good news, such as it was, was that the company is continuing to exceed sell-side expectations on free cash flow, as working capital is flushing out.

No Reason To Expect A Near-Term Upturn

Hexcel was hit hard by inventory destocking through its supply chain, particularly with respect to the A350 program. Nobody wants to take delivery of new widebody aircraft today, so there’s no need for Airbus or Boeing to build/hold inventory for planes they’re not likely to build (at least in significant volumes) in the near future. Hexcel management believes this destocking could impact the business for another two or three quarters.

There’s likewise not really any good news in the Industrial business. Setting aside the question of end-market demand for wind power (long-term looks good, but the near-term is more questionable), Hexcel is seeing ongoing erosion in business from its lead wind customer Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) as that company looks to outsource more manufacturing to comply with local content rules and manage its own margins. While auto could be a modest source of upside as hybrid and EV launches come up, it’s a low single-digit portion of the business and not material in terms of offsetting the severe commercial aerospace headwinds.

The defense business is looking a lot more material now, but this is more of a “known quantity”. I think it’s entirely reasonable to expect several years of mid-single-digit growth from this market, but again, that’s just not enough to change the narrative over the next couple of years.

In terms of what could go right for Hexcel, a swift recovery in air travel, particularly international air travel, would be the best news from a fundamental standpoint. Widebody jets like the A350 are a roughly $5 million-per content opportunity for Hexcel, and the A350 was supposed to be around 20% of 2021 revenue. Good news on the Boeing 737MAX program would be welcome too, but with only about $400K of content, it was never going to be a huge program for Hexcel.

The Outlook

Given the weak near-term outlook on destocking, I wouldn’t be surprised if Hexcel looked for some expanded near-term cost-cutting opportunities to reduce losses and preserve liquidity. The company is closing a Colorado facility that provided materials for the wind power industry, and management could very well try to further extend headcount reductions.

With minimal visibility into the next year or two of results, modeling Hexcel is even more an exercise in guesswork. Given that, I’ve decided to try to use some longer-term projections (discounted back) to create at least an approximation of fair value. If Hexcel can still generate $2 billion of revenue in 2024 (by which time air travel and aircraft demand should be significantly stronger than today), an operating margin around 15% and a mid-single-digit ROIC, an 11x to 12x EBITDA multiple is reasonable. Applying that to my EBITDA estimate for that revenue level and discounting back at a double-digit discount rate (to account for greater risk/uncertainty) does still give me a fair value in the mid-$30s.

I’ve also used a similar methodology to try to drive some sense of a book value-based fair value based upon ROEs in the eventual recovery, and that gives me a fair value closer to $30 (mid-$20s if you use tangible book). I’d also note that my discounted cash flow model (even with the aforementioned modeling challenges) suggests a fair value in the low-to-mid $30s depending upon my approach to the discount rate (namely the size of the risk premium).

The Bottom Line

To be very clear, I consider the above valuation discussion to basically be “back of the envelope” dirty math; it’s an approximation. Still, I think it has some utility. If these shares were to drift to $30 or below, I’d have to seriously consider them on the basis of the long-term underlying value in the company’s carbon fiber/composite material IP and production capabilities. This downturn creates a lot of risks, including the risk that delayed development schedules could lead to new composites displacing Hexcel, but at some point, I do think there is a core value level where Hexcel shares are worth the well-above-average risk.

