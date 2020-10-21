Cost-cutting measures and final commercial certification in China could enable the company come out the other side of COVID stronger and more profitable.

Meantime, while China, the EU, and India work to lower emissions, WPRT has the right product mix in the natural gas transportation sector.

Meantime, Westport was hit-hard by COVID-19 and has taken several measures to improve liquidity - including some 6.25% debt.

Hope sprang eternal with a press release signifying regulatory certification in China, only to be pulled back because it wasn't full commercial certification.

The fortunes of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) have changed dramatically from back in the day when it appeared natural gas transportation would play a key role in solving the US's addiction to foreign oil. First came shale-oil and Hz drilling, and now comes the global shift to EVs. It's hard to imagine the stock was once over $40/share considering it has traded in the single-digit range since 2014. The question is: what are the company's prospects today and going forward?

As can be seen in the graphic above, WPRT is down ~20% YTD but has more than doubled off the March lows. Last month the stock popped 30%+ on high volume with news the Weichai-Westport joint venture's 12-liter engine (the "WP12") had received certification from China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment. China's emission regulations for heavy-duty vehicle emissions are among the most stringent standards in the world, so this was a major milestone for the JV - particularly for WPRT. That's because under a previously announced agreement, Westport Fuel Systems will supply the critical HPDI 2.0 components required for every Weichai HPDI-equipped engine.

HPDI stand for "High Pressure Direct Injection" and Westport's HPDI 2.0 technology enables heavy-duty trucks to run on natural gas with reduced fuel costs, significantly reduced CO 2 and particulate emissions while achieving diesel-like performance.

But the rally was short-lived as days later Weichai announced - despite the certification news - the WP12 could not yet be sold commercially in China:

Although the engine has obtained Certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the PRC, it may not be sold to the market according to the relevant Laws and Regulations of the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Vehicles that apply with the WP12.460E60HPDI engine must successfully complete calibration work for high altitude, high temperature, cold environment and vehicle durability testing of over 700,000km before entering the market for sale. As a result, the Weichai Westport Inc. is unable to offer the WP12.460E60HPDI engine to the market on commercial terms at this stage.

It would appear this was a case of the hand that giveth also taketh away.

David Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems, was also compelled to comment on the situation:

... an important step after engine certification is vehicle certification, which we understand is in process with WWI's vehicle OEM customers. Having achieved the milestone of engine certification, and anticipating the next significant milestone of vehicle certification, we are encouraged by the progress we are making to bring HPDI to the Chinese market.

Long story short, the original certification announcement was a necessary but not sufficient milestone when it comes to full-vehicle certification necessary for OEM sales in China. This is critically important for Westport because China is the biggest market for natural gas trucks:

It's also a big-deal for Westport because its revenue and earnings have been anemic.

Earnings

Westport reported improved revenue, op-ex, and EBITDA for full-year 2019 as compared to 2018, however profitability still proved elusive:

So far in 2020, Westport's operations in China and Italy have been hard-hit by the global pandemic as evidenced by lower sales resulting from plant closures and reduced customer demand. Production in Italy had been shut-down earlier in the year, but resumed in May. Revenue over the first half of FY2020 was $103.2 million, down 34% yoy. The company lost $0.09/share over the first six-months of 2020 and EBITDA turned negative.

The company has taken a number of steps to improve liquidity, but 6.25%/6.5% interest rate debt when rates are near zero signifies at least a moderate level of distress and will make a claw-back to profitability harder:

In Q2, note Westport Fuel Systems' share of the Cummins (CMI)/Westport venture ("CWI") equity interest decreased by $1.7 million to $4.2 million from $5.9 million in Q2FY19. The reduction is primarily due to decreased revenue and gross margins as units fell 23% yoy. However, note China's economy has come roaring back and that could prove to be a boon CWI going forward.

Going Forward

Ultimate OEM certification of WP12 powered trucks in China is critical for sales of Westport's HPDI2.0 systems going forward.

Meantime, in August WPRT announced a new $58 million 7-year contract to supply electronic control units for electric water pumps of two light-duty vehicle models in Europe, starting in Q1 of 2021. That equates to an estimated $8.3 million in revenue per-year over the life of the contract and will certainly provide some much needed revenue visibility.

Also after the close of Q2, Westport announced an agreement to supply 30,000 LPG systems into the growing Algerian market. Terms were not disclosed.

The European Commission is striving for climate neutrality by 2050. That is a big opportunity for Westport and the company is already well-positioned in the EU, especially in Italy. As CEO David Johnson reported on the Q2 conference call:

As of last month, Europe reached a milestone with the installation of its 300th LNG station, and CNG stations now number nearly 3,900. The LNG refueling infrastructure in Europe has almost doubled in just the last 2 years. The growth in the market has been driven by the new EU heavy-duty CO2 regulations and the increasing availability of LNG in Europe. This has been a multiyear journey, and we believe there's more runway.

In addition to China and the EU, India also has a severe air quality problem and is a big market opportunity for Westport. WPRT already has a strong base of OEM customers in India - including Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Piaggio and others and has completed more than 20 engine development projects with those companies.

Meantime, WPRT has a full-line of products ready to take advantage of larger adoption of natural gas vehicles ("NGVs"):

Risks

The risks to Westport appear to be its ability to achieve steady revenue growth and profitability with its NGV related business lines. Full certification for commercial sales of the WP12 engine in China - and thus demand for WPRT's HPDI 2.0 product line - appears to be key over the near-term.

Mid- to long-term, WPRT faces pressure from growing EV light-truck demand for fleets. Note Amazon has ordered 100,000 Rivian EV Vans.

Westport's relatively high 6.25% and 6.5% debt could prove troublesome considering the recent anemic revenue.

Summary & Conclusions

I'm a big fan of Westport's innovation in natural gas transportation. NGVs emit ~30% less CO2 as compared to gasoline/diesel engines and 100% less toxic particulate emissions (NGVs emit only water and CO2). However, the company was negatively and substantially affected by COVID-19 and the "pull-back" of the China certification was a sad reversal of what was initially thought to be great news. That said, I fully expect WPRT to receive commercial certification in China for three reasons:

China has a severe pollution problem that could cause social unrest. Cleaner burning natural gas heavy-duty trucks is a key part of the solution. Westport has a JV with Weichai, a well-respected Chinese company that is sure to be working behind the scenes on its (and Westport's) behalf. Westport's has demonstrated its HPDI 2.0 technology works.

The larger question is what effect would commercial certification in China have on Westport's top and bottom lines going forward? That is what is more speculative in my opinion. As a result, it's hard to get bullish on Westport. That said, if WWI gets full certification to sell the WP12 engine in China, and the quarterly results show a marked improvement in revenue and earnings, the stock could turn out to be a bargain as COVID has forced it to cut costs and the company could come out the other side stronger and more profitable. As for now, it's simply too soon to tell in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.