With the rise of passive investing, BlackRock is poised to outperform during any U.S. bull market run in the future.

Introduction

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is a global investment management firm. BlackRock has grown into the world's largest asset manager, with $7.81 trillion in assets under management as of end-Q3 2020 according to their 3Q 2020 Results. In their About Us, Blackrock lists its purpose “to help more and more people experience financial well-being. We are dedicated to helping our clients, employees, shareholders and communities achieve financial security, financial mobility, and financial freedom”

BlackRock has built an extremely well-diversified business across clients (e.g., iShares, Institutional, and Retail) and geography (i.e., United States and Europe) with a tremendous opportunity for future growth.

(Source: 3Q 2020 Supplemental Materials)

In this article, I will outline why BLK is a conviction buy even after its recent run-up after reporting 3Q 2020 results. It is my #1 individual stock holding inside of my taxable brokerage account.

Why BlackRock is a Conviction Buy

(1) International Market Outperformance is Inevitable; International Expansion

It is only a matter of time before international markets outperform US markets again. In fact, at the end of 2019 Vanguard was estimating that US markets would do about 4% annualized over the next decade while international markets would do 7%. It has been no secret that US-equity markets have run up the score on developed and emerging markets since the end of the global financial crisis:

(Source: StockCharts)

However, it is BlackRock that has the educational tools prepared and ready in a way that Vanguard does not in order to take advantage of this opportunity. BlackRock’s international ETF line-up is the strongest in the industry. They have set the core lineup of international ETFs so that they attract different types of investors. On the one hand, they offer broad exposure to developed and emerging markets through the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) and the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG). These funds allow BlackRock to compete with Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO).

BlackRock has taken this one step further, setting up country-specific ETFs for investors like myself who are interested in “getting into the weeds” with their portfolios. Vanguard has taken a different approach, offering only 12 international ETFs that stay broad in nature. BlackRock is setting up for a more financially literate future of investors, perhaps ones who stop trading Hertz (HTZ) who are more interested in building sophisticated portfolios.

If you think about it, classifying equity markets by “US” and “International” has always seemed odd and ego-centric. I’m sure if ETFs were as popular as they are today in the 1980s, investors would have looked for a way to invest in Japan. To be clear, I’m not saying that BlackRock has set their lineup so that people will invest in bubbles. But equity markets are driven by humans who tend to make decisions based on a fear-of-missing-out mentality. When European markets begin to outperform, look for US investors to wonder why they are not a part of that rise and keep the momentum going by looking for ways to get in.

To get into this a little deeper, take a look at the country-specific breakdown of IEUR and IEMG:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR): Expense Ratio, .09%

United Kingdom: 23.41%

France: 15.98%

Switzerland: 15.63%

Germany: 14.68%

Other: 30.3%

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG): Expense Ratio, .13%

China/Taiwan: 52.53%

South Korea: 12.6%

India: 8.56%

Brazil: 4.73%

Other: 21.58%

Here is the ETF lineup that BlackRock has created to allow investors to tap into different areas of international markets:

Country Top 85% Market Capitalization 86% - 98% Market Capitalization DEVELOPED MARKETS United Kingdom EWU EWUS France EWQ Switzerland EWL Germany EWG EWGS Japan EWJ SCJ EMERGING MARKETS China MCHI ECNS India INDA SMIN Brazil EWZ EWZS

(Source: Author's Chart)

Internationally, BlackRock has split their ETFs by market capitalization to give investors the option to build more sophisticated portfolios using large and small caps. Expense ratios on international ETFs start much higher than the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV). While the difference is smaller on the broad funds (.09% for IEUR and .13% for IEMG), the difference in country-specific ETFs is much greater, sometimes as high as .40-.50%. When international markets outperform, BlackRock is poised to benefit especially as retail investors look to options. To be clear, when I say outperform, I do mean that US equity markets also need to be in an uptrend but lagging behind their international counterparts. Investors have to go deep into the history books to 2003-2007 to find the last time this happened:

(Source: Seeking Alpha Contributor Movement Capital)

Even if you remove international ETF outperformance from the equation, BlackRock still remains at the forefront of expanding INTO these markets. BlackRock derives 35% of its revenues from international sources and has continued to expand globally. Vanguard recently removed itself from the management of Chinese government assets, which many think will be a big win for BlackRock’s business in the area.

Take a look at how BlackRock’s AUM broke down by region in 2019:

(Source: BlackRock 2019 Annual Report)

The Asia-Pacific market in particular is one growth area that I have my eyes on closely and will be monitoring in 2021-2022. Any substantial improvements in this area would make a big difference to BlackRock’s bull case.

(2) BlackRock is a perfect steward of capital regardless of market condition and fits perfectly into Dividend Growth Investing portfolios in an environment starved for good yield.

As long as I have been an investor, I have never understood why so many companies repurchase shares as their stock price continues to increase in value. It’s always seemed, to me, to be an odd choice of capital management. It also has extremely bad optics when things go south. Look no further than much of what the airline industry is dealing with this year. BlackRock management carries a Warren Buffet oriented ethos with regard to its share repurchases – buy low. Take a look at the last 3 years of BlackRock repurchases:

(Source: 3Q 2020 Supplemental Materials)

Notice a trend? BlackRock’s stock fell throughout 2018 as a result of two 18-20% equity drops in the year, one in January and one in October-December. Equity markets bottomed and bounced on Christmas Eve of 2018. BlackRock bought back a ton of shares in Q1 2019, then stopped throughout 2019’s blistering year up. Fast forward to this year. Markets dropped 35% in March 2020, BlackRock again made most of its share repurchase in Q1/Q2 of this year, then stopped when markets are back at a high.

One of the biggest risks investors cite when owning BlackRock is that it’s always going to have a beta of 1.20-1.25. When markets do well, it will outperform since it’s the largest asset manager. During prolonged downturns, it will underperform. Management knows this and deploys its capital in a manner that is befitting of the largest asset manager of the world. This is also exactly what you want as a shareholder. Your dividends are reinvesting lower, the management is buying back stock lower, and (eventually) anyone reading this article understands that while stocks don’t always go up, they always recover. BlackRock’s management gives me tremendous confidence in how they deploy capital.

In terms of the dividend, BlackRock is now considered a Dividend Contender, defined as a company with over 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. BlackRock currently has 11 consecutive years of dividend growth, pausing only in 2009 during the financial crisis.

Year Dividends Paid Y/Y Dividend Growth 2009 $3.12 2010 $4.00 28.21% 2011 $5.50 37.50% 2012 $6.00 9.09% 2013 $6.72 12.00% 2014 $7.72 14.88% 2015 $8.72 12.95% 2016 $9.16 5.05% 2017 $10.00 9.17% 2018 $12.02 20.20% 2019 $13.20 9.82% 2020 $14.52 10.00%

(Source: Author’s Chart)

My colleague, Passive Income Pursuit, also does a wonderful job in breaking this dividend growth down over rolling 3, 5, and 10 year increments in his latest article on BlackRock. I expect BlackRock to grow its dividend at 9% annualized, on average, going forward. BlackRock is also much larger compared to where it was back in 2008-2009. Because of this, I think management will be able to raise the dividend even if we see a choppier 2020-2030 decade compared to the last decade.

The Bear Arguments

(1) Current Valuation: Historically, BlackRock’s 5-year average has been to trade at roughly 17x forward earnings. Assuming FY 2021 EPS is roughly in-line with their long-term EPS growth target, BlackRock’s 2021 earnings should be $33.50. This would imply a 2021 price target of $570, approximately 13% lower than where shares currently trade ($646.24 as of closing on 10/15/2020).

While BlackRock may trade at a slight premium compared to its historical multiple today, it has traded at a higher premium before. In fact, shares of BlackRock traded as high as $593 in January of 2018. Looking back at 2019 estimates back then, BlackRock was trading at 21x forward estimates. BlackRock ended up falling 35% throughout 2018, due to choppiness in global equity markets.

If we assume BlackRock deserves that same 21x multiple again, and are bullish on equity’s broadly speaking, that would imply a 2021 price target of $703. With dividends reinvested, that would be about a 10% upside move over the next 12-months.

(2) We are in a Bubble: As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest risks investors cite when owning BlackRock is that when markets do well, it will outperform and during prolonged downturns, it will underperform. Many investors at this stage think the broader market is overvalued using various metrics. A popular one I have seen mentioned recently is the Wilshire 5000 market cap to GDP, which currently sits at 185% (its highest level in history)

As a long-term investor, my time horizon does tend to impact my investment decisions a great deal. I rarely look at perfect opportunities to buy-in and rather follow a strict, rules-based system. Sometimes I buy ETFs, sometimes I’ll buy dividend-paying stocks of high-quality companies even if they are trading at a slight premium historically.

Do I think we are in a short-term bubble? Maybe. I do know that the entire global central bank system has injected a ton of liquidity into the system and there is as much as $5.0 T (yes, trillion) currently sitting in money-market accounts in the US currently earning $0. If even a portion of that money slowly moved into the bond market for yield, that would be a big benefit to BlackRock.

(3) Regulatory Risks: As BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, it is unlikely that they will be able to expand by acquiring smaller asset managers. As a general rule of thumb, I’ve never been a fan of a company that can only grow through acquisition anyway. However, inside of the asset management space, smaller competitors may be able to consolidate which may increase competition in the industry to continue to cut costs which would impact BlackRock’s bottom line.

Conclusion and 3Q 2020 Results

In terms of their most recent quarterly report, BLK reported adjusted EPS of $9.22, beating estimates of $7.74. Revenue came in +18.4% Y/Y at $4.37B. According to the 3Q 2020 conference call, results were due in large part to cost management; as BLK recording its highest ever profit margin at 47% (this was up from its previous high of 38% in March of 2020).

BlackRock continued gathering assets across its different product lines and geographic regions. BlackRock was about to generate $129B in net asset inflows during the most recent quarter. iShares (BlackRock’s ETF lineup) had $40.5B in net inflows, predominantly in their fixed income ETF lineup.

I consider BlackRock to be a high conviction buy for anyone who is invested for the long-term. They are making strides in other high-value areas, such as strategic beta ETFs and ESG ETFs, which I will cover in future articles. As always, if any reader has made it this far – I would love to chat in the comments. Give me your ideas on the future of BLK, the business and the stock, and let me know if you would like me to do a deep dive into specific aspects of BlackRock’s ETF lineup.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.