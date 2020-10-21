We've finally begun the Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX), and many gold producers and royalty names have spent the past week releasing their preliminary production and delivery results for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is the most recent name to announce its results, and the company reported gold-equivalent deliveries of ~16,700 ounces, which was up 35% sequentially. This sharp improvement in gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] delivered helped the company report a new 1-year high for quarterly revenues and led to a bump in FY2021 earnings estimates. Based on the company's attractive valuation relative to peers and spin-out of development assets, the investment thesis has improved significantly for the stock.

All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted. Osisko Gold Royalties will be referred to as "Osisko" in this article.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Osisko released its Q3 results on Tuesday and reported quarterly delivery of ~16,700 GEOs, which was down 8% from the ~18,100 GEOs reported last year. The softness on a year-over-year basis was due to some delays between operator production and delivery, which was partially affected by a noisy Q2, resulting from government-mandated shutdowns. The other headwind in Q3 was the Stornoway's (OTCPK:SWYDF) Renard Mine, which was offline. The mine contributed over 40,800 diamond carats in Q3 2019, translating to nearly 2000 GEOs. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

While we don't have GEOs earned for Q3 broken down by asset yet, we do know that Osisko had an unusually tough quarter on a comparative basis in Q3 2020 vs. last year's results. This is because the Vezza Mine and Renard Diamond Mine contributed a combined 2,076 GEOs in the same period last year, and the Vezza Mine has since been closed, while the Renard Mine was placed on care & maintenance. Meanwhile, Pretium (NYSE:PVG) bought back its Brucejack Mine offtake agreement from Osisko, which led to a further 372 GEO headwind in Q3 2020. In total, these closures or sales led to a shortfall of 2,448 GEOs coming into Q3 2020, translating to lost revenue of over C$5 million at current gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) prices. Therefore, while the results may look underwhelming on a year-over-year basis, it's essential to adjust for these headwinds.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Sedar.com)

Fortunately, while quarterly GEOs were down 8% year over year, they were up 35% sequentially, helped by a sharp increase in production at the Canadian Malartic Mine, which is Osisko's flagship asset. As noted by Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) in its preliminary results, Canadian Malartic's production jumped by 35% sequentially to ~76,400 ounces, which means the mine produced over 150,000 ounces on a 100% basis (Yamana owns 50% of Canadian Malartic). This was the most likely culprit for the significant increase in GEOs earned for Osisko in the quarter, with a further ramp-up of mining operations from Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon also helping.

(Source: Victoria Gold Company Presentation)

While it's unfortunate that commercial production at Eagle did not lead to a new high in quarterly GEOs earned for Osisko, we should see a sharp improvement in the Q4 results. This is because we got the news last month that Stornoway Diamond is restarting mining at its Renard Mine after a thorough review of operations and a plan to reduce costs by C$30 million. As noted earlier, this was a more than 10% headwind to Osisko's quarterly GEOs earned since it's been offline (1,990 GEOs vs. 18,100 GEOs total in Q3). Therefore, assuming a smooth ramp-up, we could see another significant jump in quarterly GEOs earned sequentially in Q4 to above ~18,300 GEOs. While this figure would still be well below Osisko's previously highs for quarterly GEOs earned, it's a decent result, considering the ongoing headwind from the Brucejack offtake agreement sale.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at quarterly revenue, we can see that the loss of the Brucejack offtake agreement has been a massive headwind. This explains why quarterly revenue fell 49% year over year to C$55.7 million despite higher metals prices. However, if we look at the below chart on an adjusted basis to offset for this lost revenue, we can see that Osisko Gold Royalties saw quarterly revenue hit a new high on a post-Brucejack-offtake basis, showing that things are finally headed in the right direction. Currently, Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 estimates forecast revenue of C$53.5 million and C$54.5 million, respectively, but these look very conservative, and I do not believe they've factored in the Renard Mine restart. Assuming the gold price stays above US$1,775/oz, I would expect Osisko to report a new 1-year high for revenue of C$60 million or higher in Q1 2021.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to annual earnings per share, the benefit of increased deliveries from Victoria's Eagle Gold Mine and the restart of operations at Renard, coupled with higher gold prices, should improve Osisko's earnings trend significantly. As shown below, earnings have been in a slump for several years now with no real progress, but FY2021 earnings estimates are now on track for an earnings breakout year at C$0.45 (C$0.43 in FY2016). Earnings breakout years are bullish developments, occurring when a company sees earnings per share hit new highs after several years of stagnation. Typically, this is due to an improvement in the business, which, in Osisko's case, is new mines coming online from its partners and a record gold price. Osisko's forward P/E ratio of 35 might look expensive when compared to gold producers, but it's worth noting that most royalty/streaming peers trade at a P/E ratio above 45 due to their much higher margins vs. producers.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, Osisko has been commanded a very low valuation relative to peers for over a year now. This is because the Brucejack offtake took a bite out of revenue, and the Barkerville Gold acquisition moved Osisko from pure royalty play to royalty/development hybrid. The market did not care for the hybrid model at all, and Osisko has recognized this, it seems, announcing it is going to spin out the asset to move back to a pure royalty model. This is excellent news for shareholders, as the stock might finally be able to command a multiple that's closer to that of its peers like Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD). It's important to note that Osisko will retain significant exposure to Barkerville through a 5% net-smelter-return, equivalent to nearly 9,300 GEOs per year if the Caribou Project does go into production.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Despite this shift back to a royalty model and the fact that Osisko earns GEOs from superior jurisdictions vs. its peers, the stock is trading at a hefty discount on a relative basis. As we can see from the chart above, the median forward revenue multiple for royalty/streaming peers is above 25, while the median forward revenue multiple for royalty/streaming peers, excluding juniors, is 17.35. Currently, Osisko trades at a price to sales ratio of just 9.62, suggesting we could see a further re-rating long term. While I do not believe that Osisko should trade at 17.35, Franco-Nevada and Royal Gold are much more diversified and are more than twice as large as Osisko; a move to 12.5x price to sales or higher would not be unreasonable.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the technical picture, the stock is certainly set up well if the market does decide to re-rate the stock higher. As we can see, Osisko Gold Royalties has built one of the largest bases in the sector currently, with a cup base extending all the way back to the company's trading debut in 2016. While the stock has been unable to break out of this base to date, a quarterly close above US$13.55 would be a very bullish development, and target a move to US$17.00 or higher. Therefore, the US$13.55 level is an area worth watching closely for investors to signal that the stock is finally ready to begin a new uptrend after years of consolidation.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While I've previously been neutral on Osisko, the spin-out of Barkerville and other development assets has allowed the company to reclaim its status as a royalty company. This has opened up the stock to buying from funds that didn't like the previous hybrid model. Meanwhile, revenues are set to continue to trend higher with the Renard Mine restarting and Osisko benefiting from near-record gold prices. Given the stock's attractive valuation relative to peers and leading dividend yield amongst its peers, I believe any pullbacks below US$11.10 would be low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.