I just bought Facebook (FB) stock on account of a couple of well-known market anomalies, which I'll explain below. With Facebook's earnings report coming out on just a few days before the US Presidential election, this may strike my long-time readers as a bit odd. However, my greatest success in the markets over the years has been combining abstract academic research into price anomalies with stocks and ETFs that my readers can put money to work in. This is why I named PayPal (PYPL) my top pick of 2020 earlier this year.

The Long-Term Case for Facebook

Facebook has taken a fair amount of heat over misinformation on their platforms and whether their algorithms are fair to conservative and liberal sources of information. However, this has never been an existential threat to Facebook. What the debate over Facebook's algorithms obscures is the sweeping changes occurring in the Western world that are favorable to tech. Many of these shifts towards doing business online were crystallized during the coronavirus pandemic. As you can see below, Facebook has crushed the market during this time.

I'll give an example of how tech has changed the world-even before COVID-19. When my dad was in college, he started a t-shirt business. On-campus, the business was an immediate hit, but he and his co-founders quickly ran into barriers to scaling the business beyond their college campus and anywhere they were able to travel. They wouldn't have that problem now. Today, entrepreneurs can market their products on Facebook, use Amazon's (AMZN) distribution network for their inventory and shipping, and use PayPal to pay vendors. Step back from our first-world bubble and look at the whole world, and there are over a billion people in India, which is a democratic country and US ally. There are over 650 million people in Latin America, and most of them live in countries where they are able to use the internet for international commerce. The internet is allowing millions of entrepreneurs, many of them in developing companies, to find new markets. Right now, it's hard to wrap our heads around this, but I believe that the ability of the internet to change the developing world is only in the second or third inning. Only around 5 percent of the world's population lives in the US. What does this mean for Facebook? This means it's not a stretch that Facebook hasn't even scratched the surface of what it's capable of in terms of revenue. Facebook has shown a remarkable ability to acquire new startups and integrate them into their platform, as the world has seen through Instagram and WhatsApp.

We can all watch The Social Dilemma and demonize tech companies (sometimes deservedly), but in the process, we forget about the amazing progress that has occurred as a result of technology. It's easier than ever to learn about any topic you want, start businesses and make money, and to stay in touch with old friends and family. In economic terms, this all translates into a higher GDP per capita. What the critics fail to realize is that the tech industry-and by extension, geeky tech CEOs-are the only thing standing between the United States government and the crushing weight of its debt compared with GDP.

Price Anomalies

There's a solid paper that researchers at Notre Dame did a while back on a price anomaly known as pre-earnings announcement drift. The basic idea is that when a target company reports later than its competitors-if its competitors report good earnings, then so will the target company. You would think that this effect would be priced in, but there's a lot of historical evidence that stock prices tend to underreact initially to changes in earnings. This is due to the disposition effect, as well as the fact that Wall Street analysts tend to take a few weeks to update their pricing models, which they then feed to their clients. Here's how a long/short portfolio taking advantage of this performed in their backtest.

Additionally, earnings themselves have momentum, meaning that companies that are doing well now tend to do well later while companies that are doing poorly tend to continue doing poorly. This is obvious in our personal lives when success breeds more success, but it catches people by surprise in the markets.

Snapchat (SNAP) absolutely crushed their earnings the day I wrote this piece. Their daily active users and message volume spiked, which should surprise no one due to work-from-home away from micromanaging bosses. After Snap reported, Facebook was similarly bid up after-hours. The idea here is that the analyst earnings estimates are too low for Facebook, and on average, the $7-8 that Facebook is up after hours is an underreaction. Another anomaly that benefits Facebook is its pristine balance sheet and free cash flow. Research shows that companies with better credit ratings perform better than companies with worse credit ratings. Facebook has no debt and fast-growing free cash flow. These quantitative factors all add up, which is one reason Facebook is #1 out of 213 companies in its sector in Seeking Alpha's quant ratings (as of this article's publication).

Conclusion

I bought Facebook before Snapchat crushed their earnings, so I'm up nicely so far. I expect FB to continue to rally. Depending on how much analysts' estimates are off, I would not be surprised to see the stock above $300 in short order. Waiting to buy after the election makes sense in many cases, but with Facebook reporting earnings a few days before the election and a split government being a strong possibility, I bought now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.