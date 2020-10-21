However, the stock's premium valuation and tiny yield offer a limited return potential, which is unlikely to generate the double-digit returns we are usually looking for.

Taking advantage of its predictable profitability, management has been able to adequately reward investors over the long-term, increasing its distributions annually for the past 47 years.

Water companies tend to generate very stable cash flows that face little to no correlation to the overall economy's events.

Over the past year, we have covered various stocks operating in the water sector. These companies tend to generate very stable cash flows that face little to no correlation to the overall economy's events.

Source: Google Finance

This element of predictable and secure revenues that comes with water stocks can ideally fit investors' needs to minimize the variance of their returns, as their business model is incredibly mature. However, as we have seen in most of these cases, the market tends to pursue their highly secured cash flows, sending shares to valuations that can hardly justify their growth and the underlying financials.

In this article, we want to take a look at Middlesex Water (MSEX). Similarly to other companies that we have covered in the sector, Middlesex features a long track record of consistent performance, including paying consecutive dividends since 1912 and annually increasing its payouts consecutively for the past 47 years. As a result, we believe that the company ticks many of the boxes that low-volatility, dividend growth investors may be looking for. At the same time, there are various concerns to consider, including the current premium valuation attached to its shares.

In this article, we will:

Go over Middlesex's attractive investment characteristics

Explain why investors may be overpaying at the stock's current price

Conclude why shares may fit the portfolios of conservative, income-oriented investors, but overall offer limited returns ahead

A prime low volatility, dividend growth pick

Middlesex's main operations include water provision services to approximately 61,000 retail customers, mainly in eastern Middlesex County, New Jersey. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from residential customers, who account for around 53% of its total sales.

Source: Investor presentation

Water consumption is essential. Households are incredibly unlikely to limit their water consumption based on the underlying economic events, thus generating a stable demand for Middlesex. Simultaneously, the company's wastewater and fire protection services can also provide long-term secure cash flows, as they are mostly contracted with governmental entities. Finally, its commercial & industrial segment is the least secured segment, as industrial water demand could be subject to market cyclicalities. Still, this segment accounts for less than 20% of sales, while water remains quite essential for most industries that make heavy use of it.

Consequently, Middlesex has been able to deliver a stable, long-term revenue and earnings growth, with little to no volatility, even in adverse economic times such as the Great Financial Crisis. We expect the company to continue increasing its turnover as it expands its distribution network, gradually extending its customer base. Examples include the recently completed construction of the Western Transmission Main, placed into service in March 2020. Taking advantage of its predictable profitability, management has been able to adequately reward investors over the long-term, increasing its distributions annually for the past 47 years, as mentioned earlier.

Further, management seems to have abandoned its ultra-conservative dividend growth policy by lately delivering more satisfactory payout increases. Between 2005 and 2015, Middlesex's highest annual DPS increase was just 1.8%. As a result, in 2015, the stock's 5-year DPS CAGR had fallen as low as 1.4%. By employing a more progressive policy, that figure is currently at 5.6%, boosted by a more generous payout growth strategy, including last year's increase by 6.8%.

Overall, Middlesex's low volatility cash flows, compelling dividend growth, and low payout ratio below 50% can make for a great investment case for investors looking for such stock characteristics. At the same time, however, there are some concerning factors to consider as well.

Valuation and expected returns

Combining the company's reliable cash flows, as well as management's recent more progressive dividend policy, Middlesex's shares have gradually attracted increased interest over the past few years, undergoing a significant valuation expansion. Currently, the stock trades at around 31 times its forward earnings, marking a decade-high valuation multiple.

To illustrate this in reverse, similarly to how increased demand for T-bills' security has pushed their yields lower, increased demand for Middlesex's shares has sent shares higher disproportionally to their dividend growth, pushing their yield to an all-time low of around 1.5%. Considering how secure dividends from water stocks are, the market has been pricing their shares as if they are governmental bonds in some way. This has led to the stock's appreciation being disproportional to dividend (and earnings) growth. With a stretched valuation and a decreasing a tiny yield, existing investors have captured much of the stock's surplus, limiting future shareholder returns.

Let's illustrate this:

The company's 10-year EPS CAGR is currently 9.6%, though this has been boosted by the past couple of years of strong profitability growth. On average, this figure has been around 5%, while analysts also estimate EPS growth of around 5% over the next couple of years. Still, for the sake of this example, let's assume that EPS grows by 7%, based on the company's latest dividend increase. We will assume DPS also grows by 7% in the medium term.

By plugging in Middlsex's current stock price of around $66.88, our expected growth rates, and various future valuation multiples, we get the following expected return scenarios:

As you can see, even if shares were to have their valuation slightly compressed, expected returns quickly evaporate, despite our generous EPS estimate. Investors could even see negative returns if the stock returned to its past valuation multiples, below a P/E of 20, though this is quite an extreme example.

Overall, we believe that water stocks, including Middlesex, will continue attracting investor interest for their quality characteristics mentioned earlier. However, assuming shares retain a reasonable valuation between 22-26X earnings, investors will likely enjoy limited, single-digit returns.

Source: Author

With that being said, we find it extremely unlikely for shares to deliver double-digit returns going forward, restricted by single-digit growth rates an already maxed out valuation multiple attached, in our view.

Conclusion

Summing up, Middlesex offers some unique characteristics which can adequately match investors' wants for low-volatility and stable total returns.

The water sector's secure and predictable cash flows allow for a steady financial performance under any economic environment, which has helped management to deliver an impressive capital return record. With the market currently near all-time highs, presidential elections on the way, and the pandemic still active, Middlesex can be an attractive investment for conservative dividend growth investors.

On the other hand, the stock's premium valuation and tiny yield offer a limited return potential, which is unlikely to generate double-digit returns as we are usually looking for. While some investors may find Middlesex's 1.5% yield coupled with some growth elements a more attractive option compared to, e.g., bonds, the stock's insufficient total return potential fails to excite us. Hence, we will not be buyers at its current price levels.

Wheel of FORTUNE is a one-stop-shop, covering all asset-classes (common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs), across all sectors/industries, through single trading-ideas and model-managed portfolios.

The extremely-wide scope of the service allows us to cater all types (of investors) and (investment) needs/goals, making WoF a true one-service-fits-all. Our offering includes, but isn't excluded to, the following: Weekly macro coverage of the markets.

Trading Alerts. We generate >250 suggestions a year, every year!

Trading Alerts Directory, where all trades are monitored.

Funds Macro Portfolio, comprised of up-to-25 funds. Join Wheel of FORTUNE to Increase Your Portion!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.