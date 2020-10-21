In the energy space, there’s truly only one thing that matters: on a continuing basis, what is the cash flow breakeven point between a firm’s production and how does that relate to current and future energy pricing. As time goes on and technology and processes improve, costs come down, but that’s not the only way to lower that bar. By merging with other sizable players in the space, a firm can generate significant operating synergies that further de-risk the enterprise and that ultimately rewards shareholders. Add to this the other side effect of growing said firm’s physical footprint practically overnight, and it’s little wonder that ConocoPhillips (COP) decided to acquire Concho Resources (CXO) in an all-stock deal.

A look at the deal

The transaction by which ConocoPhillips is acquiring rival Concho is fairly straightforward. In exchange for each share of Concho that Concho shareholders own, they will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips stock. Collectively, this places a value of $9.7 billion on Concho and represents a 15% premium to the firm’s closing share price on October 13th. It also implies an EV (enterprise value) for the company of about $13 billion.

Upon completion of the deal, existing shareholders in ConocoPhillips will own 79% of the combined company. This will leave the remaining 21% for investors in Concho. Unlike in some deals, this one works on a fixed exchange ratio. This means that there’s no adjustment that will be made to grant Concho’s investors more or less ownership depending on what happens to the share price of ConocoPhillips.

As of the end of its second quarter this year, Concho had cash and cash equivalents of $320 million. Gross debt was $4 billion, with net debt then totaling $3.68 billion. According to Concho’s second quarter earnings release, its EBITDA in the first half of this year was $1.42 billion. There is no telling precisely what this figure will be for 2020 as a whole, but if we annualize this, we get a figure of $2.83 billion. This implies a net leverage ratio of 1.3, which, based on the data provided, will help the combined company’s net leverage ratio to be around 1.3 in 2021. What assumptions go into this are unknown, but we do know that ConocoPhillips has net debt (if you include short-term investments in cash and cash equivalents) of just $8.11 billion.

Collectively, the firm will represent a major player in some regions. About 57% of the firm’s resources come from the lower 48 states, followed by 19% from Canada and 12% from Alaska. The composition of output, however, is a bit different. 50% of the combined firm’s 1.50 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day worth of production will come from the lower 48 states. Another 15% of output comes from Alaska. Though the firm will have exposure to conventional drilling activities, LNG, and more, a really interesting piece of the pie is its unconventional activity. This consists of 430 thousand boe per day worth of output spread across the Midland, Delaware, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins, with an impressive 700,000 net acres split between the Delaware and Midland basins.

By combining into one firm, the expectation is to reduce costs materially. ConocoPhillips currently anticipates generating annual run-rate synergies of around $500 million by 2022. Not all of these are cost-savings in the traditional sense though. Management does think it will see $100 million per year in savings associated with direct costs. These include compensation for officers, the board of directors, and general corporate expenses. Another $150 million will come from reduced corporate and regulatory costs. $250 million, meanwhile, will come from lower exploration spending. Even so, capital is capital and management claims that the firm will see its cost of supply total $30 per barrel or lower for WTI. At $41 per barrel for WTI, management expects to generate enough cash to cover $5.1 billion in maintenance capex, plus it can cover its full $2.3 billion in base dividends.

From a pricing perspective, the decision by ConocoPhillips to acquire Concho makes a great deal of sense. Without factoring in synergies, and looking at annualized operating cash flow and annualized EBITDA, Concho looks like an attractive target for ConocoPhillips. With an implied buyout price today of $9.39 billion, this works out to a price/operating cash flow multiple of 3.1. Its EV/EBITDA multiple, meanwhile, stands at 4.6. Neither of these are particularly cheap compared to other players in this space, but compared to most companies across the board, they are appealing. Add in the low leverage Concho boasts, and it becomes far more appealing. If the synergies are realized and if we assume a 21% effective tax rate on them, then the price/operating cash flow multiple drops to 2.7, while the EV/EBITDA multiple will go down to just beneath 4.1.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that ConocoPhillips is making a wise move for Concho. This transaction will create a true behemoth in the pure-play oil and gas space. Its emphasis on unconventional crude in the US, combined with its attractive geographical diversification creates plenty of opportunities long-term. The low cost of supply and low cash flow breakeven point are excellent things to see as well. The trading multiple is higher than many other E&P firms out there, but with synergies this becomes more appealing and the risk (due to leverage) of the deal is very small. In all, this is a solid play by ConocoPhillips.

