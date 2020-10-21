Processing spreads are a critical factor when analyzing the supply and demand landscape for a commodity. In the crude oil market, the refining spreads for cracking crude oil into gasoline and distillate products can provide clues about the demand side of the equation. When the “crack” spread moves lower, it tends to signify weakening requirements for the fuels. Since crude oil is the primary input, low product prices compared to the raw petroleum can be a sign that the crude oil price is heading lower. Conversely, strength in gasoline, heating oil, jet, and diesel fuel prices via rising crack spreads is often a bullish sign for crude oil.

In the world of soybeans, processors crush the oilseeds to create two products; soybean meal and soybean oil.

Soybean prices on the CBOT have been moving steadily higher since August. The price action in the crush spread signifies that the futures market could have more upside potential at the end of the 2020 harvest season. The Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) moves higher and lower with the price of a portfolio of soybean futures contracts.

The soybean crush is a barometer of demand for the oilseed

The oil is a critical ingredient in many consumer products, including but not limited to salad dressings, mayonnaise, and cooking oils. The meal is a primary ingredient in animal feed. Chickens, cows, hogs, turkeys, and other animal proteins require soybean meal to help them grow. When soybean crush spreads rally, it often tells us that the demand for soybean products is rising and vice versa when the spread declines. Since the oilseed is the ingredient in the products, the crush spreads indicate overall strength or weakness in the soybean market.

Meal and oil have been strong

Soybean products have been moving steadily higher over the past months.

The daily chart shows that the price of December soybean meal futures has rallied from a low of $286.20 on August 10 to the most recent high of $378.00 per ton on October 20, a rise of 32.1%.

Soybean oil futures have been moving higher since April 27 when they hit a low of 26.0 cents per pound. The most recent high came on September 18 at 35.49 cents. At the 33.43 cents level on October 20, the oil was 28.6% higher than the low and not far off the mid-September high.

The crush spread has moved higher with the price of beans

Soybean futures have taken off on the upside. After falling to a 2020 low of $8.0825 in April, they reached the most recent peak at $10.7975 per bushel this month.

The monthly chart highlights the rise to the highest level since January 2017. The oilseed futures traded above the March 2018 high of $10.71 and came within one-quarter of one-cent of the early 2017 peak. At the $10.65 level on October 20, soybean futures were close to the high and 30.5% above the 2020 low.

The weekly chart of the soybean crush spread that measures the price relationship between the raw oilseed and the products, meal and oil, shows the move from 54.25 cents in late June to the $1.20 level on October 20. The chart shows that products have outperformed the raw oilseed, which is a sign of robust demand for the oilseed and increasing crushing margins for companies like Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Bunge (BG). The two companies process soybeans into soybean products in the US and Brazil.

China is buying US oilseeds- ADM and BG shares appreciate

China is the world’s most populous nation, and the US is the leading producer and exporter of soybeans. Before the trade tensions between the US and China, the Chinese typically purchased one-quarter of the US’s annual soybean crop. All signs are that China has been buying US soybeans over the past months, and the purchases have picked up steam. Chinese buying has translated to higher soybean prices since August.

China has been rebuilding its pig herd after a shortage developed in 2019. The demand for soybean meal-based animal feed has been rising in China.

Meanwhile, the shares of ADM and BG have been moving higher since the March low in the stock market.

As the chart illustrates, ADM shares have risen from $28.92 in March to around $51 on October 22. ADM is trading at its highest level since October 2018.

Over the same period, BG shares moved from $29 to $55. BG was back at pre-pandemic levels on October 20. ADM and BG crush soybeans into meal and oil. The rise in the crush spread and rallies in agricultural markets have ignited the shares over the past weeks.

SOYB is the soybean ETF product

The rise in crush spreads and other agricultural commodities continues to support the price of soybeans as the 2020 crop year and harvest season ends. The market will shift its attention to Brazil and other producers below the equator as they move into the growing season over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the soybean market is looking bullish from a technical and fundamental perspective at the end of 2020. Any weather event that weighs on supplies could have an explosive impact on prices in 2021.

The most direct route for a risk position in the soybean market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME’s CBOT division. For those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to participate in the soybean market, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) provides an alternative. The fund summary and top holdings for SOYB include:

SOYB has net assets of $56.29 million, trades an average of 307,418 shares each day, and charges a 1.15% expense ratio. The ETF holds a portfolio of three actively traded soybean futures contracts on the CBOT. Since the most price volatility tends to occur in the nearby contract, SOYB tends to underperform the nearby futures on the upside and outperform during downside corrections.

November soybeans moved from $8.6525 on August 10 to a high of $10.7975 on October 9 or 24.8%.

Over the same period, SOYB rose from $13.85 to $16.33 per share or 17.91%. SOYB underperformed the November futures on the upside.

The strength in the crush spread and technical break above the long-term chart’s resistance level could support further gains in the soybean futures market. The prospects for ADM and BG will also improve if the crushing margins remain at current levels or move higher.

