Groupon (GRPN) is currently in the midst of transforming itself into becoming a marketplace for local experiences. The closure of the company’s goods business shows that Groupon is committed to pivot to another business model, which has a greater potential to reward its shareholders in the long term. The better than expected performance in Q2 shows that Groupon, after years of losing value, still has a chance to execute a turnover and return to profitability. For that reason, I decided to open a long position in the company.

From Goods to Services

The closure of Groupon's goods business this year shows that the company's management is able to quickly shut down poor-performing projects and look for other opportunities that have a greater potential to create value. While the goods business accounted for a large chunk of Groupon's revenues, its gross profit margins were at low double-digit levels, so it made sense to shut that business down and focus on high margin opportunities. With 38 million active users on its platform, it makes sense for Groupon to pivot the local experiences market and expand its marketplace of bookable activities. By offering various deals to its users, Groupon should be viewed as a great lead generation tool for small and middle businesses to quickly acquire new customers and improve their conversion metrics.

The latest earnings results for Q2 surprised the company's investors and proved its doubters that Groupon is not a dead brand yet. While Groupon's revenues from April to June declined by 25.7% Y/Y to $395.65 million, they were better than the street estimates by $212.38 million, and the company managed to generate $70 million in FCF. In addition, the company's GAAP EPS was -$2.53, which is also better than the street estimates of -$3.97, while its net loss of $72 million was better than the forecasted loss of $113 million.

At this stage, becoming a marketplace for local experiences makes sense. In 2019 alone Groupon had $3.4 billion in billings from local experiences such as sports, concerts, restaurants, bars, etc. In addition, the services business, unlike goods, has always been a high margins business, which has the potential to return the company to profitability. Considering that Groupon has more than 200 million downloads of its mobile app, while its site, which has more than 1 million merchants, is one of the most visited eCommerce sites in the US, it would be easier for the company to leverage its assets and pivot to the new business model with relative ease. The good thing is that it's unlikely that we'll see another round of lockdowns in the US, which is the company's biggest market, so it's safe to say that now is the good time for Groupon to reorganize itself. The only thing that Groupon now needs to focus on is to build a substantial inventory of experiences and establish a stronger foothold in various local markets in order to improve its overall margins and attract new customers that will drive the growth of the overall business.

The two major risks that I see at this stage are the inability of the current management to execute a turnover, and the increased competition from other local experience providers. We should not forget that the current management failed to drive growth when the economy was booming, as Groupon's stock has severely underperformed against the S&P 500 in recent years. In addition, as companies like TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Airbnb (AIRB) also begin to leverage their platforms to establish a better presence in the local experiences market, there's a risk that customers might abandon Groupon and opt for other platforms. With that in mind, I believe that executing this transition to local experiences is a key at this stage, and there's a risk that the management might fail to deliver the necessary results that could lead to growth.

Chart: Bloomberg

However, while I believe that those risks could hurt the company's performance in the foreseeable future, at the current price the downside of owning Groupon shares is priced in. After all, the company has a solid $785 million cash position and it also plans to cut an additional $200 million in operating expenses in the near term. In addition, the company trades at a price-to-sales ratio of only ~0.3x, which makes me believe that Groupon is undervalued to other tech stocks, which trade at insane premium valuations right now. While pivoting to new endeavors is always a risky thing to do, I think that Groupon's management is capable of improving the overall situation and for that reason, I'm long the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRPN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.