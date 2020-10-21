While leverage is addressed on an absolute basis, the reduction in leverage ratios is much more modest as the transaction impairs earnings potential as well.

Tivity Health (TVTY) is a company which briefly surfaced on my radar when the company announced a large deal late in 2018. At the time the company acquired Nutrisystem as I wondered if the transaction would be a healthy deal for investors. That reservation has turned reality as the leverage overhang triggered (new) management into selling the acquired business at a greater than 50% discount, just two years since the acquisition, locking in a great deal of shareholder value destruction.

A Quick Look Back

In December 2018 Tivity announced a $1.3 billion deal to acquire Nutrisystem which at the time was a publicly listed company. Shares overnight pretty much fell from $40 to $27 as investors feared the premium paid for the company, in combination with the leverage incurred on the balance sheet. Investors furthermore recognized that investing in weight management systems is a very tricky job and hence they discounted the projected synergies as well.

The big pullback did make the situation interesting, yet the potential negative outcomes dominated the investment case in my belief. The promise of the deal was that Tivity would combine it own fitness nutrition and social segment solutions, with the weight management solutions acquired. Tivity was furthermore compelled to the momentum of Nutrisystem as the company doubled sales in the four years upto 2017 to about $700 million, with EBITDA coming in at $109 million and the company projecting synergies of at least $30 million.

To illustrate the size of the deal: Tivity generated sales just North of $600 million, yet was more profitable with EBITDA around $140 million. The trouble was the $1.1 billion cash component of the deal, saddling the company with a similar net debt load while dilution increased the share count to 50 million shares, with these shares valued at $2 billion at $40 per share, ahead of the deal announcement.

Pro forma EBITDA of $223-$255 million (depending on if synergies are included) makes for a leverage ratio of 4.3-4.9 times, as I pegged pro-forma earnings around $2.25 per share. Hence, the deal only resulted in largely flattish earnigns per share, while putting shareholders subject to real integration and financial risks as well.

What Happened?

In March 2019 the deal closed, a time by which shares had already hit the $20 mark, with shares largely trading around this level for the remainder of the year. In February 2020, the 2019 results came in a bit weaker than anticipated. For the calendar year ending 2019, the company generated sales of $1.13 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $222 million, as net debt of $1.05 billion resulted in high leverage ratio at nearly 5 times.

The outlook was anything but impressive. While sales were projected to rise to $1.26 billion (at a midpoint) in 2020, this was only the result of the deal closing late in Q1 of 2019. Worse, was the $190-$205 million EBITDA outlook, causing pressure on already very adjusted earnings numbers, which had fallen to $2 per share in 2019. At a midpoint, EBITDA would fall about $25 million, or about $0.50 per share on a pre-tax basis.

The combination of the nature of the product and leverage made that shares plunged to just $3 and change during the initial reaction to Covid-19. In May the company reported actually quite resilient first quarter results, yet warned that this would not be prolonged. Shares recovered alongside the market and traded at $15 in August as the company reported strong second quarter results. New leadership was able to report an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $75 million for the quarter, a near $5 million increase despite sales down 23%, as net debt had gradually come down to $950 million.

To look at the performance, we really have to dive into the two segments. Nutrition was a very stable business with second quarter sales essentially down a percent to $181 million on as quarterly basis, and adjusted EBITDA down a million to $33 million.

The own healthcare segment and fitness subscriptions did really bad with sales cut nearly in half to $82 million for the quarter, yet EBITDA rose from $35 million to $41 million. While not specified, it seems that the company has been able to forego costs, while still incurring quite some membership fees, making it not a really sustainable number/performance going forward.

By October, less than 2 years since the purchase of Nutrisystem, the round-trip deal is has been announced. The company is selling its nutrition business as the $1.3 billion purchase price of 2018 resulted now just in a sales price of $575 million. The degree of shareholder value destruction is enormous, close to $15 per share! Private equity firm Kainos is willing to make a bet on the potential of this business at this price as net debt will fall to about $400 million following this deal (with me pegging deal related costs around $25 million).

Shares initially moved up a few percent to the deal announcement but now actually are down, as its no surprise for me given that deal does not come close to solving the issues, while upside is capped.

What Now?

Right now, the nearly 50 million shares outstanding still represent a $700 million valuation at $14 per share, as net debt of $400 million translates into a $1.1 billion enterprise valuation. This is the valuation for the own core business which generated a modest increase in sales to $633 million in 2019 with flattish adjusted EBITDA of $142 million, as the question is what the bottom line performance will look like. Note that we might see some overhang of corporate cost allocation, as based on the EBITDA number for 2019, leverage ratios will still come in close to 3 times.

This standalone business reported similar revenue numbers in 2017, with $35 million in D&A expenses at the time. If that is correct operating earnings are seen around $107 million. Assuming a 5% cost of debt on $400 million in net debt and a 20% tax rate, I peg earnings potential around $70 million, or about $1.40 per share. If that is correct, so if no overhead costs are detrimental to the bottom line, shares trade at just 10 times earnings, yet leverage still comes in at nearly at 3 times, as this business is hit hard of course amidst the impact of Covid-19 (as is evident from the second quarter report).

While of course we have seen turnover at the top end of the company, a decision like this makes me very cautious, even if it has been decided by new management. I furthermore wonder why management was in such a need to sell, as there might have been other options which were less decisive in locking in the value destruction.

I would continue to be very cautious on the shares here and now as (new) management has lots to prove before even considering an investment.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.