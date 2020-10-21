The Elevator Pitch

With BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) up over 100% off of its 52-week low and trading at ~10X EBITDA, BJ's is hardly a “value” or “contrarian” play, but COVID-19 provided BJ's an opportunity to pay down debt and accelerate the number of new members signing up for the club. I recommend investors buy BJ’s for these reasons:

Inexpensive relative to its peer group.

Accelerating the number of new clubs.

Accelerating number of members should benefit comp sales.

Overview

In September 2011, Leonard Green and CVC Capital Partners acquired BJ’s Wholesale Club for $2.8B and, almost 7 years later, BJ’s returned to the public markets. Since that time, BJ’s former private equity owners sold their remaining shares in early 2019 (BJ's Wholesale Registers to Sell Backers' Remaining Shares); therefore, there should be little concern from investors of additional shares on the market depressing the price. As a publicly traded entity, BJ’s struggled under a relatively high debt load (net Debt / EBITDA ~3X) and with comparable sales growth of sub 2%. Furthermore, from FY '17 to FY '18, BJ’s opened a total of 3 warehouse clubs and memberships stagnated at the 5M mark.

Prior to the lockdowns due to COVID-19, BJ’s was trading in the low $20s per share, but the lockdowns created a catalyst for the company since comp sales growth accelerated to 27% in 1Q '20 and 24.2% in 2Q '20. Moreover, in just two quarters, BJ’s added 0.5M new members to exit 2Q '20 with 6M members. Please note that, according to management, it took BJ’s 9 quarters to go from 5M to 5.5M members.

Looking at the chart below, the market capitalization is based upon the average stock price over the prior quarters, and since going public, the market capitalization of BJ’s grew over $2B, but with the payment of $1B of debt, the Enterprise Value of the firm only grew ~$1.4B. With increased financial flexibility, management is guiding to the opening of at least 6 stores per year and, moreover, continuing their expansion in several states such as Ohio and Michigan. Thus, a flywheel is occurring that enables BJ’s to grow memberships and cash flow.

Sources: Company reports, Yahoo! Finance & twg est.

Acceleration of Clubs Opening

For the past several years, BJ’s opened one club per year; however, club openings started to accelerate in FY ’20 when two clubs were opened.

The addition of new stores in new locations should benefit revenue and profitability as each club on average generates ~$60M per year in revenue.

"[W]e talked on our most recent earnings call about as many as 6 next year…. [and w]e'd love to grow the company at 10 or more clubs per year, and that's certainly what we're setting our sights on." (Emphasis added)

Source: Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

By paying down ~$1B in debt in FY ’20, BJ’s has the financial flexibility to add additional clubs going forward and, perhaps, be opportunistic to acquire other locations from distressed retailers. It should be noted that BJ’s expanded into Michigan over the past two years and could expand its footprint outside the Northeast where it predominantly resides.

Source: Google

Acceleration of Members To Drive Comp Sales Higher

The addition of new stores should not only assist with top-line revenue but also members. BJ’s indicated that they have ~25k members/club compared to Costco (COST) at ~60k members/club. While there may be additional headroom to grow members/club in existing clubs, the expansion strategy of opening 6 or more new clubs per year should benefit membership trends as well.

Previously, it took BJ’s over two years to sign up 0.5M members, but BJ’s added 0.5M members in the past six months. BJ’s notes that the new members are younger, more digitally engaged and shopping more than their average member. Exiting 2Q '20 with 6 million paid members in the second quarter should also help comp sales (%) on a go-forward basis and take comp sales (%) from their previous 1% to 2% per year. As a result, the trajectory of members can drive comp sales to as high as 5%.

"Just the sheer number of new members should allow us to grow that structural growth rate a little bit higher, whether it's 3 or 4 or 5, I'm not so sure yet, but there certainly are more people in the franchise today. They should be shopping more than any other reality. And then you get to layer our acceleration of real estate on top of that. So we all believe inside the company that our structural growth rate is better tomorrow than it was yesterday." (Emphasis added)

Source: Source: Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Additionally, should members maintain the current trajectory of 0.5M new members every six months, comp sales (%) in FY ’21 should improve as BJ’s has more members to purchase goods and services. However, even if new member enrollments fall, exiting 2Q ’20 with 6M members and growing should propel comp sales higher.

Source: Company reports, TIKR & twg. Estimates

Member growth is not the only strategy to drive revenue, but also BJ’s digital transformation strategy. In 2Q '20, digitally enabled sales grew by more than 300% YoY and drove 6% of their 24% comp sales. In other words, revenue from members who shopped in the club grew 18% YoY on a comparable basis. After a brief test, curbside pickup was launched in August, and by November 2020, buying perishables online to be picked up in the club should become available to take advantage of this current trend as grocery sales drive ~79% of BJ’s 2020 revenue.

Valuation

Admittedly, the comp set is imperfect as BJ’s is being compared to peers that are 10X to 100X larger and, in the case of COSTCO Wholesale, a company that executed for decades and has achieved “compounder” status. The key, however, to these comps is to show that multiple expansion can be achieved when compared to Target (TGT) or Walmart (WMT) as long as BJ’s can continue to grow their members and also change the trajectory of its comp sales (%) from a 1%-2% business to a 3%-5% (or more business).

Conclusion

COVID-19 has been (and continues to be) a shock to the economy of the United States, but this shock created an opportunity for BJ’s to de-lever their balance sheet. Investors should buy BJ’s as the paydown of ~$1B of debt provides the company with the financial flexibility to drive growth via the opening of new clubs. New clubs in new locations will create a “growth flywheel” to increase their members and increase their cash flow, and given that the majority of their locations are in the Northeast United States, there is the opportunity to move South and Westward to capture additional members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.