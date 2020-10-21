Here we will take a look at its other candidate, Mitapivat In Anaemia.

In part 1 of our coverage on Agios (AGIO), we discussed the upcoming catalyst of sNDA for TIBSOVO in IDH1-mutant CC, the company’s most advanced program presently. In this part 2 we will discuss the development of the next most advanced program - mitapivat in pyruvate kinase deficiency (PKD) in patients with regular transfusion and with not-regular transfusion leading to chronic hemolytic anemia.

Mitapivat is currently being evaluated across three distinct hemolytic anemia - PKD, sickle cell disease and non-transfusion-dependent β- and α-thalassemia (NTDT). The most advanced program is in PKD, with top line phase 3 data anticipated between end 2020 and mid-2021. The company expects to file for regulatory approval in 2021 in both the U.S. and Europe, and a potential launch in 2022. Mitapivat, the first pyruvate kinase-R activator discovered seven years ago by Agios, is a first-in-class, oral, small molecule allosteric activator of wild-type and a variety of mutated pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) enzymes that directly targets the underlying metabolic defect in PKD, a rare, potentially debilitating, hemolytic anemia.

Phase 2 trial data

In early December 2019, Agios presented data from the extension phase of the DRIVE PK, an ongoing global, open-label, Phase 2, safety and efficacy study evaluating mitapivat in adults with PKD who do not receive regular transfusions. According to a company statement, “Patients were randomly assigned to receive either 50 mg or 300 mg of mitapivat twice daily for a 24-week core period and eligible patients could continue treatment in an ongoing extension phase. In the extension phase, patients treated with mitapivat doses >25 mg twice daily in the core period undergo a dose taper and continue on a dose that maintained their Hb level at no lower than 1.0 g/dL below their pre-taper level. As of the March 27, 2019, data cutoff, 18 of the 36 patients remain in the extension phase with a median treatment duration of 35.6 months (range 28.7-41.9).”

“For the 18 patients in the extension phase, improvements in hemoglobin and other markers of hemolysis including reticulocytes, indirect bilirubin and haptoglobin achieved during the core period were sustained during the extension period up to 42 months, as of the data cutoff.”

“Adverse events (AEs) for patients who continued in the study (n=18) were comparable in the core and extension periods. In the extension, the most common AEs were headache (39%), insomnia (28%), fatigue (28%) and nasopharyngitis (28%). No new safety signals were identified in the extension period.”

Eduard J. van Beers, M.D., Ph.D., University Medical Center Utrecht and an investigator in the study, said, “DRIVE PK was the first clinical trial aimed at addressing the metabolic defect in PK deficiency, and demonstrated that clinically meaningful and robust increases in hemoglobin can be achieved with an oral PKR activator.”

Data also was shared from the Agios-sponsored Natural History Study of PKD that evaluated 254 patients (131 adults) at 31 centers in six countries who enrolled from June 2014 through April 2017. The study showed that patients with PKD, regardless of current or prior transfusion status, have higher rates of comorbidities and complications than observed in the general population, such as pulmonary hypertension, osteoporosis, liver cirrhosis, splenectomy, cholecystectomy, and gallstones.

Phase 3 trials progress

Agios has two ongoing global, pivotal trials in adults with PKD. Top line data is expected in 1Q-2021.

ACTIVATE: A 1:1 randomized, placebo-controlled trial of approximately 80 not-regularly transfused patients. The primary endpoint of the trial is the proportion of patients who achieve a sustained hemoglobin increase of ≥1.5 g/dL.

ACTIVATE-T: A single arm trial of up to 40 regularly transfused patients with a primary endpoint of reduction in transfusion burden over six months compared to individual historical transfusion burden over prior 12 months.

Market, Competition, IP

The global anemia (Iron Deficiency, Sickle Cell, Pernicious, Thalassemia, and Hemolytic) treatment market was ~$25 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around ~$41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Recently approved treatments for thalassemia, SCD, and phenylketonuria include Reblozyl from Acceleron (in collaboration with BMS); Lentiglobin from bluebird; Adakveo from Novartis; Oxbryta from Global Blood; and Kuvan and Palynziq from BioMarin. In addition to such currently-marketed therapies, there are a number of products in various stages of clinical development that are either small molecules, enzyme replacement therapies or gene therapies to treat rare genetic diseases (RGD). Forma is conducting a phase 1 clinical trial of their PKR activator, FT-4202, in patients with SCD. These products when developed may provide efficacy, safety, convenience and other benefits superior to currently marketed therapies. While Agios’ product candidates may compete with existing medicines and future therapies, there's a possibility of Agios’ therapy to be ultimately used in combination with or as an adjunct to such therapies.

The company’s intellectual property portfolio for the PK activator program has patents issued or to be issued with statutory expiry dates between 2030 and 2038. Mitapivat has been granted orphan drug designation for treatment of PKD by both the U.S. FDA and the EMA. The U.S. FDA also has granted fast track designation to mitapivat for the treatment of patients with PKD.

Risks

Agios had accumulated losses of ~1.5 billion as of the end of fiscal 2019. Although the company is generating revenue from product sales, out-licensing and collaborations, it's not presently substantial enough to offset accumulated losses in the near future. Delays due to ongoing pandemic situation may extend the timelines.

Opinion

As with its lead indication, TIBSOVO in CC patients, Mitapivant in anaemia also shows why Agio is a buy. The company has strong IP, solid cash, decent phase 2 data, and is targeting a large market. Moreover, this is a market stage company with an existing revenue stream. These factors make it derisked at these prices and a strong buy.

