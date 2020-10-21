Matinas BioPharma reports progress for EnACT study of MAT2203

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:MTNB) announced that it has received unanimous approval from the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board of the EnACT study. The board completed its pre-specified review of the first cohort. It recommended the trial to be progressed to the second cohort of patients.

EnACT is a Phase 2 prospective, randomized, open-label, sequential cohort study. Each cohort of EnACT has 14 days of induction period for all its patients. This period is followed by an additional four weeks of treatment with drug candidate during a maintenance period. Raphael J. Mannino of Matinas BioPharma said,

"Continued success in EnACT will further demonstrate that oral, LNC delivery of therapeutic agents to the brain is possible, and we remain optimistic that our LNC platform could become an important alternative to other traditional, but problematic, delivery vehicles such as lipid nanoparticles or viral vectors, across a wide variety of therapeutic applications."

The Phase 2 study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the drug candidate in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis. The study is expected to recruit nearly 100 patients. It is being financially supported by the National Institutes of Health. The company is using its LNC platform delivery technology for developing this treatment. The technology will be instrumental in the oral delivery of amphotericin B. This fungicidal drug is generally administered through IV only.

The trial will have four cohort, and each cohort will have progressively increasing treatment duration of MAT2203 vs. IV amphotericin B. The first cohort was given IV amphotericin B for the first five days of the induction period. After this, the patients were given oral administration of MAT2203 for nine days. The second cohort will be given IV amphotericin B for the first two days and subsequently will be administered MAT2203 orally for a period of twelve days.

The primary endpoint of the trial includes assessing the decline in fungal count in the cerebral spinal fluid. The measurement will be done at Day 14, the last of the induction period. The drug candidate has been tagged as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product with Fast Track status by the FDA. The designation is applicable for four indications. MAT2203 also has orphan drug designation for treating cryptococcosis.

MAT2203 is Matinas' lead drug candidate. It is an oral, encochleated formulation of amphotericin B for treating serious invasive fungal infections. The company is expected to start patient enrolment for the second cohort at the earliest. The DSMB evaluation of safety and efficacy data is expected to take place in the middle of 2021.

Analysis

Matinas closed 10/20/2020 at $0.86, near 52-week low in a range between $0.49 and $2.49. Market capitalization is $178.91 million, with over 67% public shareholders, ~14% institutions, ~11% PE/VC firms and ~7% insiders. There is over 10% short interest with 16.85 million shares to be covered in 6 days. The company has cash reserves of ~$70 million, debt of $4 million, and 2020 revenue guidance of ~$874 million. The drug candidate's target cryptococcosis market globally is expected to grow from ~$6 billion in 2019 to ~$8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.86%.

Investment Thesis

The stock is currently trading at a deep discount. However, the long-term fundamentals of the company remain intact. The company is currently coming out of the pandemic situation, and it is likely to have multiple catalysts ahead.

iCAD announces positive data for Xoft in recurrent glioblastoma

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) announced positive results pertaining to the use of its Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System for treating recurrent glioblastoma. The data showed significant progress in overall survival and local progression-free survival with the use of the system in comparison to patients treated with external beam radiation therapy and systemic therapy.

The study involved 28 patients, who all went through maximal safe resection. The results showed that Intraoperative Radiotherapy for recurrent GBM is feasible. It also offers robust local progression-free and overall survival. The toxicity profile was also found to be manageable.

Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD said,

"The latest results are extremely encouraging, as they underscore the potential of Xoft IORT for recurrent glioblastoma while illustrating the impact our innovative technology may have on the treatment of the most aggressive primary brain tumors."

In the IORT group, patients showed survival period ranging between 16 and 59 months after the initial GBM diagnosis. The EBRT group survival ranged between 5.5 and 38.5 months after initial GBM diagnosis. iCAD is also exploring other areas, including the treatment of early-stage rectal tumors for the use of Xoft system.

The Xoft System uses a miniaturized X-ray source for delivering a specific and focused dose of radiation directly to the tumor site. This helps in minimizing the risk of harm to healthy tissue in adjoining areas of the body. This 50 kV radiation oncology treatment solution emits isotope-free radiation and needs minimal shielding.

iCAD is a global medical technology company and mainly deals in cancer detection and therapy solutions. Its Xoft System is approved by the FDA and has also received CE mark.

Analysis

iCAD candidate for recurrent glioblastoma is targeting a global market of ~$370 million in 2020, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% to over $561 million in 2027. The stock is priced $9.88, below midpoint of its 52-week range from $5.91 to $15.31. Market capitalization is $223.28 million with ~46% institutional holding, ~11% insider holding, and ~43% public shareholding. 1.1 million shorted shares are to be covered in 5 days. The company has a cash balance of $24.23 million and a debt of $9.25 million. Revenue guidance for 2020 is ~$26 million.

Investment Thesis

This medical technology company has a strong product portfolio and developmental pipeline. With its focus on developing tech solutions, the company is useful for bringing diversification to the portfolio.

AbbVie receives full FDA approval for Venclexta

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced it received full FDA approval for the use of Venclexta in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine for treating newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia in certain population.

AbbVie used data from the Phase 3 VIALE-A (M15-656) and VIALE-C (M16-043) studies for supporting its application. The decision also took into cognizance updated data from the Phase 1b M14-358 and the Phase 1/2 M14-387 studies. Mohamed Zaki of AbbVie said,

"This approval is significant because data from our VIALE-A trial has shown that newly-diagnosed patients, who cannot undergo intensive chemotherapy, lived longer when treated with VENCLEXTA plus azacitidine than those treated with azacitidine alone."

The clinical data for the drug was reviewed by the FDA under its Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program and Project Orbis initiative. The company is collaborating with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for developing Venetoclax. Its Phase 3 trial VIALE-A involved 431 patients. This double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study aimed to assess the efficacy and safety of VENCLEXTA in combination with azacytidine.

The Phase 3 VIALE-C trial involved 211 patients. The study assesses the efficacy and safety of VENCLEXTA in combination with LDAC versus placebo with LDAC. The primary endpoint of the study was overall survival.

Analysis

AbbVie is set to share the global AML market worth $1.46 billion in 2019, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% to $3.56 billion in 2027. The $149 billion company stock is currently trading at $84.25 with an average Wall Street analyst rating of 4.15/5 (average to very bullish), and plenty of upside for a price target of ~$109. Shareholding is ~70% institutional and ~29% public. The blue chip company is expected to pay a dividend of $4.72, yielding 5.6% on a 2020 revenue guidance of ~$45 billion. However, the company has a debt of $87.48 billion and cash reserves of ~$6.2 billion.

Investment Thesis

This global pharma company is an all-time favorite for long-term investors. The stock has multiple catalysts coming up. The company has recently filed its applications for a number of drug candidates in different areas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.