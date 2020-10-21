Inditex already made a decent profit in Q2 and I see a number of catalysts that will help the business to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future.

Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY) is slowly recovering from the pandemic and there’s every reason to believe that the company will be able to improve its top and bottom line performance in the next few months. By being one of the most dominant clothing retailers in the world, Inditex can easily keep its margins at high levels and quickly return to profitability. The company already made a decent profit in Q2 after a failed performance in Q1, and as the majority of its stores are reopened again, Inditex will be able to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future. Considering this, I recently decided to open a long position in Inditex and have no plans to close it anytime soon.

Thriving in the Post-Lockdown World

Inditex is the biggest fashion conglomerate around the globe that owns brands like Oysho, Bershka, Pull&Bear, and Zara. The latter currently accounts for two-thirds of the company’s overall revenues. Over the last few decades, Inditex has been aggressively expanding around the globe and slowly disrupting the fashion industry with its fast fashion business model. By having enough capacity to quickly produce, ship, and sell its clothing, Inditex is able to have a high inventory turnover, which helps the company to constantly show an exceptional performance year after year. The biggest advantage of the fast fashion business model is that it helps Inditex achieve one of the highest gross margins in the industry and drive organic growth without using debt financing.

A month ago, Inditex reported its earnings results for the first half of the fiscal year, which weren’t as good as someone might’ve expected due to the pandemic, which caused nationwide lockdowns around the world. From February to July, Inditex had €8.03 billion in net sales, which is a decrease of 37% Y/Y, while its net loss for the period was €195 million. However, if we don’t take into account the implementation of the company’s store digitalization program, then Inditex would’ve reported a net profit of €39 million in 1H. Also, most of the losses came in the first months of the year, since in Q2 the company reported a net profit of €214 million, against a net loss of €409 million in Q1.

Source: Inditex

Despite the temporary decline in revenues, Inditex managed to increase its online sales in 1H by 74% Y/Y, while at the same time it decreased its operating expenses by 21% Y/Y to €3.02 billion, thanks to the active implementation of cost control measures. Also, its inventory at the end of the period was down 19% Y/Y to €2.16 billion, while its gross margin was at 56.2%, which is one of the highest margins in the industry.

Going forward, Inditex has every chance to create shareholder value in the long term. The growth of the company’s eCommerce channels during the initial stages of the pandemic showed that digitalizing its business is the way to go. Considering that the company received one million orders in a single day recently, it’s safe to say that Inditex’s expenses to improve the digital experience of its customers in the first half of the year are justified. Next year, the company expects to launch Inditex Open Platform, which will integrate all of the brands of its portfolio within each other online and will improve the overall inventory turnover, as the management believes that in 2022 more than 25% of its sales will come from eCommerce channels.

In addition, as most of Inditex stores around the world are now reopened, the company once again has the opportunity to fully leverage its fast fashion business model and improve its performance in the following months. As Inditex’s sales are improving on a Q/Q basis, there’s every reason to believe that its business will continue to thrive and survive the pandemic with relative ease.

Source: Inditex

The biggest problem for Inditex at this stage is COVID-19. Since Europe is the company’s biggest market, the recent spike in new cases of the virus could force governments of the region to once again implement strict lockdowns and close retail and other shops. If that happens, then Inditex will not be able to fully recover from the pandemic in the foreseeable future, even though it will be able to stay afloat.

In addition, the ongoing economic recession in Europe should also be viewed as a major risk for Inditex. The weak economies of the Eurozone were already suffering from the high debt to GDP ratio, which forced governments to implement various austerity measures to be able to pay their creditors. Since the current crisis has drastically reduced the purchasing power of consumers in different countries, it’s safe to say that it might take longer than expected for Inditex to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels, even if the virus is contained early next year.

Despite those risks, Inditex has a solid balance sheet, which will help the company to weather the pandemic and recession with ease. At the end of Q2, the company had a €6.5 billion net cash position and no long-term debt. In addition, by having positive operating and net margins in the current environment, Inditex will be able to create shareholder value and continue to pay dividends, which have a yield of 2.8% and a payout ratio of 54%.

In the next couple of weeks, Inditex will pay €0.35 per share for the company’s 2019 profits and investors have time until October 30 to purchase the shares in order to be eligible for the payment. Considering this and the fact that Inditex trades in-line with its peers, it's safe to say that its stock is not overvalued and I view it as a solid buy at the current price with minimal downside.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Disclosure: I am/we are long IDEXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.