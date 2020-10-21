This article series shows every month a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. Most of the companies used to calculate these metrics are holdings of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP). Therefore, this is also a top-down survey of XLP.

Base Metrics

We calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), and Gross Margin ("GM"). Our calculation universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY, and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). We also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

We use medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. Our metrics are designed with a stock-picking mindset, not for index investing.

Value And Quality Scores

We calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted, respectively, EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, and GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for Food in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in food companies.

We define the Value Score ("VS") as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh). The formulas are below.

VS = 100*((EY-EYh)/EYh+(SY-SYh)/SYh+(FY-FYh)/FYh)/3

QS = 100*((ROE-ROEh)/ROEh+(GM-GMh)/GMh)/2

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline. A positive score points to undervaluation, a negative one to overvaluation (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Staple/Food Retail 3.02 -26.31 0.0224 1.9530 0.0605 9.92 20.43 0.0500 2.1137 0.0352 16.52 23.39 3.23% 14.17% Food -18.97 -5.18 0.0382 0.5943 0.0240 12.79 36.14 0.0490 0.7663 0.0274 15.41 33.90 3.23% 10.05% Beverage -26.24 2.66 0.0263 0.2426 0.0165 23.96 54.76 0.0388 0.3051 0.0223 23.30 53.42 0.60% 7.57% Household prod. 8.69 10.70 0.0280 0.9455 0.0681 16.51 44.46 0.0383 0.9630 0.0440 14.89 40.24 6.32% 21.77% Personal care -5.74 0.09 0.0352 0.3960 0.0273 17.92 59.14 0.0406 0.5050 0.0232 20.17 53.13 3.80% 19.63% Tobacco 133.38 -52.01 0.0592 1.0129 0.0518 6.04 34.99 0.0616 0.4378 0.0139 19.49 53.82 -1.37% -0.35%

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Evolution Since Last Month

Since last month, valuation and quality have improved in household products. They are stable in beverage. The value score has deteriorated in other industries, the most in staple/food retail.

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

The best-performing S&P 500 stocks in the sector in 1 month are: Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB), General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), and Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Dashboard List

The list below was published for Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time. These stocks were in the good half among their peers for 3 valuation ratios and ranked on higher return on equity. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

BGS B&G Foods Inc. CAG Conagra Brands Inc. KR Kroger Co. NUS Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. SENEA Seneca Foods Corp. SJM J.M. Smucker Co. SWM Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl Inc. TGT Target Corp. TSN Tyson Foods Inc. USNA USANA Health Sciences Inc.

Interpretation

The household products industry looks quite attractive, with better-than-average value and quality. Staple/food retail and personal care products are close to fair price, but the former suffers from a bad quality score. Beverage and Food are moderately overvalued (approximately in a 20-25% range). The tobacco industry looks outstanding in valuation and very bad in quality, but statistics must be taken with caution in a small set: there are only 5 tobacco companies in this universe.

We use the table above to calculate Value and Quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0382 (or price/earnings below 26.18) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAG, CPB, GIS, KR, SJM, TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.