Retirement Portfolio: Do Not Set On Autopilot

Autopiloting Your Retirement Portfolio

One type of fund that has become quite popular for retirement is a mutual fund called a Target Date Fund (or TDF). These funds establish and manage a full portfolio based on a specific year where it's presumed that the holder will enter retirement (hence the name). At a younger age the portfolio is growth oriented. Then as the target date approaches, the portfolio gradually shifts the investment mix into less volatile investments, like bonds, and out of those with higher volatility, like stocks. There's a common misconception that the TDF portfolio will be completely de-risked when retirement is reached, however that's not the case and some equity exposure is still maintained.

These portfolios use Modern Portfolio Theory (or MPT) where the goal is to maximize risk-adjusted return. The idea is that it's a good thing to accept somewhat lower returns to get proportionally less risk (which typically means share price volatility). That is what is computed in the Sharpe and Sortino ratios in our analysis below. Basically, the total return is divided by how much price volatility the investment experiences. The idea behind portfolios constructed using MPT is to get more reward relative to the level of risk taken.

TDFs have been around for almost three decades, but became more widely used after the Pension Protection Act of 2006. That legislation dramatically increased participation in employer-sponsored retirement plans because it required automatic enrollment if a plan was offered. The TDF has become the most popular default investment vehicle, and for good reason – it provides simple and broad diversification, especially for employees who aren't familiar with retirement options.

Many investment companies offer a set of such funds with a large range of target dates. We'll compare the performance of these managed portfolios against an established benchmark, and also suggest an alternative approach.

We'll begin with three TDFs available from Fidelity:

Fidelity Freedom 2020 (FFFDX) Fidelity Freedom 2030 (FFFEX) Fidelity Freedom 2040 (FFFFX)

Let's see how each of these funds performed from the beginning of 2015 and going to the end of September 2020 (5.75 years). We will compare them to an equally sized investment in the S&P 500 (SPY), with all dividends reinvested.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As expected, the value of the SPY position is larger than that produced with any of the funds. Also as expected, the funds that have later retirement dates had the bigger total return largely because those funds have higher allocations to equity. The idea behind target-date funds is to have higher risk-adjusted returns by investing in asset classes with lower risk and to increase the allocation to these lower-risk asset classes over time.

So how did these funds do on risk-adjusted returns? We can see as the target date for the fund gets closer to the current year that risk-adjusted returns, as measured by the Sharpe and Sortino ratios, improve. However, it's somewhat disappointing that SPY has even better values for the Sharpe and Sortino ratios. With Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) of about 6.5% and above, it's hard to call any of the three funds a failure, but they aren't great successes either. Certainly, based on Standard deviation and Beta values, the funds do give less volatility than SPY, and a decent return.

Fidelity isn't the only company to offer these funds. Vanguard also has a set. Vanguard Target Retirement 2030 Fund Investor (VTHRX) has the same target date as FFFEX. Comparing these two we can see that there isn't a lot of difference in their performance over our five-year period.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Fidelity 2030 TDF had a total return CAGR of 7.4% Vanguard 2030 TDF had a total return CAGR of 7.0% SPY had a CAGR of 11.0%

If we go back to the past seven years (instead of the 5.75 years), the Fidelity 2030 TDF had a CAGR of 7.8%, the Vanguard 2030 fund had a total return of 7.7%, and SPY had a CAGR of 12.5%.

What's in Fidelity Freedom 2030?

2030 is just under 10 years away, and a good target date for an investor like us. While the idea of target-date funds is to allow the investor to skip managing the allocations of the portfolio. Before buying a fund it's always a good idea to look at the holdings.

The first thing that becomes obvious is that these funds are not simple. Each is what is known as a fund of funds, because the fund doesn't own securities of individual companies, but rather owns shares in other funds (usually from their own family of funds). And FFFEX owns a lot of funds – at least 30 from the Fidelity family. You can see a list of the holdings here.

Domestic (U.S.) equities make up just over 39% of the FFFEX portfolio, split between 11 different funds. International equities add 31.57% to bring the equities portion of the portfolio to 70.9%.

As to be expected the portion of the portfolio dedicated to bonds has increased from approximately 13% of the portfolio in 2015 to 28.3% now. Investment-grade debt is 19% of the total portfolio and government debt (both regular long term treasuries and TIPS) make up 7.5% of the portfolio.

FFFEX is still a very complex fund. While that might make it easier to convince investors that they don't want to try this at home, we wonder if this level of complexity is really needed.

A Better Way

Is there a better way to get dependable income when retired, with around the same amount of effort on managing a portfolio as these target-date funds provide? TDFs are supposed to make asset allocation easy and to improve risk-adjusted returns. But as we saw, there's a cost to using these funds, both in flexibility and in actual dollars.

An investor can instead choose a small set of closed-end funds (or CEFs). Our High Dividend Opportunities model portfolio has 11 CEFs that we rate as lower risk for investors to choose from. Here we will select just four as an example. The funds chosen and their current yield are:

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) yield 10.8%, Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP) yield 7.1% Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) yield 8.8% Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) yield 6.6%.

This creates a portfolio where we have funds that invest in debt, invest in preferred shares, invest in property REITs, and invest in utilities. The comparison below is for a period of 5.75 years. Our four HDO funds had a total return CAGR of 9.2% for that period. And if we go back to seven years (instead of the five years-plus), CAGR was at 11% over the period which is very attractive.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

With the idea of minimal portfolio management, the results above only rebalanced the portfolio once a year, and as in the prior charts, all dividend payments were reinvested. Notice that the four HDO funds did significantly better on an absolute total return basis than the target date funds. In fact, during 2019 and right up until the COVID-19 crash, the four HDO funds were beating SPY in total return. The four CEFs did have a better best year than the TDFs, but also had a worse worst year. They also ended up with a bigger drawdown. While volatility was higher, so was return and so the HDO funds ended up with similar Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

Portfolio Income

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

We are income investors and so our goal is to live off the distribution payments from our portfolio without being forced to sell shares. In the chart above, we can see how much the two TDFs produced in distributions compared to the distributions from the four HDO funds. Since the CEFs we picked are income vehicles, and the target date funds are MPT-based, it's no surprise that the HDO funds easily generated more income.

Because the CEF group has an average 30% leverage, the COVID-19 crash did have a significant impact on their immediate results. However before the pandemic, over the five years through December 2019, the HDO funds beat SPY and had the highest Sharpe and Sortino ratios. It's noteworthy that the CEF group has maintained or increased their high income level during the pandemic period.

Fees and Expenses

Many people like to look at fees charged by funds, but for the most part, the amount an investor keeps in his or her pocket is more important than how much management is paid. This is because the dividends are paid "net of fees" meaning that the fees already are deducted.

The Fidelity TDF funds charge a 0.68% fee (on top of the fees charged by the funds they hold). Assuming those funds charge the same fees, then an investor is effectively paying close to 1.4% in fees. Note: You may find that some TDF sponsors waive that second layer of fees.

charge a 0.68% fee (on top of the fees charged by the funds they hold). Assuming those funds charge the same fees, then an investor is effectively paying close to 1.4% in fees. Note: You may find that some TDF sponsors waive that second layer of fees. UTG charges a fee of 1.38% excluding the cost of leverage it uses. PCI charges a fee of 1.79% excluding leverage cost it uses. DFP charges a total fee of 2.73% but 1.67% is for interest. RQI charges a total fee of 1.06% excluding the cost of leverage it uses.

Final Thoughts

Target Date Funds are quite popular because they automate the portfolio allocation process. But you give up a lot for supposed benefit. After just a little over five years, the ease of management you get means you give up some $30,000 on a $100,000 initial investment.

A handful of CEFs can give you much the same risk-adjusted returns, but with a higher total return, and produce a much higher income from distributions. And that's not counting the added flexibility one has with four funds rather than one.

