This has been a difficult year for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), the energy industry's benchmark fund, and its future outlook continues to look uncertain. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF gives investors exposure to 25 of the leading energy companies, ranging from oilfield services providers to pipeline operators, but the fund is dominated by oil producers whose shares will likely remain subdued as oil prices stay under pressure.

Oil prices have been under pressure since the start of last month as coronavirus cases surge in major economies, including the US, Europe, and India. The increase in oil exports from OPEC-member Libya following improvement in the country's security situation has also weighed on prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude stabilized at around $40-$43 a barrel since early July but fell to $36.76 in early-September, clawed its way back to $40 in the subsequent weeks but is finding it difficult to hold its ground. This has also pushed energy stocks lower, with the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF, the industry's largest fund, tumbling by 14% in the past six weeks.

The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF, or XLE, aims to provide an effective representation of the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index. It gives investors exposure to more than two dozen of the biggest US-listed energy companies including the vertically integrated majors, independent oil and gas producers, refiners, oilfield services and equipment providers, and midstream companies. With more than $8.6 billion of assets under management, XLE is by far the largest energy ETF, bigger than the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) which is the primary fund for master limited partnerships and has $3 billion of assets under management, the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) which like XLE also tracks the broad energy sector and has $2.45 billion of assets under management, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) which mainly follows the oil and gas producers and has $1.87 billion of net assets, and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) which tracks an index composed of global equities in the clean energy sector and manages $1.46 billion of assets.

What I also like about XLE is that it comes with a reasonable expense ratio of 0.13%, which means that the fund charges just $13 annually on every $10,000 of investment. This makes XLE one of the cheapest funds among all energy industry ETFs. That being said, Vanguard Energy ETF and MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) feature even lower expense ratios of 0.10% and 0.08% respectively. I think VDE and FENY also offer investors a low-cost way to gain exposure to the energy sector, although they are smaller than and not as liquid as XLE.

Overall, XLE gives investors access to 25 energy companies. Since the fund makes its picks from the S&P 500, its holdings consist of some of the biggest and most well-established names in the energy industry ranging from the vertically integrated majors Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) to pipelines and energy infrastructure assets operator Kinder Morgan (KMI) to independent petroleum refiner Valero Energy (VLO) and oil and gas service provider Schlumberger (SLB). XLE is a top-heavy fund that ranks stocks and makes investments on the basis of adjusted market cap. This means the biggest energy companies sit at the top of XLE's holdings table and get the greatest share of the net assets. Not surprisingly, XLE's top two holdings are Chevron and Exxon Mobil which together account for more than 45% of the fund's assets.

Although XLE seeks to represent the entire energy industry, it is heavily tilted towards those companies which get most of their revenues and earnings from oil and gas sales. The oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron as well as the independent oil producers like ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Hess Corp. (HES) account for almost two-thirds (or 67.3%) of XLE's net assets. Due to this strong bias towards oil producers, XLE's performance is influenced by oil prices. An increase in oil prices will improve the earnings outlook of XLE's key holdings and help push the fund higher while the oil price weakness will have the opposite effect (as evident from this year's performance).

I think the future of oil continues to look uncertain and the commodity will likely remain weak and volatile. We have seen some positive news from Asia, indicating an improvement in demand in two key markets. The oil imports in China, the world's biggest crude oil buyer, increased by 2.1% to 11.8 million bpd in September from 11.2 million bpd in August. In India, the oil refiners have increased processing as demand recovers after the country eased lockdowns and the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Diwali will also likely help lift oil consumption. But these positives may get overshadowed by weakness in the West where oil demand may remain subdued with the US lawmakers seeming unlikely to agree on a major stimulus package before November and with the coronavirus making a comeback in the US and Europe.

The US has recently reported the highest number of new infections since July which, the experts have warned, could be a precursor to an increase in deaths. Several European countries, including France, the UK, and Spain, are also struggling to contain the pandemic. As infection rates surge, these countries might impose tough travel restrictions and lockdowns, dragging oil demand. On top of this, there will be some pressure from the supply side as well as OPEC and its allies gradually ease production cuts. OPEC+ has planned to reduce curtailments from eight million barrels a day currently to six million barrels from January 2021 and the recent comments from the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and the United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei indicate that the alliance will stick with this plan of gradually cutting production cuts. With the threat of an increase in OPEC+ supplies and weak demand, oil prices will likely remain under pressure and might not climb back to $50 a barrel anytime soon.

In this backdrop, the earnings and cash flows of oil producers might remain subdued, particularly on a year-over-year basis. Remember, the spot price of the US benchmark WTI crude which is struggling to stabilize at $40 a barrel currently averaged almost $57 in H2-2019. The oil producers will therefore likely realize substantially lower levels of oil prices for H2-2020 than H2-2019 and will continue to struggle with low levels of earnings and cash flows. The shares of oil producers might remain subdued which could weigh on XLE's performance.

For these reasons, I think investors should steer clear of XLE. That being said, I believe the long-term outlook of the US shale energy industry is looking exciting, particularly with the ongoing consolidation that's happening in the industry. We've seen two major deals in the shale oil patch in the last few weeks, with Devon Energy (DVN) merging its business with rival WPX Energy (WPX) through a $12 billion all-stock deal and ConocoPhillips moving to acquire Concho Resources (CXO) through a $9.7 billion all-stock transaction. I think the M&A activity will likely continue as the shale oil producers look to find ways to combine operations, share resources, achieve synergies, and cut costs.

We will likely see more consolidation in the industry and by the end of the next couple of years, we may have fewer but stronger energy companies, those that can generate solid returns and free cash flows at low oil prices, reward shareholders with dividends throughout oil price cycles, and compete more effectively on a global stage with OPEC. Although I think investors shouldn't bet on the entire sector through XLE as oil prices persistently stay low, picking the winners and getting behind those companies who are positioning to emerge stronger from the downturn might be a better approach.

