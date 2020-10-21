Introduction

Are you an investor in the and S&P 500 or Dow Jones Index? Have you ever invested in a bond? If so, you will be very familiar with S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), the company that created the indices and bond ratings you may have used. S&P Global is a leading provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data for the capital and commodity markets of the world. The company not only provides the familiar rating and indices but also provides market intelligence and data analytics to institutions and investors. S&P Global is a very stable company with a steady top and bottom line. The company has the potential to be a long-term hold with a growing dividend. But, as with any investment, I believe you should buy S&P Global on a dip as the valuation is a bit high right now and doesn't offer a high yield.

Over the past five years, S&P Global has had very stable revenues. The revenue growth rate per year has been 4.75%. This top-line growth has flowed down throughout the income statement. As can be seen, operating income and net income have also seen stable growth. Operating income grew at a clip of 11.08% per year. On the other hand, net income has seen a CAGR of 12.93%. As a note, the large increase in operating and net income in 2016 was attributable to dispositions. Most notably, the $1.1 billion sale of J.D. Power. On top of this stable growth pattern, S&P Global has high margins. Looking at the second graph shows that operating and net margins have expanded over the last five years, meaning that the company earns more per dollar of revenue than five years ago. In 2019, the operating margin was 48%, and the net margin was 34.4%, which is a great return.

Looking deeper into the revenue that S&P Global generates shows that the majority of such is from subscriptions. To be exact, subscription revenue makes up over 42% of total revenue. For a dividend investor, this is a happy sight to see, as it is recurring and not one-off. On top of this, non-transactional, sale usage-based royalty, and asset-linked revenues are all very passive sources and consist of around 33% of total revenue. Therefore, most of S&P Global's revenue is from either multi-year or more passive revenue sources. This aids in the consistency of revenue stability and growth over time.

So far, in 2020, S&P Global has seen the same steady growth. Revenue over the first half-year has grown by 14%, to $3.729 billion. Operating income has increased by 33%, and the operating margin has expanded to 54% from 46% a year ago. Revenue grew across all segments, which powered the revenue growth and operating margin expansion. Net income also grew by 45%, to $1.531 billion or $5.90 per diluted share. With many businesses being negatively impacted by the pandemic, S&P Global has been able to maintain steady revenue growth and even margin expansion. This performance is a testament to the almost utility-type product line S&P Global provides to the capital commodity industries around the world.

Looking at the most recent quarter, the current ratio was 1.47x. This is great liquidity for a company that has no problem generating net income. But, with that being said, S&P Global is highly leveraged, and the debt-to-equity ratio is at 31.47x. This would be more concerning if S&P Global didn't have such a strongly demanded product line or poor bottom-line results. Despite the high debt-to-equity ratio, the company has 27.26x times interest earned ratio, showing it can cover debt expense.

The main investment thesis I see with S&P Global is a long-term dividend reinvestment hold. The company has a very stable and growing line of products and services paired with high margins. The yearly dividend is $2.68 and has a payout ratio of just 24.18% on an estimated 2020 EPS of $11.80. Therefore, there is much room to grow over a long-term holding period. To tag along with this, S&P Global has been increasing and paying a dividend for 47 years! But there is a caveat. With the price currently trading around $348 per share, the dividend yield is a measly 0.77%. With the 2020 EPS estimate of $11.80, S&P Global trades at a P/E of 29.49x, or an earnings yield of 3.18%. I do think that I could buy now and make a decent return from dividend growth over a long-term holding period. I would like for a lower valuation for a higher yield and margin of safety.

In totality, S&P Global provides a solid line of products and services that have become similar to a utility among the capital markets and commodities industries. This has power steady revenue growth over the past years. Along with this top-line growth, S&P Global boasted some very high margins, with operating and net margins at 48% and 34.4%, respectively. The company also makes most revenue from recurring or more passive forms, such as subscriptions and fees. All of these factors, combined with 47 years of increasing dividend payments, make for a great dividend investment argument. But the company is trading at 29.49x P/E and offering just a 0.77% dividend yield. I feel that there are better options for my money at this point. Although there is much opportunity for dividend growth with a payout ratio of just 24%, I would like to see the valuation come down before I buy in.

