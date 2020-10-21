Natural Gas Market: Withdrawal Season Will Begin Next Week

Next week, the number of nationwide HDDs is currently projected to surge by as much as 88.1% w-o-w (from 50 to 94).

We anticipate to see a build of 45 bcf, which is 47 bcf smaller than a year ago and 30 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending October 16), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) jumped by 21.5% w-o-w (from 30 to 37). However, we estimate that total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 17.8% below last year's level and 6.4% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending October 23), the weather conditions are cooling down in the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will increase by 35.8% w-o-w (from 37 to 50), while the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) should drop by 13.7% (from 30 to 26) and will no longer have any meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 72 bcf/d and 74 bcf/d. However, total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should edge down by 3.9% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm should moderate but will remain in the negative territory (-3.3%).

Next week

Next week (ending October 30), the weather conditions are expected to cool down considerably in the contiguous United States. The number of nationwide HDDs is currently projected to surge by as much as 88.1% w-o-w (from 50 to 94). However, total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should still decline in annual terms (-1.7%), while the deviation from the norm will sharply turn positive (+25.7%) (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) and should continue to trend upward - see the chart below. However, there is currently a major disagreement between the models in terms of scale: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 75.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 73.6 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed more HDDs in week 2, week 3 and week 5. TDDs are projected to remain mostly within the norm until December 2. Consumption-wise, the extended-range ECMWF model was bullish vs. the previous update.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 97.1 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), which is 2.0 bcf/d higher than a year ago. Consumption (7-day average) is projected to increase by +5.5% over the next 7 days (from 74.3 bcf/d today to 78.4 bcf/d on October 28). Overall, total natural gas demand has already passed its "seasonal trough" (on September 20) and is now projected to trend higher, but is also currently projected to remain mostly below last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Dry gas production is currently estimated at 87.9 bcf/d (-0.3 bcf/d from yesterday). Net supply (calculated as production + imports - exports) has dropped below the 5-year average (see the chart below) and is currently estimated at 78.6 bcf/d (-9.9 bcf/d y-o-y).

We currently expect total supply (production + imports) in the contiguous United States to average 92.48 bcf/d over the next three months (October-November-December), -10.63 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a slightly smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 45 bcf (2 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 47 bcf smaller than a year ago and 30 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 140 bcf by November 20. The storage "surplus" relative to the 5-year average is projected to shrink by 194 bcf over the same period (from +323 bcf to +129 bcf).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

