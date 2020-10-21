Silver is likely going to rally over the next year, which means that SLVO is likely going to perform well.

SLVO is a complex instrument which is giving the return as though you were holding SLV and selling covered calls against the position.

Over the past six months, the Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) has delivered a fairly strong return, as can be seen in the following chart.

At present, I am bullish SLVO and believe that it will continue to deliver returns over the next few months. However, I must caveat this analysis by highlighting the limitations and scope of the SLVO ETN. Put simply, this ETN is only fit for a few market environments, and you should only consider adding it to your portfolio if you are seeking dividends more than capital appreciation.

About SLVO

To start this piece off, let's discuss the scope and purpose of the SLVO ETN. Put simply, this is a fairly complex product and should only be added to your portfolio when these various moving pieces are understood. So, let's dive in.

SLVO is an ETN which delivers the return to investors as though they were holding the popular SLV ETF and selling covered calls against the position. How the fund works is that it essentially gives you the return as though you were holding SLV and selling calls against the entire position on a monthly basis at 6% out of the money.

Put simply, if you hold SLVO, you are exchanging the potential upside on an investment in silver for a dividend. You will likely never see SLVO increase in value by more than 6% in a given month (since it has sold off the upside at this point), and but you will be subject to any degree of losses seen to the downside. And this asymmetric payout structure is in exchange for a dividend check, which has fluctuated anywhere from 9% to 16% over the past few years (depending on the volatility of silver).

So, is this strategy worth it? Well, that depends. Are you interested primarily in dividends, and do you have a bullish view on silver? Then, this strategy will likely deliver solid returns for you.

However, if you are seeking capital returns, there are some concerns with this strategy. First off, from a conceptual level, you never want to exchange or cap your upside if you have an underlying bullish view on a commodity and you are seeking to maximize that view. And second off, from a data standpoint, this strategy is potentially severely limiting your gains. For example, in my dataset (which stretches over 50 years), when silver increases in a month, it does by an average of a little over 6%. This data is skewed a bit by a few very large months. However, my data shows that, by selling your upside at 6%, you would have capped your gains in roughly 35% of all months in which the price of silver rallied.

I believe this data really just reinforces the key message stated previously: the only way to know if SLVO is right for you to is assess your investment objectives as well as your outlook on silver. If you're looking for dividends and bullish silver, then SLVO is right for you. If either of these two conditions is not met, then I'd shy away from the instrument at this time.

This said, let's turn our attention to the silver markets. At present, I am quite bullish silver and believe the commodity will shine in the coming months.

Silver Markets

Yesterday, I wrote an article about SLV which can be read here. In that piece, I argued that silver is likely going to rally due to the recent elevated VIX index with nearly 30 years of data laid out to make the point. In this piece, I will give additional reasons for why I believe silver is going to rally. Since SLVO is holding SLV and SLV is an ETF giving physical exposure to the commodity, this data is directly applicable to SLVO holders.

Within the silver markets, there is a very interesting tendency at work in the data: investors chase yield. What I mean by this is that, while most of the markets I study seem to exhibit some form of mean reversion (new highs are followed by reversals), in silver, the opposite seems to be the case. Indeed, with silver markets, it seems that investors tend to buy silver after it has been performing well which in turn leads to additional strong performance.

This chart shows the average future 1-year return in silver grouped by whatever the past 1-year return in silver had been. In other words, this answers the question as per the degree to which past performance carries forward into future performance.

What is noteworthy about this data is the clear trend present. While the data is far from perfect, in general, silver tends to rally strongly after it has been rallying strongly. Of course, all trends must come to an end, and these figures above only represent averages. However, the persistent trend in the data strongly suggests that silver is going to perform going forward.

To understand where we are today - over the past year, silver has rallied by a little over 40% at the time of writing. Historically, when silver has rallied by around this much, it continues to increase in value by an average of 22-57% over the next year.

What this data essentially says is that, based on the past performance of silver, the future prospects for the commodity are quite bright at this point. Indeed, historic data shows that, when silver has rallied by this amount, there's historically been about a 68% chance that it'll rally over the next year. In the years when it did increase, it did so with an average rise of 50-90%, while losing years only saw silver fall by around 16-18%.

For SLVO investors, I view this as a "green light", so to speak, for holding the commodity. If you are willing to exchange a good degree of this potential upside for a consistent and strong dividend check, then I believe that now is the time to buy SLVO.

However, since SLVO is exchanging a sizable degree of the upsize for a dividend check, I would suggest that investors consider a strategic exit method. For example, when the 12-month trailing return turns negative, the above data shows that it doesn't really pay to hold silver over the next year. My recommendation would be to evaluate the past 1-year return of silver at the start of every month, and when we see silver turn negative, use this as a signal to exit SLVO. Until then, however, I believe that SLVO is a good buy for dividend seekers.

Conclusion

SLVO is a complex instrument, which is giving the return as though you were holding SLV and selling covered calls against the position. If you hold SLVO, you are exchanging a good degree of upside in silver for a consistent dividend check. Silver is likely going to rally over the next year, which means that SLVO is likely going to perform well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.