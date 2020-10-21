iRobot Corporation (IRBT) CEO Colin Angle on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 21, 2020 8:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Kramer - Investor Relations

Colin Angle - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Julie Zeiler - EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Anderson - Colliers Securities

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Ben Rose - Battle Road Research

Asiya Merchant - Citigroup

John Babcock - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Jeff Feinberg - Feinberg Investments

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Andrew Kramer

[00:00:26] Thank you, Joel, and good morning, everybody. Joining me on today's call are iRobot chairman and CEO Colin Angle and executive vice president and CFO Julie Zeiler. Before I set the agenda for today's call. I would like to note that statements made on today's call that are not based on historical information are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of nineteen ninety five. These forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and involve many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

[00:01:01] Additional information on these risks and uncertainties can be found in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information or circumstances related to our financial disclosures. During this conference call, we will reference certain non gaffed financial measures as defined by SEC regulation G including non gap, gross margin, non gap operating expense, non gap operating profit and profit margin, non gap, effective tax rate and non gap net income per share. We believe that our financial our sorry, our non gap financial results help provide additional transparency into iRobot underlying performance and potential. Our definitions of these non gap financial measures and reconciliations of each of these non gap financial measures to the most directly comparable gap measure are provided in the financial tables at the end of the third quarter. Twenty twenty financial results press release we issued last evening, which is available on our website at iRobot Dotcom and is provided at the end of these prepared remarks. Also, unless stated otherwise, the third quarter twenty twenty financial metrics discussed on today's call will be on a non gap basis only and all comparisons with the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Our outlook for the full year twenty twenty is also provided on a non gap basis, with Reconciliation's available in the tables of our Q3 press release. And at the end of these prepared remarks in terms of the agenda for today, Collin will briefly review the company's third quarter results, discuss major accomplishments and share his perspective on our outlook.

[00:02:38] Julie will detail our financial results for the third quarter and share additional insights about our full year expectations.

[00:02:44] Colin will wrap up our prepared remarks with some observations on our plans for twenty twenty one. Then we'll open the call for questions. At this point, I'll turn the call over to Colin.

Colin Angle

[00:02:56] Good morning and thank you for joining us. In the third quarter, we delivered exceptional financial performance and executed well across our global organization to achieve a number of important strategic milestones as a result of the excellent progress we made this past quarter and growing confidence in the strength of expected fourth quarter orders from our retail partners, our outlook has materially improved from our last update in late July. Well, there is still a lot of hard work ahead, it is important to acknowledge that our bright prospects would not be possible without the collective focused efforts and tenacity of my colleagues around the world. In terms of our performance, we reported Q3 revenue of four hundred and thirteen million with forty three percent growth over Q3 twenty nineteen. That far exceeded our plans entering the quarter, the strength in the third quarter, twenty twenty revenue reflected another quarter of substantially stronger than expected orders from retailers tied to favorable sell through trends, anticipated demand for the upcoming holiday season and incremental orders to support certain customer events, as well as robust direct to consumer sales growth. The exceptional topline strength combined with extension of our tariff exclusion and prudent spending to enable us to deliver a Q3 operating profit of ninety three million dollars, an EPS of two dollars and fifty eight cents. In terms of our top line trends, we were thrilled that each major geographic region exceeded its quarterly target, with the US generating seventy five percent revenue growth mere twenty two percent and Japan 12 percent. We've continued to see strong demand to support online, which includes pure play e-commerce sites, our own website and map and the online arms of our retail partners. We estimate that online related revenue grew by approximately 70 percent year over year and represented approximately 60 percent of total revenue.

[00:05:13] Overall, the pandemic has impacted individuals and families in profound ways, with the home becoming a primary hub for work, education, exercise, entertainment and more, the value of Roomba and Bravas continues to resonate with consumers worldwide because these products fit seamlessly into their lifestyles, helping them keep their floors clean while freeing them to redirect their time and energy elsewhere. These dynamics are helping drive higher interest in the category and are accelerating market penetration. Along these lines, we recently participated in our six consecutive prime day event, despite the talent change in Prime Day from its usual timing in early July, it was a solid event for us, with Roomba being highlighted by Amazon as one of its top selling deals. We made tangible progress against our strategic priorities in the third quarter, and I'd like to highlight a few important developments. As we discussed in recent quarters, an important element of our strategy is to differentiate the cleaning experience and we update the ante in this area with the introduction of our iRobot genius home intelligence platform, which gives users greater control of where, when and how the robots clean. Our genius platform leverages our substantial investments across a home understanding and computer vision technology, and supports a redesigned home app. As a result, new features and functionality have been made available across our portfolio of connected floor cleaning robots. We also introduced Roomba I3 Plus, which expands our lineup of intelligent, self emptying robot vacuum cleaners.

[00:06:59] We believe that the three and three plus will play an important role in continuing to shift our product mix up into the mid and premium tiers. Quarterly revenue from premium robots, which are priced at five hundred dollars and up, grew by eighty six percent and represented over 60 percent of our Q3 revenue. The second element in our strategy is to build stronger, enduring relationships with consumers worldwide. We ended a third quarter with seven point eight million connected customers who have opted in to our digital communications, a sequential increase of 12 percent and a forty five percent gain since the start of the year. The introduction of our genius platform also helps advance this part of our strategy, since genius gives owners unmatched levels of personalization and control over their cleaning robots. We've already seen the collaborative intelligence of genius drive greater engagement mission. Completion rates have continued to increase. AI seven, nine and six owners are increasingly creating multiple favorite clean routines, and utilization of new features like Directed Room Clean is on the rise. Nurturing the lifetime value of our customers is another strategic priority that we believe will support continued growth of our direct to consumer sales channel, the development of new recurring revenue streams and improved profitability. Our direct to consumer sales grew approximately one hundred and fifty five percent to thirty five million in the third quarter, as we are starting to see early returns on some of the initial investments that we've made to improve the buying experience on our digital properties.

[00:08:51] For example, we've recently added support for a broader range of payment types. Optimize the design of the home page. Elsewhere on iRobot Dotcom to increase conversion, personalized various promotion programs and added a new Roomba Restor program that promotes the sale of refurbished Roomba robots. Earlier this month, we began conducting smaller scale pilots of new services that we expect to refine and scale next year in twenty twenty one as we look ahead. Our business has fared far better in twenty twenty than we could have possibly anticipated just six months ago. We've seen our global year-to-date sell through growth rate accelerate further from Q2 levels, primarily as a result of exceptionally strong demand in the US outside of the US Europe. Year to date, cell through growth has improved modestly from Q2 levels, while Japan turned slightly negative, due largely to a tough comp against September of twenty nineteen, which benefited from very strong sell through in advance of an increase in that country's consumption tax. Looking ahead, we remain confident that once again we'll end the year as the undisputed global category leader, even as the competition intensifies and considerable uncertainty about consumer spending into the holiday season persists as we move into the final quarter of the year. Our operations teams are working closely with our contract manufacturers and broader supply chain to fulfill anticipated orders and close our year on a very strong note based on orders in hand and those expected over coming weeks.

[00:10:32] We currently anticipate full year twenty twenty revenue in the range of one point three six five to one point three seven five billion. This implies fourth quarter revenue of four hundred and eighty to four hundred and ninety million dollars. We expect twenty twenty EPS in the range of three point forty three cents to three point fifty three cents. While we enjoyed a very strong performance in the third quarter, we expect that our anticipated fourth quarter EPS will moderate as we implement a number of promotional activities and activate substantial working media plans, including the recently kicked off television advertising. Julie will provide additional details about our outlook in just a moment. In closing, I am very proud of the way our teams have risen to the unprecedented challenges that we faced in 20 20. As a result, we are well positioned to deliver annual revenue, gross margin, operating profitability and EPS that we expect will exceed our original 20 20 targets. The progress we've made over the past several quarters further validates our strategic direction and we are incredibly excited about the opportunities we see to move into the next phase of our growth and maturation. At this point, I'll turn the call over to Julie and after her remarks, I will return to offer some additional closing thoughts. Julie?

Julie Zeiler

[00:12:01] Thanks, Colin. As Andy mentioned earlier in my review of our third quarter financial results, as well as my comments about our outlook will be done on a non gap basis. So unless stated otherwise, each mention of gross margin, operating expense, operating profit, effective tax rate and net income per share will mean the corresponding non gap metric. All comparisons are against the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Unless otherwise noted for the second straight quarter we outperformed our expectations. Total revenue grew forty three percent to four hundred and thirteen million dollars due to substantially stronger than expected orders from retailers and direct to consumer sales. Geographically, all regions exceeded their revenue plans. At the start of the quarter, revenue grew seventy five percent in the US, with international revenue up twenty one percent. Outside of the US, the growth was highlighted by twenty two percent expansion and EMEA, while revenue in Japan increased 12 percent. Roomba represented eighty nine percent of our mix, with Bravo making up the remainder Bravo revenue grew by thirty eight percent due to the robust growth in the M6. Our gross margin of forty eight percent was well ahead of our plans, primarily due to a combination of higher revenue, favorable changes in foreign exchange rates, a favorable channel mix shift and the timing of other supply chain related activities. Gross margin was essentially unchanged with the prior year.

[00:13:31] The leverage associated with higher revenue in the lack of tariff expense was primarily offset by changes in pricing and promotion. Third quarter, twenty twenty operating expenses of one hundred and six million increased by 18 percent and represented twenty six percent of revenue, the increase primarily reflects higher short term incentive compensation based on our expectations for a substantially stronger full year performance and the intensity of certain sales and marketing programs to support revenue and build our direct to consumer sales channel. Our Q3 operating income was ninety three million dollars or twenty three percent of revenue are two three twenty 20 effective tax rate was 20 percent, which was slightly higher than our plan. Due to the discrete impact of the twenty twenty tariff refunds, our net income per share was two dollars and fifty eight cents. We ended the third quarter with three hundred and fifty seven point three million in cash and short term investments, a sequential increase of one hundred and fifteen million dollars. The increase primarily reflects strong fundamental performance, in addition to receiving approximately thirty five million in tariff related refunds and approximately fifty two million in Teladoc stock that the company received in the third quarter when Teladoc acquired the company's stake in Intouchables. The gain associated with our InTouch investment is reflected in other income.

[00:14:58] In our Gap income statement, third quarter DSOs were 40 days versus fifty three one year ago, which primarily reflects the timing of third quarter twenty twenty orders. Q3 ending inventory was two hundred and eighteen dollars million or ninety three days, compared with two hundred and forty eight million dollars or one hundred and fifty two days at the same time last year. The decline in absolute inventory dollars primarily reflects the impact of tariffs on the Q3 nineteen inventory levels. While I benefited from our efforts to deliver against substantially higher than expected orders in terms of inventory at our retailers, we ended the quarter in good shape. Let's turn to our outlook for twenty twenty. As Collin noted earlier, we now expect a much better twenty twenty performance. With that said, there is a lot of work outstanding to finish Q4. Overall, we are cautiously optimistic for a strong fourth quarter, although it remains to be seen how the pandemic and uncertain economic environment and the shifting of an event like Prime Day from July to mid-October will influence the holiday gift giving season. Since late April, our expectations for twenty twenty have steadily improved. We now expect twenty twenty revenue in the range of one point three six five billion to one point three seven five billion dollars. This would represent growth over twenty nineteen of 12 to 13 percent, which exceeds our top line growth expectations at the start of the year our full year.

[00:16:32] Twenty twenty expectations implied Q4 revenue ranging from four hundred and eighty million to four hundred and ninety million dollars, or 12 to 15 percent higher than the fourth quarter of twenty nineteen. Geographically, we expect double digit growth in the US, India and Japan for the fourth quarter. We currently anticipate finishing twenty twenty with a gross margin of approximately forty five percent, which implies Q4 gross margin in the low 40 percent range as we support our retailers with promotional programs to drive sales through during the holiday season. Looking closer into our operating costs, we currently anticipate a meaningful uplift in spending in the fourth quarter as we activate a range of advertising and marketing programs, incur higher short term incentive compensation, and continue to advance strategic initiatives primarily related to building stronger customer relationships and increasing our software capabilities based on planned Q4 spending in the range of one hundred and ninety to one hundred and ninety four million dollars. We are targeting full year twenty twenty operating cost between four hundred and eighty eight thousand four hundred ninety two dollars million. Given our spending profile, we anticipate our 20 20 operating profit margin to be approximately nine percent. Given the anticipated decline in Q4 gross margin, we expect a fourth quarter operating profit margin in the low single digit range.

[00:17:59] In terms of other notable modeling assumptions for 20 20, we expect an effective tax rate of approximately 19 percent. We anticipate a diluted share count of approximately twenty eight point six million shares. As a result, we expect our full year EPS to range from three dollars and forty three cents to three dollars and fifty three cents, with Q4 EPS between 12 cents and twenty two cents. As it relates to our cash position going forward, we are expecting Q4 to be a solid quarter of cash generation. It is worth noting that we received approximately 60 percent of the 60 million in tariff related refunds owed to us by the end of Q3. We expect to receive the balance over the next three quarters. As a reminder, the timing of these refunds is at the discretion of US customers. In summary, we're very pleased with our third quarter performance and our visibility into the fourth quarter leaves us confident that we'll enjoy a strong finish to the year. To be clear, there's a lot to be excited about as we continue to successfully navigate the challenges primarily tied to the global pandemic. That concludes my commentary on Now Turn the call back to Colin for some additional color on the coming year.

Colin Angle

[00:19:13] Thank you, Julie. We are understandably proud of the performance and achievements thus far into twenty twenty, in part because we believe that our progress this year will help set the stage for continued growth and success in twenty, twenty one and beyond. But that said, we still are advancing our planning process for next year and as a result, it would be premature to share specific guidance for twenty twenty one. Nevertheless, I'd like to offer some preliminary thoughts on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for us next year. Assuming our fourth quarter unfolds as expected, we planned this year with healthy sell through activity and relatively normal inventory levels at retailers, we believe that this will create a foundation to sustain strong growth in twenty twenty one.

[00:20:06] Consistent with this view, we believe our instruments to deliver highly differentiated cleaning experience will further expand our investment, will expand our direct to consumer sales channel and scale new service offerings, which will increase our competitive moat and support long term value creation. The adoption of our bases in general and Roomba more specifically continues into next year, we are also focused on a range of initiatives to address profitability headwinds that loom on the horizon. And last quarter's call, we discussed the gross margin challenges we see in twenty twenty one due to the reinstatement of Section three or one tariffs and the investment to scale production in Malaysia during the same call. We also noted that the tariffs represented a three point gross margin headwind in twenty nineteen at a high level. Nothing has changed on this front. As we geographically diversify our manufacturing capabilities, we will continue to carefully manage our supply chain, to expand our access to the key components and raw materials necessary to keep pace with demand. Additionally, moving into twenty twenty one, we plan to further build out the infrastructure necessary to scale the new service offerings and continue to grow direct to consumer sales while our 20 20 profitability has benefited modestly from lower travel costs. We expect those gains will subside with a return to more traditional working environments at some point next year to minimize these impacts. We plan to ramp production in Malaysia into the second half of twenty twenty one, expand our direct to consumer sales and carefully manage our spending just as important.

[00:21:57] We believe that our progress on these fronts next year will leave us well positioned to enjoy gross margin and operating profitability tailwinds in twenty, twenty two and beyond. Strategically, we move forward with a laser focus on the consumer and on making sure that our customers never look to leave our franchise, a happy Roomba owner is an incredibly valuable asset. That loyalty will create meaningful opportunities for us to expand the scope of our relationships with customers worldwide. To that end, we remain committed to product diversification. A top priority for us over the next several years will be to build our direct to consumer capabilities. We believe that progress on this front will increase the likelihood that we can successfully and efficiently enter new product categories. Based on this, our go to market plans to enter the robot moer market with terror will remain on hold for the foreseeable future. To the extent we restart these efforts in this area, we will do so in stealth mode and will not be providing updates on a quarterly basis. In summary, we are very pleased with the report's results to date and we are optimistic about our prospects for the fourth quarter as we continue to execute on our plans. We remain enthusiastic that we can navigate the challenges that await us next year and reward our shareholders for their continued confidence.

That concludes our comments. Operator, we will take questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Charles Anderson

[00:23:53] Yeah, thanks for taking my questions and congrats on a really strong quarter here, so I wanted to ask about the Q4 forecast it 14 percent top line growth at the midpoint, thereabouts. So I wonder if you could sort of speak to your expectations for sell through both for the category yourselves in Q4 relative to the guidance, are there any things happening? And they happened in the quarter that was sort of caused those to be any different as it relates to channel inventory or the effect of prime debt, etc.? And then I've got a follow.

Julie Zeiler

[00:24:26] Sure. So why don't I start, you know, as we look at the what we've seen in our sell through momentum to date, it gives us growing confidence as we exit into the back of the year that we will continue with those trends. That being said, I think it's important to note that we do have some uncertainty as we look through Q4 with the the economic environment and the fact that prime day in the holiday season have moved together. But with the orders that we have on hand and what we expect in the few weeks coming weeks, we feel good about our expectations for the fourth quarter.

Charles Anderson

[00:25:09] Ok, great. And then, Colin, in your prepared remarks, you articulated a desire to expand direct to consumer. I wonder if you could maybe hit on some of the actions that you'll take to do that. And then you also mentioned you continued focus on product diversification. We're all aware of Tara. So I imagine you're thinking about other products beyond Tara. This, Tara, have to go first. Can other products jump ahead of Tara potentially in that diversification efforts? Thanks.

Colin Angle

[00:25:38] Sure. So with the launch of iRobot Genius, our robots are becoming increasingly powerful partners to our consumers. So what that means is that the robots learn about the partners homes, learn where the robots get stuck, learn where the kitchen table on the kitchen counter and the couches are, and thus the amount of. Opportunity to have a long term relationship where the owner of the robot benefits from the knowledge of the robot grows, since this is the foundation of what we believe is a long term sticky relationship between iRobot and our customer base. And so that as we're building our economic moat, it we have a fundamental new dimension beyond product excellence and brand now into tight partnership, which can drive this relationship and the way to transact with the customers. Once we have this relationship built is directly and so that it means that our marketing technology stack needed to be significantly overhauled and is sort of mid process when that process will extend into twenty one as we improve our ability to translate behavior into how the robots are operating with ideal and optimal ways of interacting with those customers. And as we grow that and we mentioned one hundred and fifty five percent growth in Q3 as an illustration of just how successful we are at building this new dimension of the company thus far, we expect it to continue. We're also building a way of transacting and selling things other than Roomba to our customer base. So to your question of does Roomba have to come next? Absolutely not. But it is our focus to create. A world class capability. To understand your customer and bring them offers that we believe they'll be excited to take up as a result of the investments that we're making.

Charles Anderson

[00:28:16] Great. Thank you so much.

Jim Ricchiuti

[00:28:27] Hi, good morning. Congratulations on the quarter. I wanted to pick up on some of your closing commentary, and I know you're not going to be able to give specific guidance for twenty one, but what's coming across is that it's going to be a year of increased investment. And without getting into all the specifics that you highlighted, I'm just wondering if there's any additional color as to how we should think about OpEx. You know, should we begin to anticipate some of these investments that you're making? The restaraunt returns start coming through later in twenty one, or is it something we should think about into twenty two that we really start seeing the benefits? And you also talked about this is providing the foundation for you, still anticipating there's going to be strong growth in twenty one. And I guess I'm also asking, is there some, some flexibility if in fact we don't see that kind of demand environment that maybe you're anticipating entering the year to make adjustments?

Colin Angle

[00:29:42] So let me I'll start then Julie can add some color and I'll give you I'll try to be as specific as I can, though, will be qualitative. The you know, we're in a situation where we're seeing strong acceleration in demand for our products and we believe and then compounded by strong growth in our direct channels, which benefits both from the work from home environment and the investments we have in improving our direct capabilities as a business. We believe that all of those positive momentum drivers will be present in twenty, twenty one, and thus we are qualitatively confident about the continuation of the strong momentum, the category and iRobot in particular is enjoying. The investments we're making are very targeted and we can be very specific about what we're doing, we're going back to a world where we're anticipating twenty five percent tariffs on product manufactured in China. The covid pandemic has delayed our original plans to get to Malaysia by the end of this year and instead pushed our transition of manufacturing well into twenty, twenty one. We believe that those investments have are finite and by the end of twenty twenty one we will have the vast majority of product coming into North America manufactured efficiently in Malaysia. And so that what starts out as a tailwind ends the year as it starts, a year as a headwind ends, the year reversed as a tailwind moving forward.

[00:31:46] So because of the dynamics of product shipments, the vast majority of the products shipped in twenty twenty one will be subject to the higher tariffs. So we'll be able to talk to the mature, the state of maturation of our non Chinese manufacturing capabilities through the year. But it's going to be late in the year and largely twenty, twenty two before those tariff costs that we're that are reimposed on January 1st are reduced in their impact because of that transition. So it's pretty straightforward. Hasn't changed since our last quarter call. We continue to make progress moving to Malaysia and the physics of the tariff policies are what they are. And we're just trying to be very clear in communicating how that's going to play out. The other area of incremental investment is on this building out of the direct capabilities to support the strategy I was just describing. It is characterized by some initial investments in these new tools and outside capabilities that we needed to bring in to get these tools implemented. And again, it has a unknowable end to the investments, leaving us with a internal capability that can execute at a world class level to continue the momentum we're already seeing on direct.

[00:33:39] And so that, again, there's a tailwind that turns into a headwind that turns into a tailwind. As twenty twenty one progresses, the services are less about expense and then and more about getting them scaled. They have to wait to scale for the some of the direct investments to play out. But again, we feel like we'll be exiting twenty, twenty one with another important and sticky revenue stream growing within the business. So to your question about if things don't go exactly as we planned, do we have some levers to pull? Of course we do. And I think that you've been with us for a long time and know that we do adapt to changing environments up or down as appropriate. But we believe that given the strong momentum we're seeing right now, that the strategy that we're articulating today is the right one to move iRobot to a position where a larger percentage of our revenue comes from repeat customers or in recurring fashion, and that we're able to transact with an increasing number of them directly. So this is a great strategic shift for us that we've been investing towards. And it's working.

Julie Zeiler

[00:35:14] I think the only things that I'd add, Colin, is the other area of investment for us, which is really building our software capability. And so if you we've been talking about this during the year. If you look at what we've been able to bring to market this quarter, both with the three plus as well as the genius platform, it shows that I think the in the. Early, the early looking that we're seeing, the those highly differentiated software features are resonating with our customers, and as we look forward, we believe we have a multi-year roadmap of equally rich and high value features and functionality that will be bringing to market with our floor cleaning products. I'll just finish by kind of underscoring what Colin said around our view of these investments as an organization. I think we have a culture of putting a lot of rigor into our investments and making sure that we are in any significant investment drives an attractive return over a multi-year. So there are certainly a number of areas that we believe are important to advancing our strategy. And we are we will continue and are carefully looking at all of those, at all of those as we move forward.

Jim Ricchiuti

[00:36:40] Got it, that's helpful. One final quick question, Julie, I'm wondering if you can tell us what Amazon represented for you in the quarter.

Julie Zeiler

[00:36:50] Sure, Amazon represented roughly twenty seven percent. Of our business, thank you that. Thank you.

Ben Rose

[00:37:07] Yes, good. Good morning, Colin and Joy, and congratulations on a very strong quarter. And, you know, just taking a look at one of the developments in the quarter was the introduction of the auto coding robot and looks like a very intriguing product. Should we should we be thinking of this as kind of a one off or perhaps an initial foray into the home learning slash educational segment of the home robot market so that that robot route is a robot that was developed and included in our product portfolio as part of iRobot commitment to stem education.

Colin Angle

[00:38:00] We think it's an amazing product available online. I think it will benefit from the growth in direct to consumer commerce that we describe. We don't view it as a material revenue driver at this point. So I wouldn't put it into your growth driver calculus. We hope that it is incredibly successful from an impact perspective, particularly in an environment today where remote learning is so challenging and good tools to help students stay advancing. Fingers crossed in their educational journey. So it's a strategic robot. More on our company's commitment to impact rather than revenue growth at this point.

Ben Rose

[00:38:59] Ok, and if I may call just again to clarify some of your comments around product diversification and the company's growth strategy, I'm surmising from what you said, that you're obviously looking at some additional categories that Terra may not, in fact, be the next kind of major diversification thrush that we see. But can we surmise that it is a question of when rather than if Terra will be launched?

Colin Angle

[00:39:35] You know, we don't we haven't given any comments on timing for Terra. And I don't want to create speculation. We certainly continue to believe that lawn mowing using our robotic technology is a attractive future market. So, you know, people would benefit from robot lawn mowers.

Ben Rose

[00:40:02] Ok, great. And sorry, just one additional comment. In terms of the diversification efforts, can you speak broadly or maybe just in a broad fashion what other kinds of opportunities you may be taking a look at or would that be betraying too much?

Colin Angle

[00:40:23] I mean, I can speak broadly. iRobot is focused on improving the home experience, helping people maintain their home, operated efficiently, securely and focus on how does technology help homes become healthier places to raise your family. That's sort of the area that we view as core to the company. Think we built a brand around delivering to our consumers technology rendered accessible, reliable and delivering remarkably on the expectations that people have for robots. And so I think that there's a lot of opportunity for us to expand our brand and take advantage of this growing this rapidly growing seven point eight million connected customers as of today that have opted in to a direct relationship with the company. So these investments that we are making and will continue into twenty, twenty one is really setting up a very exciting and efficient new channel into the marketplace where through the excellence and stickiness of the Roomba experience, we create Ravid Long. Term iRobot fans and then can bring to them efficiently, directly new products and service offerings that they would enjoy and benefit from.

Ben Rose

[00:42:14] Ok, thanks very much. You bet.

Asiya Merchant

[00:42:25] Good morning, everyone, and thank you for the opportunity for the question and congratulations. That was very amazing. Sell through and or at least a sales top line growth that you guys reported. A couple of questions. Sure. I have a couple of questions. How we should think about calling just kind of your growth rate assumptions just long term. Again, not looking just specifically for twenty one. Twenty two. But, you know, it's one point we talked about growth rates that were good, hover in the 20 percent ish kind of range. And it looks like, you know, you guys with 13 percent growth potentially this year and looking out, could we expect kind of convergence to those kinds of growth rates here in the next couple of years as connected consumers and all this work from home, stay at home improvement, cleanliness, et cetera, to, you know, comes to the forefront on people's minds. And then I have a question on margins for you, Julie. You know, the dip that you expect in for Q4. Is this something that we should expect sort of on a year on year basis? Fourth quarter will always be such a sharp dip into for. Q Is there something about this year that kind of you kind of take a step back and remind us of whether this is something that's happening just for this year? And then in twenty one, you guys talk about terrorists being a three percentage point headwind. But I believe because it's a full quarter, full year of twenty one, the margin headwinds in 2001 that we should model should be higher. And I do understand that the reverse as you progress through the year, but at least as the starting point, they should be a little bit higher relative to what they were in twenty nineteen because it's a full year versus a half year. Thank you.

Julie Zeiler

[00:44:16] Sure, why don't I start and then Colin can jump in, just to be clear, we haven't offered any guidance for either twenty one or twenty two and long term yet. So as you think about your models, what I would draw you back to is as we look at both the role that our voices play within the overall vacuum cleaner market and the growth we've seen there, as well as the headroom that we continue to believe we have in our target addressable market, we are still in the low double digit penetration range. We look forward and believe that there is room to grow, as in all of our regions. How that growth evolves that will we'll be talking about as we finalize our plans for twenty one and beyond.

Colin Angle

[00:45:15] I think it's we're still early in the robot industry. Roomba has a lot of room to grow and we're describing a strategic shift through developing this direct to consumer business, which should give us a very powerful new growth driver as 21 comes to a close and sets us into twenty two. So I think that at this point, I agree with Julie. We really can't talk more than qualitatively around the stacking up of. Drivers of growth looking forward, and I think that we're trying to make that very, very clear without giving you numbers.

Julie Zeiler

[00:46:10] You asked a clarifying question, when you asked a question about margin, were you speaking about gross margin or operating margin?

Asiya Merchant

[00:46:19] Oh, gross margins.

Julie Zeiler

[00:46:21] Gross margin. OK, so as you look at our business and we've talked a lot, we have a seasonality in our business with heavier promotional periods in Q3 sorry, Q2 and Q4. And as you look backwards, you typically see that, though, the. As we go from our Q3 gross margin into our Q4 gross margin, what we're projecting is a what I would call a normal level of MDF and our promotion and pricing activity associated with ensuring that we continue to reach and convert our customers during this important gift giving season.

Asiya Merchant

[00:47:14] Great, and then just to clarify on the terrace, I know you referred to what they were in twenty nineteen from an impact your margins about three percentage points at the start of twenty one. If terrorists continue, we should assume that the impact would be higher than what it was in twenty nineteen because it's a full year. I just want to clarify that.

Colin Angle

[00:47:40] You know, just it's not quite apples to apples with twenty nineteen, as you say, it's in twenty nineteen, there was an increase in tariffs, but we do have some operations in Malaysia and we'll continue to scale them in twenty one. So, you know, as you say, it might it will certainly start off more impactful than it ends, although some of the inventory being sold in Q1 will have been brought into the country without margins sorry, without tariff impact in 20. And so that it's, it's difficult to get too precise. And so we're trying to keep it at a high level. But there puts and takes.

Asiya Merchant

[00:48:24] Ok, all right, got it. Thank you.

John Babcock

[00:48:36] Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just quickly, I noticed that as recently as this morning, there was a notice on your website suggesting potential delays in shipping products and so worried if you could talk about your supply chain and how you went through this period of elevated demand. And then also what adjustments might you have to make as we enter the holiday season?

Julie Zeiler

[00:49:00] So as we have and as we've talked the last couple of quarters, as we've moved through this incredibly challenging period with a global pandemic, we've had to make adjustments to our supply chain to ensure we could keep up with demand. This goes from the beginning of our chain all the way through to the end.

Colin Angle

[00:49:27] I think that they're given all of the growth. There is occasionally a situation on our website where shipping is delayed and that's maybe what you're seeing. But we believe that we have the systems in place that to make those types of disruptions very short.

John Babcock

[00:49:47] Ok, so no real major change in terms of getting your product from China or manufacturing the product or.

Colin Angle

[00:49:56] It is an adventure every day, but we feel like we are winning.

John Babcock

[00:50:03] Ok, and then just to get some clarity on the last set of questions, I was just wondering if the promotional activities in the fourth quarter of this year are going to be any different than in past holiday seasons. And also, just generally, you know, if you could provide a little bit more color on how you're currently thinking about whether or not there will be a pull forward because of Amazon. Kind of.

Colin Angle

[00:50:26] So our promotional strategy varies from year to year this year. Definitely we are accelerating a shift of spend demand and spend online and focus on driving the. Awareness and demand where our consumers are and so that the. The spend definitely shifts, we're also, as the category becomes more well understood, making sure that what makes a robot special is highlighted a bit more than we've done in the past as opposed to, hey, gee whiz, did you know that a robot could vacuum a floor for you and you don't have to push a vacuum cleaner? And so as the competitive landscape and customer acceptance of robot vacuuming evolves, so does our marketing strategy. I think that one thing that I point out is over the last year, we've seen a huge shift in customer expectations of robots from point just a year ago when, like. The 17 years prior, people were skeptical that robots could actually do an effective job, vacuuming is almost like someone pushed the switch. Now people are impatient that they their robots don't do more and are starting to rely increasingly on robots as their primary for care solution. And this is part of the excitement we have around a robot genius, because what customers are asking for is more control over what, where and how the robot cleans. And that's what we're delivering to them with our A.I. improvements on the robots.

John Babcock

[00:52:38] That's helpful, thank you. Then last question before I turn it over, just on capital allocation, obviously you've seen your cash balance grow with the strong growth in the robots and in overall just good operations here. I was wondering if you can talk about how you plan to use that cash, whether it's M&A or whether there are other value return opportunities and also just what you see as a preferred level of cash to maintain on the balance sheet.

Julie Zeiler

[00:53:03] Sure, I'll take that. We've been very clear, I think, that our capital allocation strategy goes across three fronts. The first, and I think one that is highly important in this volatile period, is to ensure we have sufficient liquidity to fund our existing operations. And during periods like the global pandemic, there was a heightened focus on that. The second area of our capital allocation and consistent with our past practices is making smart acquisitions. And we continue to believe that that will be something that we will want to look at doing. And if you look historically, both in terms of technology as well as going direct in a number of markets, we've made some smart moves there. The third portion of our capital strategy then becomes on when it makes sense, returning some value back to our shareholders. We did that at the beginning of this year with roughly twenty five million dollars of share repurchases. I still don't. We said during Q1 that we would not be doing any more of those this year, and I still believe that's the case. But as we proceed forward and finalize our plans for twenty one and beyond, we'll be taking another look at any rebalancing needed in our capital allocation.

Mark Strouse

[00:54:42] Yeah, good morning, thank you very much for taking our questions, kind of a follow up to a CEO's earlier question. Understand you're not giving long term targets for four gross margins yet. But if you go back a couple of years ago, you were you were regularly printing gross margins in the low 50s. And I think you had at the time given a 20 20 target for a gross margin of around 50, 51 percent. Again, not looking for specifics, but is it unreasonable to think that over the next couple of years that you could eventually get back there or something fundamentally changed with your competition or pricing or component costs and things like that?

Colin Angle

[00:55:31] So, Mark, maybe I can try to give you some color on this, definitely you've been with us a long time and you've seen the market evolve from a time when we were alone in the marketplace to a time when competition started to come in and put pressure on pricing a little bit. And that coincided with iRobot really leaning forward on our bill of materials to ensure that we were putting more technology into the robots, more processing power to come out with the first robot that could build a map and first systematic system and then the with genius, the first robots that could remember the map and grow the understanding of the environment. We spent a lot of time today, and I'm happy to add more color to it, that we're entering into play into a place where I feel like there are gross margins and profitability tailwinds that should help part of that. Moore's Law gives us access to cheaper processing power and so that the need to lean quite as far forward is improved. The fact that at this point in time, customers are excited by how well the robots clean and are looking for the robots to be smarter, which means that innovation and differentiation in the category is something that can be best delivered with improved software that helps the direct to consumer help services help. And so that, you know, I'm not going to give you a magic number, but I think that gross margins ebb and flow with the current reality of the marketplace and from a alone in the market to early competitive challenges to differentiation based on software and the direct business model. I feel like we're headed into a and exciting next chapter of iRobot.

Mark Strouse

[00:58:05] That makes sense, thank you for and it just one quick follow up, if I can. How committed how locked in are you to Malaysia if something happens with the change in the terrorist structure, know from the election or something else?

Colin Angle

[00:58:27] Irobot is committed to Malaysia. We can we are we believe that geographic diversification is critical for a number of different reasons and Malaysia makes a ton of sense, we're invested in making that our second geographical geography of manufacturing. Full stop period.

Mark Strouse

[00:58:55] Got it. Understood. OK, thank you very much.

Mike Latimore

[00:59:08] Yeah, thank you. Great, great quarter there, just on the on the sell through sell through rates a little bit. Can you I think you said they were improving or accelerating. Can you just quantify that a little bit? Maybe third quarter, third quarter versus second quarter. And then does that kind of roughly 14 percent revenue growth in the fourth quarter, is that roughly in line with what you're expecting sell through to be?

Julie Zeiler

[00:59:39] Sure, so what? As we said, we're seeing nice improvements in our sell through and as we're talking about it, it's through week 40. So versus our Q2, we're seeing incredibly, exceptionally strong growth in the US, modest improvement over Q2 and EMEA and then Japan, which is slightly negative and on to three year to date basis. And but we believe that that's largely due to their comping in the third quarter, a very high twenty nineteen because of the pending an increase in consumption tax.

Colin Angle

[01:00:23] The just from a physics perspective, Q3, because we account on sell in Q3, tends to be an inventory build quarter and Q4 will be inventory run down, leaving us in Q1 in a good inventory position. So the physics of it would be that sell in, outpaces, sell through in Q3 and sell through outpaces, sell it in Q4.

Mike Latimore

[01:00:58] Ok, great. And then on the. Some of the enhanced features that you've highlighted, like, you know, the director of room cleaning service, can you talk a little bit about just kind of the usage rates there? You know, what percent of the users are actually using that function. How often are they or, you know, growth in some of those enhanced features?

Colin Angle

[01:01:29] You know, I would say that the idea that you ask Roomba to clean a specific area of your home has continued to grow and is now a very commonly used feature. I'm not going to give you a percentage, but it's not a something that just the Nesh robot owners used. If you bought an 87 seven S9 or six robot, chances are you built a map. And chances are you're using this functionality and the genius goes from cleaning my kitchen to even more precision cleaning around my kitchen table. And it's still early on that front. But definitely we're seeing strong uptake on that additional functionality, the use of the robot to also find good times to clean. So that one of our biggest challenges right now is that the Roomba starts and there's people home and they turn it off. And so that's there's a very rapidly growing focus on when are good times to clean in the home. And we've got a lot of features in the iRobot genius software to help address those questions as well. And so it's all goodness. And again, as we tried to say on the call, we're seeing increased engagement, which is what we hope to see based on the rollout of this this new A.I. capability. And that's supportive of this strategic goal of getting more of our direct opt in customers very actively engaged with our robots.

Mike Latimore

[01:03:27] Thank you.

Jeff Feinberg

[01:03:44] Thank you very much. Good morning. Thank you for all the flavor. Just want to make sure that I'm understanding the opportunity correctly when you're talking about the direct to consumer, the resourcing, as well as a variety of investments, if we're looking at this on a multiyear basis. Just taking twenty, twenty two versus whatever we do this year. I'm assuming with the comments that you made about the returns and the investments, that we could look for a nice compound, growth in the bottom line over a couple of your time planning horizon with the benefit of these investments.

Colin Angle

[01:04:19] Yes, the direct consumer is designed to decrease customer churn and create compounding growth because we'll be selling more. Product to our existing customer base than we would without these investments. And so that it should accelerate our organic growth.

Julie Zeiler

[01:04:52] And just to be clear how that plays through, we again, we have not offered any explicit guidance on twenty one and twenty two and beyond, and we'll be doing that in the future.

Colin Angle

[01:05:09] But you're correct on the mechanics.

Andrew Kramer

[01:05:23] Thank you, Joel. This concludes the third quarter twenty twenty financial results call appreciate everybody's support. We look forward to talking with you over the coming weeks and months. Thanks again.

