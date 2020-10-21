I provide an analysis on the recovery rate for the unsecured notes of OAS under various commodity pricing environments.

Overview

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) filed for Chapter 11 with restructuring support in hand as I outlined in a separate article. To recap, the ~$1,877.0 million of unsecured notes claim will be equitized fully and become the owner of the new OAS. In this article, I took the financial projections provided in the cleansing material and ran through a few pricing assumptions to determine a reasonable range of market-based recovery rate. The disclosure statement contemplates a recovery rate of 62%, which I think is overly optimistic.

Data and Assumptions

I'm mostly using the data provided in the disclosure statement. While the production level weren't given explicitly, I backed them out from the commodity pricing assumption and commodity revenue. The various cost assumptions are taken directly from the disclosure statement. I think this is fair as long as I don't alter the production level.

I then approached the valuation in two different ways. The first method is a conventional DCF model where the first four years' unlevered FCF is explicitly modeled out and a terminal value is calculated using the perpetuity method. I'm fully aware that petroleum reserves are depleting assets so technically it doesn't have a terminal value. My attempt to correct for this is that I assumed a negative 2% growth rate into perpetuity.

As a sanity check to the DCF, I also performed a blowdown NAV calculation. I took the PDP reserve figures provided in the cleansing material, and assumed a 33% decline rate for the first 5 years for oil and 30% for gas. Moreover, I assumed a terminal decline rate of 11% starting in year 6 for oil and 10% for gas. For the realized pricing I relied on the strip, adjusting for the discount/premium to benchmarks. The cost/BOE assumptions are all backed out of the financial projections given in the disclosure statement.

Blowdown NAV

Under this set of assumptions, my PDP NAV is ~$741.1 million. Sensitizing the most important assumption, the first 5-year PDP decline rate, I arrived at a PDP NAV range of $594.6 million to $832.3 million, with the base case being $741.1 million.

33% Decline for oil and 30% decline for gas => $741.1 million PDP NAV

39% Decline for oil and 36% decline for gas => $594.6 million PDP NAV

30% Decline for oil and 27% decline for gas => $832.3 million PDP NAV

DCF Valuation

Incidentally, the three PDP NAV cases roughly equal to three different levels of (negative) terminal growth rate. A negative 10% terminal growth translates to a total EV of $567.9 million, a negative 3% terminal growth translates to a total EV of $725.9 million, and a negative 1% terminal growth translates to a total EV of $808.0 million.

-3% Terminal Growth Rate => $725.9 million EV

-10% Terminal Growth Rate => $567.9 million EV

-1% Terminal Growth Rate => $808.0 million EV

Recovery Analysis

I averaged the total EV derived using the two methods explained above for all three scenarios (bear, base, bull), subtracted the $340.0 million debt that the OAS is going to emerge with, adding 67.5% of OMP's market cap (because as the new equity owner of OAS indirectly owns 67.5% of OMP), I constructed the table below. My base case recovery is 29.4%, roughly equal to where the bonds are trading. My basic conclusion is that there is no obvious mispricing in the unsecured notes.

However, if you believe the strip should shift upward by 5%, there is +15% upside potential, but if it comes down to a commodity price call, I think there are more efficient means to express the bullish view.

Conclusion

In this piece, I tried to provide a framework and quantify the fair recovery rate for the unsecured notes of OAS. PDP NAV and DCF were able to meet in the middle to provide a range of total EV of OAS given the plan projections. My opinion is that there is no obvious mispricing in the unsecured notes, assuming the strip is correct. There is obviously upside if you have a more bullish view on the commodity price vs. the strip, but you don't need to buy a distressed security like OAS to express that view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.