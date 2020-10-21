Entergy has a higher debt load than many of its peers and needs to take steps to reduce this before it becomes appealing for investment.

Investors in or near retirement often want to derive income off of their portfolios. This certainly makes sense since assets that generate income do not need to be sold in order to provide income to pay bills and other expenses in retirement. Thus, the owner of an asset like this does not have to worry so much about fluctuations in the price. One good way to accomplish this is to invest in assets that pay out reasonably stable dividends such as utilities. In this article, we will take a look at Entergy Corporation (ETR), an electric utility that operates in the Deep South region of the United States, and attempt to determine if the company could be right for your portfolio.

About Entergy Corporation

As mentioned in the introduction, Entergy operates primarily in the Deep South region of the United States. The company currently serves about 2.9 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. This is a region that is fairly frequently hit by hurricanes. While every area is plagued by some sort of harsh weather, hurricanes tend to be more costly than other natural events. As some of you may be aware, Hurricane Laura struck the Gulf Coast in late August. At the time that it struck Louisiana, it was the tenth-strongest hurricane on record to make landfall and did an estimated $14 billion in damage. Entergy was not immune to this damage and the company estimates that the hurricane did approximately $1.5 to $1.7 billion in damage to its infrastructure. This is on par with what Hurricane Katrina did back in 2005:

Source: Entergy Corporation

These sorts of weather losses are unfortunately an ongoing risk of operating and investing in this region of the country. The company does have ways of dealing with these sorts of losses though. For example, it most certainly has insurance in place and the Federal government has been known to provide financial assistance for repairing damaged infrastructure. Entergy itself also mentioned securitization but as it does not provide more details than this, it is uncertain what type of securities these would be.

This is, however, a short-term problem. While hurricanes will always be a problem in this part of the country, Hurricane Laura was the strongest one to hit Louisiana in 164 years and it is unlikely that a similar one will strike in the near future. In the interim, Entergy continues to be dedicated to its massive $21 billion growth and modernization plan. The company unveiled this plan last year as its capital investment program until 2024:

Source: Entergy Corporation

As clearly shown, the company has dedicated money for generation, distribution, and transmission projects. Of all of these initiatives, the company's generation projects are perhaps the most interesting. This is because Entergy is devoting a sizable percentage of the $9 billion in allocated spending to reducing its carbon footprint. As might be expected, a certain component of this will be composed of renewable projects. The renewable projects consist mostly of solar power stations, with Entergy planning to bring seven solar power plants online over the 2020-2023 period. These projects will greatly increase the amount of energy that Entergy generates from renewable sources. At the start of 2019, the company had 561 megawatts of renewable generation capacity in operation. It currently has 425 megawatts under construction and has announced that it will soon start construction on another 350 megawatts. Thus, once it has completed all of these planned renewable installations, Entergy will have 1.336 gigawatts of renewable generation capacity. This is enough energy to power almost one million average homes.

In addition to renewables, Entergy is investigating other power generation technologies, some of which are still under development. This is part of the company's goal to eliminate all of its coal power plants by 2030 as it seeks to reduce its carbon emissions:

Source: Entergy Corporation

This is not exactly a unique goal across the industry. As I have shown in quite a few recent articles on various utility companies, many of them are seeking to improve their green credentials by devoting an ever-growing amount of capital to the deployment of renewable technologies. This is admittedly partly due to customer demand as both residential and commercial customers are seeking to source their power from renewable sources. Entergy intends for the investments that it is making in this area to allow it to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Naturally, Entergy is not making these investments out of the goodness of its heart. In fact, the company expects this capital growth program to boost the rates that it can charge its customers. This is likely due to the need to recoup its costs of development and the growing demand for renewable power but the company is not too clear on its rationale here. Historically though, electricity prices do tend to increase over time so there is probably some reason for the company to expect this:

Source: Entergy Corporation

As we can see, Entergy expects to be able to grow its base rate at an 8% compound annual growth rate over the next four years. This can be expected to allow the company to continue its historic per share earnings and dividend growth:

Source: Entergy Corporation

One of the reasons why investors tend to like utilities is that they tend to be reasonably stable entities. This makes some sense since utilities provide a product that most people consider to be necessities so they will usually prioritize paying the utility bill over more discretionary expenses. This tends to make for reasonably stable cash flows that can support a solid dividend yield.

Renewable Fundamentals

One of the more interesting effects of the market surge following the worst of the pandemic is that companies focused on renewables have seen their market values surge significantly. For example, NextEra Energy (NEE) is now the most valuable American energy company by market cap, having supplanted the traditional players like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). There could certainly be a reasonable argument made to support this.

As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, the various incentives and other policies that many governments have implemented in an attempt to combat climate change have resulted in significant renewable sector growth. This trend is expected to continue. According to the International Energy Agency, the demand growth for renewable-sourced energy will exceed that of every other source of energy over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan (KMI)

This projected forward growth for renewables is one reason why we have seen the stock prices of companies involved in the sector surge. Another potential reason could be the growing popularity of environmental, social, and governance investing. In theory, this refers to investing in companies that seek to make a difference in the world, although in practice many of the funds that purport to invest using this strategy are not much different than many other funds. Regardless though, the growing amount of money being put into funds like these could be putting buying pressure on renewable stocks. Personally, I do wonder whether some of them have gotten ahead of themselves.

Financial Considerations

Despite the fact that Entergy is an increasingly dedicated player in the growing renewables sector, this stock has not seen the overall growth that some of the other stocks in the industry have. In fact, Entergy is down 12.69% over the past year:

At first glance, it could be easy to blame this on Hurricane Laura due to the damage that it did to the company's infrastructure. However, we can clearly see that the hurricane appears to have had fairly minimal impact. Indeed, the stock has been almost flat since the middle of April, long before the hurricane hit. Thus, it never fully recovered from the pandemic-driven collapse. This certainly separates it from several other renewable-focused utilities. Thus, we need to look at other factors.

One potential factor here could be the company's lack of free cash flow. As we can clearly see here, Entergy has failed to generate a positive free cash flow in any of the past several years:

TTM FY 2019 FY 2018 FY2017 Free Cash Flow -1,568,504 -1,814,878 -1,885,970 -1,378,118

(all figures in thousands)

This is certainly concerning, especially since most people are investing in utilities because they tend to be stable entities that pay out a fairly high and sustainable dividend. A company's free cash flow is the amount of money left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. However, the negative free cash flow indicates that the company is not actually generating enough money to sustain itself, let alone pay a dividend. Thus, Entergy's dividend does not appear to be sustainable particularly given the high level of capital spending that the company is planning as it works to go green. This is a rather dangerous situation, especially when we consider that most people investing in utilities are not willing to take on this level of risk.

The fact that the company is not generating enough money to finance itself means that it is depending on external markets to sustain itself. This could mean increasing its equity by issuing new stock and diluting shareholders or borrowing money. Entergy has mostly depended on borrowing money. As we can see here, the company's net debt has been steadily increasing from quarter to quarter:

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Net Debt 20,494,124 19,936,526 19,394,660 18,419,983

(all figures in thousands)

Here is how this debt load compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Entergy 1.96 DTE Energy (DTE) 1.56 NextEra Energy 1.23 Edison International (EIX) 1.42 Exelon (EXC) 1.16 PG&E (PCG) 10.34

As we can see, Entergy does have a reasonably high debt load but it is not completely out of line with what some utilities have. The bigger concern here is the company's lack of free cash flow, which prevents the dividend from being sustainable over any sort of extended period. This is because borrowing money to pay a dividend causes the debt payments to keep increasing and could prove challenging when the time comes to roll over the debt.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are some appealing things about Entergy. In particular, the company's commitment to green energy and reducing its carbon footprint is likely to earn it accolades from a certain group of investors. However, it is questionable whether this is a financially-sound decision given the company's consistent lack of free cash flow and its commitment to maintaining the dividend. There are certainly some reasons to believe that these realities may give it hardship at some point in the future and for this reason, it may be a good idea to steer clear of this utility.

