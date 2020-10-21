It's been a busy year for economic studies in the junior gold space (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) as several companies rush to showcase their projects at significantly higher gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) prices. The most recent company to release an economic study is Battle North Gold (OTCQX:BNAUF), with the company announcing the results of a Feasibility Study (FS) for its Bateman Gold Project in Red Lake, Canada. Given the high sunk costs from Rubicon Minerals, the project benefits from very modest capex and one of the best After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratios out there for undeveloped projects. This low capex and completed FS means that the company could pour its first gold within 15 months, and funding the project should be a breeze. However, at a valuation of over US$190.00/oz, based on the updated resource estimate, I believe there are more attractive juniors out there currently. All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Battle North Gold released the results of a new Feasibility Study for its Bateman Gold Project in Red Lake, Canada, and the updated metrics are exceptional. The study envisions underground mining operations with an 8.2-year mine life, average annual gold production of ~79,300 ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of US$865/oz. While these are relatively average results compared to many other development-stage projects in the sector, the differentiator for Battle North is its extremely modest initial capital and its speedy path to initial production. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the chart above, the Bateman Gold Project has an estimated production profile just shy of 80,000 ounces per year, with grades steadily increasing over the commercial production mine life to 5.39 grams per tonne gold in Year 6. While all-in sustaining costs start quite high early in the mine life at levels above the industry average of US$980/oz, they are expected to trend down considerably starting in Year 2 (US$949/oz vs. US$1,161/oz) and average US$865/oz over the mine life. It's worth noting that throughput is quite conservative at ~1,300 tonnes per day over the mine life, given that the mill has a capacity of 1,800 tonnes per day. Therefore, if Battle North makes new discoveries, increased throughput can potentially increase production to closer to 100,000 ounces per year.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As noted earlier, while the production and cost metrics are relatively average for undeveloped gold projects, the upfront capital to move Bateman into production is extremely low. As of current estimates, the company expects that it can move into production with just ~C$109 million [US$82 million] in capital, which is the 2nd-lowest initial capex estimate among 12 small-scale gold projects I track. Currently, the estimated initial capex for Bateman is 26% below the peer average of US$111 million and more than 50% below the least attractive projects like Rockhaven's (OTC:RKHNF) Klaza Project at US$176 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the right side of the chart above, we can see that, typically, the lower capex projects are offset by much weaker annual gold production profiles. However, this is not the case with Battle North. In fact, even though Battle North's Bateman Project has an initial capex estimate that's 26% below the peer average, its production profile exceeds the peer average by 7% (~79,300 ounces vs. ~75,300 ounces on average). The reason for this is that there is over C$700 million in sunk capital in the project from Rubicon Minerals' previous brief stint mining the deposit, with a fully operational 1,800 tonne per day mill in place, a 730-meter shaft, and an existing tailings management facility. If not for this sunk capital, this project would be a nightmare to fund, but with so much infrastructure already in place, this previously abandoned project has quite attractive economics.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Based on an After-Tax NPV (5%) of C$266 million at a US$1,450/oz gold price and initial capex of C$109.3 million, the Bateman Project has an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex [ATNIC] ratio of 2.43. As the chart above shows, this places Bateman at a rank of #6 out of 19 undeveloped gold projects and ranked 4th out of 14 names for projects in Tier-1 operating jurisdictions. It's worth noting that the After-Tax NPV (5%) comes in at C$352 million at a conservative US$1,600/oz gold price, but for comparative purposes with peers, I have used a US$1,450/oz gold price in the above chart. If we use the C$352 million After-Tax NPV (5%) relative to Battle North's market cap of C$217 million, Battle North is trading at P/NAV of ~0.62.

(Source: Company Presentation)

One reason that Battle North commands a premium relative to some of its peers on a P/NAV basis is because there is no real hurdle to funding the initial capex, given that Battle North has C$67 million in cash and minimal debt. If we assume that the company uses C$40 million of its current cash towards the project, it only needs to raise an additional C$69.3 million, which can be financed through either debt or a capital raise. This places Battle North in a much better position than its peers, as many of them have funding gaps between their current cash and initial capex of more than C$250 million. Let's see how the valuation looks:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the table above, we got a new resource estimate recently, and the updated resource estimate comes in at 0.63 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.91 grams per tonne gold. Based on Battle North's current enterprise value of C$163 million, this translates to an enterprise value per ounce of C$258.73 [US$194.05]. This is quite high relative to other juniors, as the chart below shows, with most juniors trading well below US$100.00/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the scatter plot above, which compares resource grade to enterprise value per ounce, we can see that Battle North is undoubtedly one of Canada's highest-grade projects, and this justifies a premium. However, the average gold junior with a resource grade above 6.0 grams per tonne gold trades at US$103.72/oz, and Battle North is valued twice as high. Some of this valuation gap should be removed once the company reports resources at the McFinley and Pen Zones. However, even if the company moves its resource estimate to 1.0 million ounces property-wide, it will still be trading at a large premium to peers. Therefore, while this is a solid project, the valuation is a little expensive.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Battle North is in an enviable position relative to peers, with more than one-third of its project's initial capex held in cash and a rapid timeline for construction to production of just seven months. Meanwhile, the company has one of the best ATNIC ratios in the sector among Tier-1 gold projects. However, at an enterprise value per ounce above US$190.00, it's hard to justify paying more than US$1.50 for the stock as it already trades at a large premium to peers. Therefore, while this Feasibility Study is quite impressive and a nice improvement from the 2019 PEA, I see more attractive juniors elsewhere in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.