Investment Thesis

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock has failed to make its move northwards, even after several recent advancements that the company has been fortunate enough to complete over the previous months. This is on the back of a fairly weak Q2 exit. Investors have seen -62.05% wiped off the top since the high in July, where there was momentum and confidence the stock, reaching $11.70 during that month. DVAX has also given away -22.38% YTD in total. These results have occurred after high volatility and extremely low compensation for the level of downside risk at play, with a smoothed Sortino ratio below zero across this time period. The Sortino ratio is an excellent measure to understanding risk adjusted returns, alongside identifying whether an investor has been adequately compensated for the level of downside risk a stock has displayed over a certain period. Downside risk in this instance is defined as the level of volatility to the downside in price returns. There was some hope for a resurgence in early August, however, since then there has been a significant downtrend to today's trading of $4.44 pre market.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, there has been several advancements in DVAX's story since the Q2 exit, whereby the company has entered into several strategic partnerships, using their CpG 1018 adjuvant as leverage to gain from these arrangements. To illustrate, DVAX and Valneva (OTCPK:INRLF) had teamed up in early September, where a commercial partnership for the supply of the adjuvant was announced to use in Valneva's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Furthermore, DVAX also partnered with Medicago in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine. More on these coronavirus developments, DVAX teamed up with Clover Biopharmaceutical's S-TRIMMER candidate for a vaccine, again using the CpG 1018 adjuvant as a catalyst in development. Most recently, the adjuvant has been approved for use in a Taiwan phase 1 study, together with Medigen in their vaccine candidate, where the study received a $16.4 million subsidy for advancement. This is on the back of a $3.4 million grant from the gates foundation that DVAX received earlier this year, to increase supply of the adjuvant.

And who could forget the Sinovac claims back in may, where a "99% chance" of effectiveness was claimed by Sinovac management, using the CpG 1018 adjuvant. To our knowledge, there has been little news on development of this story.

Notice the representation of investor confidence in DVAX since August, on the chart below:

Data Source: Trading View DVAX

On the charts, as seen above, there has been a relatively narrow descending channel formed since the high in July, reflecting the run down in prices to today's trading. This downtrend has shown significant strength on several occasions since July, with the Kaufman efficiency ratio of each downtick reaching 1.00 a total of three times over this period. In the instance of stock movements, where we see a Kaufman efficiency ratio of 1.00 as an indicator, we consider this as confirmation for the strength of the trend, and -1.00 as a very weak trend. This measure is unrelated to a banks efficiency ratio, rather a measure of the strength of the trend only. Combined with the direction in exponential moving averages seen on the charts above, which remove lag, we firmly believe that the sentiment for this stock is bearish for the time being. The stock has struggled to find its range, and also struggled to find support at new levels, hovering around the $4.50 to $5 mark since early September. Since then, prices have trended sideways, as the market decides what to do with DVAX, potentially in the lead up to Q3 earnings. We look forward to providing additional coverage on the financials at this time.

Notice on the charts below, a reflection of the trend, where a descending triangle set up has formed, where empirical evidence demonstrates that there is likelihood the stock could take a further dive south. The flat lower trend line over the past few weeks has demonstrated that the stock has struggled to find the floor of support, following small consolidation in early September. However, there is a battle to regain control from the bulls, but the bears have this one for now over the longer term. The other extreme is that DVAX finds its support, and makes a sharp turn upwards, on the back of a strong earnings report, or speculation of the same from investors. Contrarian players will have DVAX on their lists as well, searching for a turnaround, or reversal in trend with any breakout that would occur with sufficient momentum.

We find further evidence of this the bearish viewpoint in the fact that the stock has fallen well off the radar in relative strength compared to the market index, alongside trading above oversold ranges on the RSI 30 line. Combined with these factors, we therefore firmly believe that the sentiment is bearish from investors at the current time. Notice on the chart below how DVAX has fallen way behind in relative strength, whilst staying above oversold territory, both of these indicators consistent since August. In fact, almost immediately after breaching the RSI 70 line in July and lingering in overbought territory, the run down followed. More recently, this has occurred on the back of slowing momentum, where DVAX has lost its support from the market. Investors are therefore likely of the same viewpoint as us, which is that DVAX needs to produce some stellar results above and beyond what we have seen to date, in order to gain the respect and love it may deserve. Certainly, with the recent partnerships and uptake in vaccination utilisation from the reopening of health centers, the stage is set for this to occur. The CpG 1018 adjuvant is at play as an underlying catalyst for this growth, therefore this is a likelihood DVAX will realize these results from the 3rd quarter.

We've previously covered DVAX back in August (found here) and found no real change from the viewpoints outlined above relative to the fundamental picture. The majority of sales up until that point consisted of Heplisav-B product movement, and total revenues were down -67.86% YoY from the exit of Q2. Although this was expected, as vaccine utilisation in the US and abroad had dropped drastically secondary to the pandemic, the results were quite abysmal on absolute terms, with only $2.7 million in gross sales achieved across the second quarter, $34.7 million adjusted for TTM values. Overall there was a loss on gross profit of -$10.3 million on TTM values, which is extremely unsatisfying, seeing as the company didn't even manage to cover COGS from its operations. What's more, is margins were unimpressive, and with the increased scale of production of CpG 1018 through the partnerships mentioned, these margins will likely face additional pressures, with higher variable costs associated to production and distribution. Not to mention the rigorous policy conformation in light of the pandemic.

The balance sheet is slightly healthier, with adequate short-term solvency coverage, and enough cash and equivalents to ensure the company was well capitalized at the time. The capital structure did undergo a slight revamp this year however, with additional loan facilities opened earlier in the year, due for maturity in 2023. Due to the large, one-off items like the pandemic significantly impacting the income statement, interest coverage on all debt facilities is quite poor with ~-4x coverage from EBITDA. Although it may be unreasonable to utilize these traditional credit risk measures in the analysis, it is certainly worth noting for future referencing.

Data by YCharts

As mentioned, Heplisav-B sales were significantly impacted this year, however what was promising until this point was the growth in Heplisav-B uptake since its approval in 2017. Since then, Heplisav-B sales have shown a CAGR of 54.02%, which may improve significantly this quarter. We will have to wait until the Q3 earnings report for this evidence. We are hoping to see this improvement, but aren't holding our breath, either.

Free cash flow and FCF yield have been equally unimpressive, also. DVAX has had more than enough time to change the story here since listing in 2004, where equity value and the outlook was initially high. Since, FCF has remained negative, and FCF yield is equally as unimpressive, painting a sombre picture for shareholders over this time.

Data by YCharts

We had viewed reasonable revenue growth over the coming 3-4 year period, alongside operating income and FCF. There was potential for up to 42% CAGR of revenues by year 4 in our most blue sky modelling. However, without certainty from CpG 1018 uptake, abysmal Heplisav-B sales YTD, and heavy competition within the space, we may look to vary our modelling quite significantly following Q3 results. Crushing all expectations will mean a reversal in our opinion, on these points. What DVAX needs to show is a stellar quarter, with far greater than expected sales figures, and most importantly, some reflection onto the non-accounting figures like FCF and FCF yield to investors. This would need to be coupled with transparent and bullish guidance coming out of 2020 and into 2021. As mentioned, with greater vaccination utilisation resulting from the reopening of medical centers, alongside the key partnerships that have been set in the pipeline of late, this may very well have come to fruition, and DVAX may realize these results. Helpisav-B sales will be the greatest beneficiary from the increase in vaccination utilisation, particularly as numbers suggest total vaccination utilisation may have returned to over 75% of pre-Covid levels. On this basis, there is a high chance the company will have performed better this quarter, compared to the previous half of the year. In our opinion, this would humbly change the view of the company in the shorter to mid term, and set up for a more bullish outlook over the coming periods. Michael Ostrach retiring as CFO in early 2021 may just be another catalyst for this change in viewpoint. It would depend on his replacement, and their respective first moves in the position.

What is also concerning is the lack of evidence that DVAX can commercialise key product lines, including developing key distribution networks and priority in prescription from the clinical setting. We've witnessed this with Heplisav-B. This concerns us with CpG 1018 also; although partnerships have been formed, which may be a key driver instead of marketing the product on its own, this is impacted heavily on the execution risks of the partnering entities. Separate analyses needs to be conducted on these companies also, to perform a deep dive into DVAX's propensity to benefit from their operations.

Conclusion

At the present moment, we remain aligned with the market view, and are bearish on DVAX, both as a company and from the stock perspective. What needs to occur, and what would certainly prove us wrong (and change our viewpoint) is an exceptionally strong exit from the 3rd quarter, with transparent and bullish guidance from management for the remainder of FY 2020 into 2021. The main catalysts for this include large uptake in vaccination utilisation for Heplisav-B sales, alongside significant upside from the key partnerships where CpG 1018 is at play. Certainly, the company will benefit greatly should the adjuvant become apart of a Covid-19 vaccination program. But we can only go on what evidence has shown us thus far, alongside the key differentiators and drivers that we view on DVAX's flywheel. Although the CpG 1018 is an adjuvant, and arguably may not be competing directly with other vaccination protocols, the appeal is still in Covid-19 applications, as we've seen to date.

Let's put some hypotheticals in place. If we postulate and view that they do recourse some success from the CpG 1018 adjuvant, increasing the scale of production will increase the variable costs associated with the adjuvant production, placing additional margin pressure on the top. Then we have to add in the arguable evidence of poor debt management, with any potential drains on liquidity from the pandemic. For instance, effective interest on the loan facility originated in 2018 is at 10.3% currently, and the company pays a large portion of the interest in kind, ultimately increasing the principal to $181 million, with maturity in 2023. Although, to offset these points, net cash burn for the second quarter was negative at -$7.53 million a month leading to June. Following this, it would be wise to include the recent market view of the stock, as evidenced in the large downtrend in price returns, that have shown high strength, as the stock now trends sideways with slow momentum.

Further, if we include negative EPS 19/19 out of the last quarters and revenue and earnings misses 13/19 of the last quarters, alongside low Sortino ratio's with the level of downside risk, then where do we find the compensation for investors? Investors have yet to see the upside, and will unlikely see the upside on the trajectory outlined above, which is based purely on the evidence we've seen to date. Arguably, there are better opportunities around, and there would be an opportunity cost in forgoing those investments for a speculative play in DVAX. One would be hoping for a contrarians viewpoint to play out, with a large turnaround in this sense.

Lets postulate further, and look at the scenario where CpG 1018 doesn't materialise as the adjuvant that is responsible for wiping out Covid-19 from existence. Well, what cushion lies underneath the company then? One can't rely on Heplisav-B alone, with the execution risks and competitive landscape that exists in that playing field, as evidenced by the sales and marketability of the product to date. Plus, it's a single skewed revenue stream. The only other solid claim for the adjuvant is in a pertussis study in India, alongside working towards an influenza vaccine with another company, announced this year. We need to wait until Q4 for more on these ventures, as well. Debate on an influenza vaccine even existing at all, by any measure, is very questionable by all authorities, due to the mutative nature of that particular virus. But there is hope there, should it ever pan out. More needs to be released on the funding, study size, type, and methodology to confirm the potential success of this venture.

And finally, what happens post-Covid? Regardless of whether the adjuvant plays a role or not. Eventually, sales related to Covid-19 vaccination and protection will diminish over time, and in our view, a Covid vaccine is not a long term catalyst to add into the flywheel anyway. Firstly, there is so many contenders out there and second, any player that tries to profit drastically from the product will likely be punished, both at the government and activist level, as the vaccine will need to be made available to the masses. We could be wrong, granted, but this is a common theme among talks at the government and UN level.

In all, we are hoping for a strong earnings from DVAX shareholders this earnings report, however, we have profited from our small short-position, which we have exited very recently. Hopefully, investors will have gained some insight on the current market view of DVAX, to make their own reasoned investment decisions. We look forward to covering this company following the exit of the 3rd Quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DVAX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.