BLK also stands to benefit from secular tailwinds such as the shift toward sustainability and an increasing focus on tech capabilities.

The outlook for net flows looks increasingly positive, while the margin expansion path also gives me a lot of confidence in the outlook.

Since I last covered BlackRock (BLK), the stock has run up a fair bit despite valuation concerns at the time. I don't think a lot has changed - BLK remains best positioned in the asset management space given its leading positions in ETFs (iShares) and sustainability, as well as its tech capabilities (Aladdin).

Going forward, I see more of the same - BLK should continue to deliver market share gains and positive organic growth, which coupled with operating leverage, drives the case for a high single-digit to low double-digit % EPS growth algorithm. BLK's premium multiple might deter some but I expect it to widen as BLK continues to take share and executes on its organic revenue growth trajectory.

Another Well-Rounded Beat in 3Q

BLK reported an above-consensus 3Q EPS of $9.22, mainly on higher performance fees (per management, from a large hedge fund) as well as gains on investments, with management fees and core expenses also strong. Driving the result was strong inflows, with continued strength across the active franchise, as well as net gains on balance sheet investments. Even if one were to adjust for the investment gains, this was still a very good quarter.

The only real negative from the quarter was the base advisory fee rate, which declined well below historical levels to 16.75bps, though this was somewhat offset by higher advisory performance fees at 2.75bps. Securities lending revenue was also down sequentially to ~$153m, but given 2Q was a particularly strong quarter, I am not too concerned - securities lending was still up ~2% YoY.

Net Flows Surprise to the Upside

Total net ﬂows of +$129bn was well ahead of the most optimistic projections, driving BLK's base fee organic growth of +9%. Relative to AuM organic growth of +7%, this was a particularly impressive result facilitated by inflows mainly centered in higher fee businesses (e.g., alternatives and strategic iShares).

And given this is the second sequential quarter that base fee growth has outpaced asset growth, I think investors can gain a lot of comfort that fee rates will continue to be well-supported. Last but not least, I think it is worth mentioning that cash management inflows were also strong at ~$28bn, reflecting continued liquidity build by clients.

Continued Margin Expansion Ahead

In addition to the potential for more share gains and organic revenue growth, I also think the case for margin expansion is strong. Coming off yet another strong quarter for AUM and management fees following the COVID-19 driven drawdown, and given some T&E expenses are likely to become permanently redundant, that leaves BLK with added firepower to reinvest for further organic growth. Plus, the 3Q comp ratio which has risen to ~32.3% (mainly performance fee accruals) should normalize in 4Q20.

Low Yield Environment Supports the Case for Fixed Income Net Flows

In total, BLK generated $70bn of net inflows across its active (~$19bn) and index/ETF (~$51bn) strategies in 3Q. Given the low interest rate environment, BLK looks set to continue generating strong organic growth in its credit business, as investors continue rebalancing their portfolios from government securities into higher-yielding assets such as structured credit, high yield, and corporate bonds. As a market leader, this should entail BLK gaining further share in the fixed income space, with the migration into private credit also likely to benefit BLK.

Sustainability as Growth Driver

BLK currently manages ~$127bn of sustainable AuM via iShares ETFs and dedicated sustainable active strategies, with a path toward growing the sustainable asset base to ~$1tn by FY30. In 3Q alone, sustainable flows contributed ~15% of long-term net inflows, with ~$8bn from sustainable iShares funds. Plus, the company has >65 active ESG-related strategies, which puts it firmly in pole position in the ESG race.

Through Aladdin as well, BLK is developing technology capabilities around ESG - the goal is to provide a service to internal and external clients that helps them quantify ESG risk factors. Thus far, BLK has released >1,500 third-party ESG metrics through the Aladdin platform. BLK's leadership and efforts in addressing sustainability should provide investors plenty of optimism, given sustainability is increasingly emerging as a key growth driver for organic asset growth.

Robust M&A Pipeline in FY21

Going forward, BLK will look to grow its tech and private market businesses through strategic M&A or minority investments, as well as organically. What I particularly like about BLK is its reluctance to follow the herd in acquiring other managers solely to extract expense synergies, particularly given these deals typically prove dis-synergistic. That said, BLK is open to acquiring businesses in geographies to expand its distribution (see Citibanamex acquisition). Share repurchases are likely lower down the list of priorities, with management noting its approach to repurchases will be opportunistic (i.e., depending on relative valuations).

The Pick of the Asset Managers

It's hard to bet against BLK, particularly in the current backdrop. In sum, BLK is best-positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds, including structural shifts toward passive management, sustainability flows, and an increasing focus on technology capabilities. Plus, BLK has plenty of operating leverage to tap into, underpinning the margin expansion theme. Assuming BLK continues to command a premium ~18x fwd cash EPS, I think the stock has a clear path toward a >$800 valuation in the next year or two. Downside risks include adverse regulatory shifts and fee rate pressure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.