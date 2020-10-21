Because of the very large amount of higher priority claims, unsecured and 2lien noteholders will not be getting a recovery.

J.C. Penney (OTCPK:OTCPK:JCPNQ) finally filed their Ch.11 reorganization plan (docket 1591) and disclosure statement (docket 1593) just prior to a status conference with Judge Jones on October 20. As expected, JCPNQ shareholders are not getting any recovery. The shares will be cancelled on the plan effective, which is expected later this year. The asset sale is still uncertain because of a continued fight between holders of first lien debt. The entity J.C. Penney Company, Inc is completely liquidating in Ch.11 bankruptcy, but certain assets will continue operating with new ownership.

Ch.11 Reorganization Plan

The Ch.11 reorganization plan and disclosure statement were scheduled to be filed on October 10, then October 16, then October 19. Finally, just shortly before an October 20 status conference with Judge Jones, they were finally filed. The plan was based on the Restructuring Support Agreement-RSA- that was filed last May (contained in docket 25).

Shareholders (Class 11)

No recovery as stated in disclosure statement:

Existing Equity Interests will be canceled, released, and extinguished, and will be of no further force or effect. Each holder of an Interest will not receive any distribution on account of such Interest.

Unsecured Notes (Class 7)

For their $1.346 billion claim unsecured noteholders would get any cash remaining from the Wind-Down Reserve after all priority claims are paid in full. There is no "gifting" in their Ch.11 reorganization plan to a lower priority class. Claim holders that must be paid in full before the unsecured noteholders get anything include:

*$0.583 billion estimated emergence costs, such as administrative expenses, legal fees, and cure costs (Source 8-K)

*$1.259 billion ABL claim

*$1.471 billion 1lien claims (after deducting $100 million used for the credit bid and $450 million rolled-up into the DIP loan)

*$0.406 billion 2lien claim

$3.719 billion total minimum priority claims needed to be paid in cash before unsecured noteholders receive any recovery.

Since there was $971,900,101 cash on their books as of October 10 according to financial items contained in their latest 8-K, clearly it would seem that neither unsecured noteholders or 2lien noteholders will receive any recovery. Payments for the purchase of assets are going to be paid to the credit bid group and not directly to the J.C. Penney Company Debtor's estate. (See below.)

Both 2lien noteholders and unsecured noteholders are entitled to vote on the plan, but shareholders are not voting. All they need is one impaired voting class, such 1lien claim holders, to approve (2/3 dollar amount of that claim class and a majority of holders) the plan under section 1129 for the Ch.11 reorganization plan to be confirmed by the court even if other classes vote to reject.

Fight Between First Lien Debt Holders

First Lien Minority Group (often called the Aurelius Capital group of 1lien holders by the media) is creating some last minute issues with the asset sale process. They claim they have a better deal than the one that is basically completed. I think they are all talk with no actual capital and are just causing problems to get a better recovery for their group. The problem for this Minority Group is that they want more of the 1lien debt to be used as part of the $1.0 billion credit bid and a lower amount of the DIP loan used, which would effectively allow the Minority Group to become larger owners of the two REITs. The Minority Group needs to make their case at the asset sale hearing and not at the plan confirmation hearing, because payments made by the Simon group to the credit bidders "shall be made pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement and not pursuant to this Plan".

The friction between the two groups started when there were negotiations over the DIP loan earlier this year. The $900 million DIP includes a roll-up of $450 million 1lien debt and only $450 million new money. Looking at the terms of the potential recoveries between the DIP holders and 1lien holders, this roll-up has effectively been used to get a better recovery for those who originally held 1lien debt that was rolled-up. To make "peace", the Minority Group was allowed a very modest DIP loan participation when the DIP was approved by the court.

You can see the differences in estimated recoveries for DIP loan holders compared to 1lien holders in the table below. (Note that the 57.3% recovery does not include any potential recovery from LiquidationCo.)

Source: Oct. 14 8-K

First Lien Minority Group

Source: Docket 1515

Asset Sale Transaction

The negotiations for the asset sale are still not completed. There are some issues that remain with the Master Lease which, in theory, must be completed by noon on October 26. This process has been going on for months. [Sorry, but I will believe it when I see it (asset purchase agreement)].

This is basically what is happening: Holders of DIP loans and 1lien debt are making a credit bid (Credit bid is using the amount of the secured claim as if it were cash even if the actual current trading value of that secured claim is less than par.) for almost all J.C. Penney assets. The group led by Simon Property Group (SPG) would buy certain operating assets from the credit bid group. Simon is not buying the operating assets directing from JCP.

The $1.0 billion credit bid includes the full $900 DIP claim and only $100 million of 1lien debt. This means that the entire DIP loan claim is being paid off via the credit bid. The $100 million credit bid by 1lien holders reduces the remainder of their 1lien claim by $100 million to $1.471 billion. This credit bid group would own PropCo, which would create two REITs, with one owning 160 stores and the other one owning distribution centers. Credit bid participants would receive equity securities of these two REITs, which at some point could be sold to the public and trade as regular REITs.

The remaining assets not acquired via the $1.0 billion credit bid would remain in LiquidationCo. The cash from the liquidation of the assets in this entity would be used to pay certain claims and would be placed into the Wind-Down Reserve on the plan effective date.

Source: Oct 14 8-K

Timeline

Oct. 26 Hearing to conditionally approve disclosure statement

Nov. 2 Hearing to approve asset sale

Nov. 17 Voting deadline

Nov. 24-25 Confirmation hearing

Dec. Exit bankruptcy

Equity Committee

There is not going to be an Official Equity Committee appointed by the U.S. Trustee. Various parties negotiated a deal on September 29 to "avoid unnecessary litigation". The deal increases the budget of the Ad Hoc Committee of Equity Interest Holders from $250K to $1.0 million (docket 1496). I still maintain the opinion that this is just some scheme by lawyers and CR3 Partners, the committee's advisors, to get money for themselves and will not have any impact on the recovery for JCPNQ shareholders.

I expect this equity committee will fight against the reorganization plan during the confirmation hearing and present some totally illogical valuations. Judge Jones will allow this because he likes to give all stakeholders the opportunity to be heard. Then, I expect him to dismiss their fairytale assertions and confirm the plan.

Operating Budget For The Rest of 2020

Source: Oct 14 8-K

The October 14 8-K includes a number of interesting financial items. One that I thought was interesting was "import merchandise vendor disbursements" contained in their cash their variance report. For the 4 weeks ending October 3, they had originally budgeted $233.5 million for these disbursements, but the actual disbursements were only $117.5 million. One might think they are saving cash, but the reality is this indicates two very critical problems. One, they are not getting merchandise they need for the upcoming holiday selling period, which could have a very negative impact on their budgeted revenue for the next few months. Second, it indicates many foreign vendors do not want to deal with a bankrupt U.S. retailer. These vendors have been burned so badly recently under the U.S. Ch.11 bankruptcy process that they will only deal with solvent retailers. Vendors are still waiting to get paid from Sears Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHLDQ) that filed for bankruptcy in October 2018.

Conclusion

I already have reserved "ringside seats" in the bankruptcy courtroom to watch the fight between these two new REITs and the new operating J.C. Penney. I think their retail stores business model will continue to fail and the new operating J.C. Penney will be in bankruptcy court within a few years.

I am assuming that current proposed asset sale transaction will eventually happen, but I have some reservations given that it has taken months to get to this point and some issues still are unresolved. The operating J.C. Penney will be much smaller than the one that filed for bankruptcy and some jobs may be saved.

With 1lien debt trading at a huge discount from par, the market is clearly indicating that there will be no recovery for the lower priority claim classes, such as 2lien noteholders and unsecured noteholders. Analysis of the Ch.11 reorganization plan and disclosure statement confirms that there is no hope for investors, including JCPNQ shareholders. All JCP securities are rated a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

