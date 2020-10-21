BOK Financial Corporation's (BOKF) CEO Steve Bradshaw On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 21, 2020 9:50 AM ET

Steven Nell

[00:00:17] Proceed. Good morning and thanks for joining us today. Our CEO, Steve Bradshaw will provide opening comments. And Stacey Chim's executive vice president of corporate banking will cover our loan portfolio and credit metrics. Lastly, I'll provide third quarter details regarding net interest income, net interest margin, the revenues, expenses, and our overall balance sheet position from a liquidity and capital standpoint. Joining us for the question and answer session are Marchmont, our chief credit officer, who can answer detailed questions regarding credit metrics and loan deferral status, and also Scott Grauer, executive vice president of wealth management, who can expand on our differentiating capabilities within wealth management, which have led to another fantastic quarter for the company. PDF of the slide presentation and third quarter press release are available on our Web site, Beilke Dotcom. We refer you to the disclaimers on Slide two as it pertains to any forward looking statements we make during this call. I'll now turn the call over to Steve Bradshaw.

Steve Bradshaw

[00:01:24] Thanks for joining us to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results this quarter was another which our businesses highlighted the effectiveness of our diversified revenue strategy as we eclipsed one hundred and fifty million dollars in net income for the first time in the history of our company shown on slide four third quarter, net income was one hundred and fifty four million or two dollars and 19 cents per diluted share. That represents EPS growth of over nine percent from the same quarter a year ago. A remarkable outcome given today's very different economic environment. The key items that drove our success this quarter were a fourth consecutive record revenue quarter from our wealth management business, another exceedingly strong production and margin quarter from our mortgage team. No credit loss provision was needed this quarter. Net margin was stable, due primarily to an increase in acceleration that we will detail momentarily with additional support from highly disciplined deposit pricing and an increase in the effectiveness of flaws in our commercial loan book. And lastly, we have diligently controlled expenses from the outset of the business impact brought about by covid-19. Turning to slide five, while average loans were flat this quarter, average deposits were up over six percent linked quarter and up nearly 35 percent from the same quarter a year ago, due primarily to customers retaining higher balances. In this current economic environment, assets under management or in custody were up nearly four percent last quarter and two percent year over year, again topping 80 billion dollars. We attribute the growth of positive market movement along with better results in the quarter from active sales and asset retention efforts. I'll provide some additional perspective on the results before the start of the Q&A session. But now Stacy Kaiser will be the loan portfolio and our credit metrics in morStacy Kymese detail. I'll turn the call over now to Stacy.

Stacy Kymes

[00:03:15] Thanks, Steve. Turning to slide, seven period in loans were twenty three point eight billion, down one and a half percent for the quarter. Small pockets of growth in our health care book was offset by pay downs in energy and across our core commercial and industrial loan book. Some of this was continued repayment of defensive draws, and some of this was through the organic decline in economic activity and purposeful deleveraging by our customers. Looking specifically at energy loans, they contracted six and a half percent for the quarter. Commodity prices, while improving, still make new deals difficult to source. In the current environment, though, we remain optimistic about our ability to enhance market share, long term energy borrowers continue to pay down debt to reduce leverage at this point in the cycle. Despite these factors, we remain open for business and continue to support our customers in the energy industry. This business is more than just lending activities, as evidenced by the record energy derivatives revenue this quarter as customers continue to aggressively manage their commodity risk. Commercial real estate loan balances were up three point one percent from the previous quarter, largely due to continued friction and a permanent financing market slowing the level of pay down activity. Looking forward, our outlook for loan growth for the rest of the year remains tempered. The speed and shape of the broader economic recovery will be the determining factor in restarting loan growth. We are optimistic that once free covid normalcy returns to the economy, we're well-positioned and our commercial lending portfolio to grow loans.

[00:04:50] Turning to slide eight, we supply to look into the loan deferral status across the BOK's portfolio and you can see just one point two percent of total loans remain and a deferral status of any type at the peak. That figure was seven and a half percent of total loans. So we are happy to say that more than 80 percent of the loans that were deferred have now moved back to regular payment status. Of the loans that remain in deferral status, roughly half are in the commercial real estate portfolio. These are being closely monitored, but short term, the credit quality has held in better than our original expectations. Long term outcomes will be dependent on the pace of economic recovery and the impact of any additional fiscal stimulus. Also on Friday, we begin compiling a list of loan segments we consider more exposed to the economic impact of the pandemic. This group of loans is highly diversified, with over 550 loans for an average loan size of less than three million. Clearly, the 596 million retail portion of this portfolio remains the most vulnerable today, and we'll continue monitoring these exposures closely in the coming months while office and multifamily may see impacts here. We believe our geographic footprint will help us in these segments in the long term because of the strong in migration over time.

[00:06:12] Turning to slide nine, you can see that credit quality remains stable, as witnessed by our lack of credit loss provision this quarter. As we mentioned last quarter, we felt the material reserve bill would be largely complete, assuming our economic forecast is in line going forward. Looking at the underlying components, at one point, seven million provision related to lending activities was offset by a decrease in the accrual for expected credit losses for mortgage banking activities and allowance for credit losses from investment securities changes and are reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to an improved economic outlook related to the anticipated impact of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. And other assumptions resulted in a twelve point eight million decrease in the provision for credit losses from lending activities. Changes in the loan portfolio characteristics including specific impairment and losses, loan balances and risk ratings resulted in a fourteen point five million increase in the provision for credit losses from lending activities that charge offs of twenty two point four million or thirty seven basis point annualized is slightly above last quarter, excluding triple Pillans. Net charge offs were 41 basis points. Annualized year-to-date net charge offs totaled fifty three point seven million or thirty basis point annualized well within our company's historical loss experience. The combined allowance for loan losses total 148 million or one point eight percent of outstanding loans at September 30th, compared to 169 million or one point nine four percent of outstanding loans last quarter.

[00:07:53] The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was four point three percent of outstanding energy loans in September the 30th. Non-recurring energy loans decreased 34 million this quarter, attributed almost entirely to a decrease in non-recurring energy loss. Potential problem loans total 623 million a quarter in down slightly from 626 May and June 30th, a decrease in potential problem energy loans was partially offset by an increase in general business loans and commercial real estate loans. Just a quick note on energy credit that is currently the largest driver of overall asset quality for the company. The second quarter of 2020 was an imperfect storm for the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination process. Given the impacts to supply from OPEC plus and demand from covid-19 all hit in the midst of this process before borrowers even had time to react to manage their response. The result was a higher level of negative credit migration. Or commodity prices rose in the third quarter to the level that we expect to improve the credit outlook. We do not have great credit in a wholesale manner solely based on commodity price changes. As we go through the annual redetermination process in the fourth quarter, we would expect positive credit migration if prices remain stable at these levels. I'll now turn the call over to highlight our new dynamics, B, revenues and the important balance sheet items for the quarter.

Steven Nell

[00:09:27] Thanks, Stacey. With record net income, this quarter was clearly another fantastic one for the company. Reprovision net revenue topped 200 million dollars for the second consecutive time, demonstrating the full earnings power of the company. Net interest revenue strength, net interest margin defense, outsized fee revenue and diligent expense management all contributed to our success this quarter.

[00:09:54] As noted on slide 11, net interest income was 272 million, down just over six million dollars from last quarter PPP loans, the recognition contributed 11 million dollars this quarter versus 13 million last quarter. Additionally, due to loan payoffs and adjustments for required loans, this of accretion was 13 million this quarter versus only three million last quarter. Net interest margin was two point eight one percent, compared to two point eighty three percent in the previous quarter, lower loan yields in the near zero rate environment were offset primarily by the acceleration of discount accretion from Cobus acquired loans, which supported net interest margin by 11 basis points versus last quarter and is expected to normalize next quarter. Additional support was provided by an eight basis point reduction in interest bearing deposit costs down to 26 basis points and increased effectiveness of flaws in our commercial loan book as average Limor continue to fall in the current quarter.

[00:11:03] Turning to slide 12, clearly earnings this quarter was bolstered dramatically by 223 million in revenues from our businesses as our wealth management and mortgage teams have continued their momentum to post outstanding quarters. Elevated margin in mortgage reflect the continued lack of industry capacity. Given the strong demand in the current low rate environment, mortgage production revenue remains high just slightly below the prior quarter. Refinances accounted for 54 percent of total originated this quarter, down from 71 percent. Our wealth management team put together a fourth consecutive record, total revenue quarter, predating the low rate environment we find ourselves in today. This quarter, with a host of complementary business units, we saw incredible deposit growth of over eight percent linked quarter, significant financial market based investment management fees and risk management revenues and great synergies with commercial banking through the insurance arm acquired by is altogether exceptional performance. And Scott can provide additional detail during the question and answer session. Brokerage and trading revenue increased seven point five million, with commissions increasing three million. We continue to see elevated mortgage backed security trading activity out of our Connecticut office, derivative fees and commissions increase two point four million, primarily due to increased hedging activity from our energy clients. As a result of our expertise in that lending, vertical investment banking revenue increased one point eight dollars million, primarily due to increased syndication fees. As we look forward to 2021, the team is adjusting strategy to overcome the decline in fees from traditional cash investments that are now paying close to zero, providing further optimism for continued growth.

[00:13:02] The revenue now represents 45 percent of total revenue, up from 40 percent in the same quarter last year. This once again demonstrates an important differentiating characteristic of OK, financial, we have long had a diverse revenue mix that provides an earnings buffer in economic downturns because of the countercyclical nature of some of these fee revenue streams. The net economic benefit of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was six point five dollars million during the quarter, including a three point four million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, one point five million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge and one point six dollars million related non-interest revenue.

[00:13:53] Turning to slide 13, expense management remains prudent with an increase of just under six million dollars. We have managed personnel costs by holding the line on adding new positions and challenges the need to fill open positions together. These actions work to decrease regular compensation, about two point six million this quarter. While this will moderate a bit as our branch network has now opened, we have revised our branch strategy to a hybrid model. This new model will continue to meet the needs of our client, but recognizes that the pandemic has accelerated customer behavior, adoption of technology. And we will need to. Fewer staff and locations to meet future need. This is a change we recognize early in the pandemic and we were able to make real steps towards efficiency. In fact, looking at headcount, we have absorbed approximately one hundred and forty positions company wide. We're almost three percent of our personnel base since March, simply through attrition and increased efficiency.

[00:14:57] Elsewhere in personal expense, incentive compensation increased five point six million due to a three point one million increase in cash based incentive compensation resulting from higher fee revenues and five point nine million largely related to vesting assumptions regarding the company's earnings per share growth relative to defined group, these increases were offset partially by three point five dollars million increase in deferred compensation.

[00:15:26] Looking at the two point three million increase in non personnel expense, there were several offsetting components write downs on a set of oil and gas properties and a retail commercial real estate property, professional fees and data processing expense were partially offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment expense and other expenses. In addition, the second quarter included a charitable contribution to the B OCF Foundation of three million dollars. On slide 14, our liquidity position remains very strong given the continued inflow of deposit balances, our loan to deposit ratio is now 68 percent, compared to 71 percent at June 30th, providing significant on balance sheet liquidity to meet future customer needs. Our capital position levels remain strong as well, with a common equity tier one ratio of twelve point one percent, an improvement from eleven point four percent last quarter and well ahead of our internal operating range minimum. On slide 15, I'll leave you with some general outlook for the near and mid-term that might be helpful. Our loan growth is expected to be soft in the near term, however, as we put together our budget with the expectation of economic recovery, we'll be looking for opportunities to grow loans once again and 2021. Are available for sale securities portfolio, which is largely agency mortgage backed securities, yielded two point one one percent during the third quarter. Given the sustained low rate environment, prepayments could reach approximately 750 million per quarter. We can currently reinvest those cash flows at rates around 70 to 90 basis points.

[00:17:13] As we noted, we have had success during the third quarter driving deposit costs down further. We're now below the low point reached during the last near zero rate environment. We believe there is room to push a bit lower over the next couple of quarters, though we feel we are nearing a bottom to deposit costs. The combination of the normalization of elevated discount accretion, pressure on asset yields and less room to lower deposit costs will put some pressure on then interest margin. Our diverse portfolio of revenue stream should continue to provide some mitigating impact to overall revenue pressure being felt in the spread businesses. We expect our brokers and trading activity to continue at elevated levels, given our ability to monetize every part of the fixed income space, our mortgage business should remain solid from continued low rates and housing demand with perhaps some normal seasonal slowdown in the fourth quarter. Our disciplined approach to controlling personnel and personnel costs will continue, as noted earlier, we've made good progress through the pandemic. We have no plans for a direct reduction of workforce or any corporate wide program to cut existing capabilities or products for our customers. We will have to look for all opportunities to gain efficiency through automation and process improvement. Although there remains uncertainty in the economic environment, we continue to believe the loan loss reserve building is behind us. As I mentioned a moment ago, we feel good about our capital strength. We will maintain our quarterly cash dividends and have plans to restart opportunistic share buybacks. I'll now turn the call back over to Steve Bradshaw for closing commentary.

Steve Bradshaw

[00:19:04] Thank you. The differentiator earnings outcome that our strict credit discipline and heavily fee based revenue model produces during times of uncertainty can be overstated here. As you've seen, our fee income streams have reduced over 600 million dollars in revenues so far this year. And we believe that strength will continue as we have never seen clients with a higher appreciation for advice than in today's uncertain economy. Business owners, mortgage holders, wealth management, clients, corporations, all are facing significant financial decisions as they plan for 2021. Our relationship driven business model is really in the sweet spot between high touch and high tech, and it's perfectly in touch with the needs of clients today. We continue to expand existing relationships and acquire new customers because we believe individuals and companies are clearly evaluate how well their financial partners did or did not help them in the last eight months. Financial is uniquely positioned to win incremental market share, and that will be our focus heading into 2021. With that, we are pleased to take your questions. Operator.

Ken Zerbe

[00:20:49] Ok, thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Steven Nell

[00:20:51] Morning. Morning. My first my first question is for Stacy. If you do see positive credit migration in the fall redetermination process, as you expect, would that actually lead to a release of reserves or is that already in your expectations?

Stacy Kymes

[00:21:08] You know, there's so many different assumptions that go into how that I mean, part of that would be what our updated economic outlook look like, what other credit migration may be happening in other aspects of the portfolio. I think it's difficult at this point to fee-based try to have conjecture around what we think positive credit migration would do to fee-based reserve levels. As we think about the fourth quarter, I think, generally speaking, you know, if you think about the allowance, you probably want to get into some level of post covid or, you know, vaccine environment where you have a lot more transparency around what the environment is going to look like, because you'd think it'll be difficult to try to do something there and then and then have the economic environment turn against you. I think we feel very good about where we are today, obviously, but I think it would be early to surmise what fee-based could happen with a positive credit, migration and energy.

Ken Zerbe

[00:22:07] God helps them in terms of the brokerage and trading side, obviously your fee income guidance implies the fees are going to remain strong. I think, Stephen, you mentioned that brokerage is going to remain high. I guess it that's been kind of going straight up over the last couple of quarters. It's been very strong results. What is it about brokers and trading that keeps it high at this level going forward?

Scott Grauer

[00:22:33] Hi Ken. This is Grauer, so let me let me take a stab at that. We're you know, when you think about our trading and brokerage activity, while, you know, we get probably a lot of headline attention to our Mortgage-Backed Securities piece, which is a significant component, it's roughly a third of that revenue. That being said, our activity with mortgage originators is really only about it's 25 percent or so. We've had real strong activity in our downstream correspondant financial institution business. Our activity to asset managers has been very strong. And then our other component pieces, we've had significant momentum building in our CMO activity from a product standpoint. We've had good activity with our investment banking, our municipal underwriting. And as Stacy mentioned, our hedging activity has been very strong. So it's been really across the board in all of our activities and in the brokerage and trading piece in our correspondent asset values have correspondent rebounded since the recovery in the equity markets are returning to business, which is roughly 50 50. Even on the brokerage side, our are back to pre March levels. So it's that strong across the board.

Ken Zerbe

[00:24:03] I created just one really quick last question in terms of your expense guidance, you said it's going to be roughly the same level of the last few quarters. If I got my numbers right, it looks like expenses are kind of going up quite a bit over the last few quarters. Are you talking more in line with 3Q or in line or with the average, which is lower than So, 3Q?

Steve Bradshaw

[00:24:24] You know, given the kind of change in revenue mix more towards the fee side relative to the spread businesses, you're just going to have a slightly higher expense base to support that revenue stream. So I think going forward, you'll see it similar to what we had in the in the third quarter here. Ken, we did have one item where we caught up, if you will, our incentive compensation accruals because of our positioning around where we fall within the peer group. So we needed to catch that accrual up. But also we didn't put any dollars into our community foundation or and so we may do that in the fourth quarter. You may not have the catch up on the also, incentive comp component for the stock based compensation, but you may have a little bit higher contribution to our foundation. So all those things may wash out and end up at a expense level similar to what you had in the third quarter.

Ken Zerbe

[00:25:26] All right, perfect, thank you very much.

Brady Gailey

[00:25:42] Thanks. Good morning, guys. But I wanted to ask about share buybacks. Sounds like you guys will be active in that headed into year end stocks at one time tangible. You have a decent amount of excess capital. And I'm looking back at where you guys have repurchase stock in the past. And, you know, it's over 80 dollars a share. The stock now sub 60. So how aggressive do you think you'll be on the buyback front this quarter and into next year?

Steve Bradshaw

[00:26:13] Yeah, well, you're exactly right, Grady. I look back the three quarters preceding the last two where we didn't buy any stock back and we averaged about 350000 shares at seventy eight dollars. So you you would have to expect we would be as aggressive, if not more, given the current stock price and given the capital levels are stronger now than they were back then. And we feel pretty comfortable with the credit side, as Stacy mentioned. So I think you would expect this to be at that level or more aggressive in the fourth quarter. And then we'll just see where, you know, where we roll out in the twenty, twenty one. I don't want to make any, you know, any provide any guidance around what we would do in twenty, twenty one. But certainly I think you'll see us back in the market.

Brady Gailey

[00:27:02] Ok, and then moving on to the margin, I mean, you talk about seeing pressure on the margin, obviously, with certainly, the incredible yield from Tobi's normalizing, that'll certainly, push the margin down on its own, but excluding any sort of movement from a credible yield. How much pressure would you expect on the net interest margin going forward?

Steven Nell

[00:27:28] Well, let me just take a few of the components, I really think our loan pricing is kind of adjusted. I mean, I don't expect that to be to go down any further. Also, our lending groups, Stacey Newman, Bagwell, others that have been able to get some flaws in on about 10 to 15 percent or so of our portfolio, and that's supporting the Marginson. So I feel pretty good about where our loan pricing is. I mentioned deposit costs. I think we can push those down a little bit more. I don't know how far I wouldn't commit that. We could pass through 20 basis points, but we're at twenty six average for the third quarter. You know, the last month of the quarter was a little better than that. I think we can keep pushing there some. I think where the where you'll see the margin pressure is from our available for sale securities portfolio where you've got, as you would expect, some pretty sizable cash flows from that portfolio. I mentioned, I think 750 million a quarter that will come out of a portfolio yield of 211 and roll into securities that we reinvest between 70 and 90 basis points. So you can kind of do the math around that and figure out that you've got some, you know, roll down the net interest margin in the next few quarters so that maybe I'll leave it at that.

Brady Gailey

[00:28:53] Ok, that's helpful. And then finally for me, I just wanted to ask about the expense base. I'm guessing at some point all of the success you are having on the fee income side will start to decline maybe next year as you start to see fees not be as strong. You know, are there continued opportunities you have on the expense base to help offset any, you know, pressure on profitability? I know you mentioned you've already allowed the workforce to be reduced by three percent, but you think there's more work to be done on the expense side next year?

Steve Bradshaw

[00:29:35] Yeah, this is Steve Bradshaw. I'd say that that's an absolute focus for us. And it became significant for us really going all the way back to mid-March when we return to a near zero rate environment. We understand the implications of that. We had a playbook from that not to in the not too distant past when we had the same scenario. And you're right, we used attrition to bring that workforce down with those targeted reductions where we've seen efficiencies currently doing that in our branch network. There's other areas that that we're focused on as well. So that is going to be critical, I think, for us in 2021. And the good work we've done has been a little bit of math, because to Stephen's point, when you see outsized performance from mortgage, you see outsized performance from brokerage and trading. Those are both commission based compensation businesses. You're going to pay for that and we're happy to pay for that. And that's going to be reflected in personnel costs when you strip that away. And we've got a very positive trend line in reducing some of our costs in that fashion if we're going to continue that into 2021. So it's not it's not like we're just waking up today to address that. This is something that we've been working on as a management team for seven months.

Brady Gailey

[00:31:01] Ok. Got it. Thanks, guys.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:31:14] Hey, thanks. Good morning. Good morning, Stacey, for you. Back on slide nine. Can you talk a little bit about how granular. The energy non-accrual are and also some of the potential problem loans. Is it is it a handful of larger credits or is it more broad based than the.

Stacy Kymes

[00:31:37] Now, I mean, energy overall tends to skew to a higher average loan size, and so there is probably a higher average loan size embedded in both potential problem loans to a lesser extent than on accruals generally by the time they make it that far. You've had a couple of boring base reductions and they tend to be a little bit smaller by the time they get to that point. But we're very optimistic about kind of this fall redetermination season. We feel good about potential loss content embedded here. We fared exceptionally well. If you look at, I think, year to date, you know, we're the last five quarters. We're kind of been in that 27 basis point range. And that feels very good, particularly given what we've been through. But even without that, that would be a good number for us. So I feel good about kind of where we are from a loss content perspective. There doesn't mean there won't be more. I certainly would expect there to be some level of additional loss content embedded there as we work through those problems. But I feel good about the outlook for sure.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:32:45] Ok, that helps. And then, Stephen, maybe another way of getting back at Ken's earlier question, but what would what would have to happen to drive a higher provision or to get you back into positive territory? It seems like, you know, loan balances are maybe a little flattish in the near term and we've got some credit improvement. But what would have to have to happen for you guys to go back to a positive provision?

Steven Nell

[00:33:10] Well, I think you'd have to have a, you know, an economic outlook that deteriorates more than, you know, we have a base case, upside case and a downside case. And I think you would have to have much more the downside case out in, you know, expectation for next year or early part of next year that would, you know, throw you back into a scenario where you needed to provide for, you know, expected losses in a scenario like that, you know, perhaps some more deterioration on the energy side. But, you know, we're not seeing that at this at this stage. So I think it really drives more around the economic outlook, backing up and deteriorating significantly from what we have in our estimates today.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:34:02] Ok, that's helpful. And then one last small one. I don't know if you touched on it, but do you have the mortgage pipeline and maybe how that looks today?

Steven Nell

[00:34:13] No, I don't have that in front of me, you know, I've got what the origination activity was, third quarter versus second, it was just slightly lower, not much, but a little bit lower. You know, there's always some seasonality, even So, in these very low rates that have driven a lot of origination activity. You still have a slowdown in the fourth quarter. Generally, that that's what we've seen in the past. That's why I noted that we think mortgage will stay relatively strong, but with some seasonal kind of slowdown, the margins have held up very, very well. In fact, they were up two basis points all the way to three sixty seven, I believe, for this quarter. You know, I don't know if that will hold up forever, but certainly we're sixty-seven seeing still very good activity in the mortgage company and during the fourth quarter here.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:35:04] Ok. All right. Thanks a lot, guys. I appreciate it.

Brandon King

[00:35:17] Hi, this is Brandon King of again, you're going to Brandon. Hey, so most of my questions have been answered, but I wanted to touch on one girl and I saw that there was growth in the health care, senior housing, consumer care. And I was wondering if you could provide more details on underlying trends of that and expectations for quarterly and possibly even in 2020, 2021.

Steve Bradshaw

[00:35:43] Sure, so health care has been an obviously a strong focus for our company for a long time. We got a fantastic team that's focused there. The two really three areas that we focus on are our hospital systems, and that's generally large, high end credit hospital systems, medical and physicians practice groups and senior housing. And we see opportunity for growth, really, particularly in the latter two. We saw growth in hospital systems in the first half of the year as they work to obtain additional liquidity to work through the pandemic. I think what we would expect to see over the next year or so is that is that need lessons that there need for liquidity would lessen. And Djemba so their need for credit would probably lessen as well, or at least their draw downs. We see good opportunity inside of our health care group, both the medical decisions, the group, as well as the senior housing group. I think that what we've seen in the growth in the near term has been, as we've talked about in the past, some of the large retailers that have struggled may divest of certain property assets. And so we have some clients who are the operators of those properties and maybe they sold them very originally many years ago. They continue to operate them. They know the facility. They know the health dynamics of that facility. So they're very comfortable purchasing that facility out of the rete. And so that's created some opportunities for growth for us with existing clients, with existing properties that they operate. And so that's been part of the growth that we've seen here in the third quarter. And we So, think, you know, particularly once we get through the pandemic, that will continue to be a very strong opportunity for growth for us. And we're very happy with our growth and our medical physicians practice group. We really there was a big part of the acquisition from Koby's for us on the health care front, and they really exceeded expectations and continued to have high expectations for that team as we move forward.

Brandon King

[00:37:47] Awesome, and other than health care, are there any other areas of growth that you could be looking to capitalize on going into next year? I know demand is pretty soft right now, but are there any particular areas outside of health care that you could be looking to take any market share opportunity?

Steve Bradshaw

[00:38:05] Look, I think that that from our perspective, growth will be tempered until such time is people are very comfortable in the in the economic environment. And I think that probably is, you know, into, you know, a widely available vaccine. But I will tell you, I think that the response that we've seen from our customer base around our customer service and responsiveness, particularly around PBP, I think are opportunities to grow in all aspects of our lending once the economy begins to grow. I mean, if we were growing loans in a big way right now, you guys would probably be questioning and challenging how we were doing that, where that growth was coming from. But I think when the economy turns, we're exceptionally well positioned because our customers have realized that having a trusted advisor and having a person they can talk to when they need credit and when they need to work through an issue is worth a lot to them. And so I'm very optimistic about our growth prospects once we get to the kind of proverbial other side of this pandemic.

Brandon King

[00:39:12] Ok, that is great. That's all ahead, thank you very much.

Gary Tenner

[00:39:26] Thanks, guys. Good morning. I'm wondering a question on energy, and I appreciate the positive comments regarding the upcoming redetermination season, but I was curious in terms of borrowers that may have had shortfalls that for the spring redetermination, how successful have they been in correcting those or is really maybe some increase in the borrowing base in the fall going to be the more positive driver of that?

Stacy Kymes

[00:39:51] Well, I mean, it's hard to answer that because, you know, we've probably only been through about 15 to 20 percent of the redeterminations at this point. And so in many cases, the last time we saw him was in the spring when Tenner the Tenner prices were Tenner significantly lower. In the meantime, they've done things to manage their business, reduce costs in some cases, they've said in wells in the early stages that they'll bring back online. So I think it's a little bit premature to answer that with a lot of clarity until we've been through this fall redetermination cycle. But based on the, you know, credits that we have seen through that process, I think we're optimistic that between a positive price movement and actions of the borrower, that we're going to work through this in a very positive manner. And we don't see lost content in that portfolio. That's inconsistent with what you've seen from us in the past.

Gary Tenner

[00:40:53] Ok, thank you, and then just on TPP, unless I missed it in the press release, anywhere you tell us what the fees were that were recognized in the third quarter.

Steve Bradshaw

[00:41:09] Yes, Gary, this is Stephen, the fees were eleven point three million that we recognized in the in the third quarter for PPP.

Gary Tenner

[00:41:19] Thank you.

Steve Bradshaw

[00:41:19] You're welcome.

Peter Winter

[00:41:32] Good morning.

Steven Nell

[00:41:32] Morning, Peter.

Peter Winter

[00:41:33] Obviously, credit is a good story. I was just wondering if you could give a little bit more color on the retail side that you guys called out that you're watching a little bit more closely?

Steven Nell

[00:41:48] Yeah, certainly invite Mark to provide color here as well. You know, today we're not seeing real big issues there. We're calling it out as a risk area because it's intuitive and we see that, you know, from that perspective. But I think in my comments, I mentioned that it's held up better than peeped we would have expected, knowing what we know now and given the depth of the pandemic in various markets. So we're not necessarily seeing credit migration there today as much as we are calling it out as a potential risk area. In fact, you know, as we dig through that and as you can imagine, we spent a lot of time in the last 90 days doing that and we actually feel much better about it than we did. You know, when this all kind of started and we began to kind of call out some of these higher risk areas.

Steve Bradshaw

[00:42:38] Yeah, this market, I would only add, is that, you know, from a loan deferral standpoint, we've had two thirds of our consumer loans and mortgage loan exit from that deferral program. So and they tend to have a little longer request and a little longer ability than most. So we've had very good success in having those So, migrate back to regular payment.

Peter Winter

[00:43:05] And then if I can just confirm on the provision expense outlook, Steven, so the way to think about it is kind of a zero provision for the next several quarters, assuming no further deterioration in the economy.

Steven Nell

[00:43:21] Well, that's kind of what we see. I mean, you know, I we've made the statement that we feel like the reserve build is behind us. We made that statement last quarter that if the economic environment stayed relatively stable, which it did, in fact improved a little bit, that we felt like we wouldn't have to build a reserve anymore. That's kind of the stance we have now. Who knows what will change. And I answered the question earlier in this call that, you know, if the economic environment and outlook deteriorate significantly, then, yeah, we've got to go back and run our models and determine if there's more expected loss there. But today, we're not seeing that.

Peter Winter

[00:44:04] And just my final question for Steve. I was just wondering if you can give an update on what your thoughts are of M&A in this environment.

Steve Bradshaw

[00:44:14] Yeah, Peter, you know, I don't think our change? stance really changes there. We're always interested in quality organizations, especially areas that we can expand within our existing footprint. We as you know, we like the market that we're in very much. We've got some good growth markets where we don't have substantial market share and we could benefit from extra scale. I think realistically, in this environment, high quality banks are not as likely to be sellers with uncertain credit outlook, with low rates and maybe quality margins. If you were an owner of a good quality bank, you probably don't see that as the greatest opportunity to maximize the value of your bank. You're probably going to see more structured debt type transactions. And while we look at those from time to time, we've typically not gone down that route because our belief, and I say this with confidence and not arrogance, is that I'd rather have the management team focused on growing our own organization, which we've had great success doing, and trying to turn around a bad situation in an uncertain environment. So we remain interested and change? focused on that as we think about going forward. But I think that the opportunity that we have will probably be limited here in the near term.

Peter Winter

[00:45:45] Thanks for taking my questions.

Steve Bradshaw

[00:45:47] Thank you.

Steven Nell

[00:45:58] Ok, thank you. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. Appreciate all your questions and interest in the OCF. If you have any further questions, you can call me at nine one eight five nine five thirty thirty. Or you can email us at Iara at Baucom. Have a great day. Thank you.

