Earnings will likely decline sequentially in the fourth quarter because of a slightly higher provision expense and a reduction in the loan balance.

The PNC Financial Services Group’s (NYSE: PNC) bottom line recovered sharply in the third quarter due to a plunge in provision expense. The company reported earnings of $3.39 per share in the third quarter, as compared to a loss of $1.90 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings will likely decline from the third quarter’s high because the provision expense is unlikely to remain at an unusually low level.

Further, the company’s excessive liquidity and possible loan decline in the year ahead will likely pressurize earnings. However, a slow recovery in loan growth will likely help earnings increase next year. Overall, I’m expecting PNC to report earnings of $2.32 per share in the fourth quarter, which will take full-year 2020 earnings to $5.76 per share. For 2021, I’m expecting PNC to report earnings of $7.81 per share. The target price for the mid of next year shows a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m bullish on PNC.

Credit Risk is Limited Due to the Small Proportion of Loans Requiring Accommodations

PNC is currently facing limited credit risk because only $1.7 billion of its loans were in hardship assistance at the end of the last quarter, representing 6.8% of total loans, as mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation. Excluding hotels and travel industries, most of the loans that required payment accommodations are likely to return to payment as soon as the lockdown and social distancing measures have relaxed.

However, hotels and leisure travel are likely to suffer through at least the mid of 2021 before life normalizes in the United States. The immunization process will likely take months; therefore, life is unlikely to return to normal before the mid of next year. Fortunately, hotels and leisure travel industries altogether made up just 1.5% of total loans. The following table shows details of PNC’s exposure to vulnerable loan segments.

Altogether vulnerable loan segments made up 17% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, down from 18% at the end of June. The decline in exposure was mostly attributable to the oil and gas sector, non-essential retail, and consumer loans for automobiles.

PNC’s provision expense plunged to $52 million in the third quarter after the company made a substantial reserve build in the second quarter. I’m expecting the second quarter's hefty reserve build to continue to cover the loan impairments for the fourth quarter; therefore, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain relatively low. However, the provision expense in the fourth quarter will likely be higher than the third quarter’s unusually small provisioning. Overall, I’m expecting PNC to report a provision expense of $3.7 billion for 2020, up from $0.8 billion in 2019. For 2021, I’m expecting PNC to report a provision expense of $1.4 billion.

Excess Liquidity to Offset Paycheck Protection Program Benefits in the Fourth Quarter

PNC’s excess liquidity remained high in the third quarter, which negatively affected the company’s net interest income. Earning assets, other than loans, stood at 47.6% of deposits at the end of the third quarter, as opposed to 43.3% at the end of last year. The liquidity will likely continue to remain high in the last quarter of the year because loans will likely decline amid the uncertainty created by the COVD-19 pandemic and the US general elections. The management mentioned in the presentation that it expects loans to decline by low-single digits in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. The excess liquidity will likely constrain net interest income in the coming quarters.

Accelerated amortization of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fees will likely offset the effect of loan decline on net interest income in the fourth quarter. As mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, PNC funded $13.7 billion of loans under PPP in the second quarter. Assuming a fee of 3%, PPP loans will likely add $411 million to interest income over the life of the loans. The management expects half of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the fourth quarter, as mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call. Consequently, PNC will accelerate the amortization of the fees in the last quarter of 2020.

Loan Balance Likely to Bottom-out in the Fourth Quarter

As mentioned above, the management expects loans to continue to decline in the fourth quarter. I’m expecting the loan balance to slowly recover next year as economic growth will likely accelerate once the pandemic comes under control. Further, low interest rates will likely drive credit demand, especially in the home equity and residential real estate segments. Interest rates will likely remain low through 2023, as signaled by the Federal Reserve in its forward guidance released last month. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loans to decline by 2% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter and then increase by 2% year-over-year in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings of $5.76 per Share in 2020

Earnings will likely decline sequentially in the fourth quarter due to a higher provision expense and a decline in loan balance. On the other hand, accelerated booking of fees under PPP will likely support earnings this quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting PNC to report earnings of $5.76 per share.

Earnings will likely increase next year on a year-over-year basis thanks to an expected growth in the loan balance, which will offset the pressure on net interest margin from lower average interest rates. Further, lower provision expense will drive earnings next year. Consequently, I’m expecting the company to post earnings of $7.81 per share in 2021, as shown below.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next Year’s Target Price Suggests a High Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book value multiple (P/B) to value PNC. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.12 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $127.9 gives a target price of $142.8 for June 2021. This target price implies an upside of 27.5% from PNC's October 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the upside, PNC is also offering a decent dividend yield of 4.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $1.15 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 59% for 2021, which is manageable.

Based on the high price upside, decent dividend yield, and limited credit risk, I’m maintaining a bullish rating on PNC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.