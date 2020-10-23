Important Clues About REITs From 2008-2009

It matters to pay attention to both earnings and other details as one decides where to invest.

A look across the Great Recession itself provides useful perspective on what may happen going forward.

In some sectors the market seems to be anticipating permanent losses of earnings and/or earnings growth.

This year is the first since the Great Recession when many REIT sectors have been beaten down substantially in price.

The stock market is notorious for overreacting to news, and especially bad news. This year of 2020 has seen many stocks beaten down in price, with REITs among those most depressed.

It reminds us of the great financial crisis when REITs dropped to exceptionally low levels. As we will show below, there are some important clues about this time period that apply to today.

This article is a bit more theoretical, but (we hope) that doesn't make the information less useful or beneficial. Bear with us to the end, and we think you will find at least a few helpful nuggets.

Basics on REIT Earnings

First, we set the stage for what we do later, but if you don’t want to get into the weeds, skip to the next section.

Descriptions of REIT earnings are often cast in terms of FFO and AFFO. FFO, Funds From Operations, has a standard definition by NAREIT and is intended to show the funds available for a combination of maintenance capex, growth, and returns to the investor.

Some versions of AFFO, Adjusted Funds from Operations, subtract the maintenance capex and are a better measure of what matters to investors. Unfortunately, for older years it can be pretty impossible to assemble this.

We prefer to avoid some of the adjustments buried in NAREIT FFO and often instead evaluate operating earnings (excluding depreciation and amortization) less interest rates as a simpler approximation.

Again, unfortunately, any REIT that has discontinued operations must continuously go back and retroactively rearrange their prior income statements to pull out those discontinued operations. This makes it difficult to apply simple analyses to cases when these are substantial, especially if you want to understand what investors were able to know at the time.

One ends up with NAREIT FFO as the most reliable measure when looking at sufficiently old data.

What Reduces REIT Valuations?

We have written about the mathematics of REIT valuations and about the impact of recessions on valuation. Here we start with some results from those methods and then turn to examples from the Great Recession.

Figure 1. Impact of various developments on REIT valuations. Source: author calculations.

Figure 1 shows valuations as a function of the Investor Discount Rate, which is the rate of return demanded by the investor. The market overall settles on some rate of return in setting prices.

The figure also shows the ratio of current value to the AFFO/share produced in 2019. The REIT in question is assumed to grow AFFO/share at a 5% rate, which is good but not spectacular.

The upper red curve shows the initial value. The next two red curves show the value if AFFO is zero for either one year or two years before returning to its prior value and growth rate.

One can see that this reduces the value of the REIT by very small amounts.

The lower blue curves show the valuation of a REIT that loses one year of AFFO before returning permanently to 50% lower AFFO/share, after which AFFO/share grows at either 3% or 5% as labeled. In round numbers, this would justify a price of about half that which was sensible in 2019.

Thus, the prices of those REITs that are still about half or less of their peaks only make sense if they will produce greatly reduced AFFO/share permanently.

History can provide some context for this. Let’s take a look.

Clues From The Great Recession

During the Great Recession, the total FFO of all equity REITs (Figure 2) dropped about 43% in early 2009. It recovered fully by early 2011. The exact drop is problematic because at the time impairments were included as losses in calculating FFO, which did not make sense and is no longer true.

Figure 2. FFO per share from the NAREIT T-tracker.

The FFO per share dropped about 40% but its recovery was slower than that of FFO because the number of shares tripled between 2009 and 2017. Overall FFO/share increased at a 7.5% rate from 2009 through 2016.

FFO/share has grown little since early 2017, thanks in part to the challenges in retail. Even so, many REITs have grown FFO/share strongly in recent years.

Just like 2020 is doing, the years 2009 and 2010 flushed out the weak sisters among REIT tenants. This set the stage for strong growth across the 2010s. We can expect the same thing going forward for the 2020s.

How FFO/Share Changed

We can take a deeper look by attending to some specific cases. Figure 3 shows the NAREIT FFO/share of four REITs across the Great Recession.

Figure 3. The full-year FFO for four REITs, as indicated, from 2006 through 2013, normalized to their value in 2006. Source: Author calculations using data from SEC filings.

We can see that Federal Realty Trust (FRT) and Realty Income (O) managed to hold FFO/share flat through 2010, after which growth resumed. Considering the economic turmoil and bankruptcies of that period, this is impressive indeed.

This performance corresponded to very little loss of value. The loss was smaller than the spread between the upper red curves in Figure 2.

Comparing FRT and WRI

In contrast, Weingarten (WRI) saw their FFO/share decline by 50% through 2011. By the end of 2012 FFO/share was starting to grow and just over 60% the 2007 value.

From 2011 through 2019, FFO/share grew at a 4.8% CAGR. It grew more slowly later the decade as headwinds developed for all of retail.

Figure 4 compares the price history of FRT and WRI. At the bottom, in March 2009, FRT was near half its 2007 price and WRI was near 20%. Both were substantially underpriced for any reasonable recovery.

Figure 4. Price history of FRT and WRI across the Great Recession, normalized to $10k in mid 2007. Source: YCHARTS.

The end of 2009 corresponds to the location of the label “2010” in the figure from YCHARTS. By then, FRT was near 80% of its pre-crash price while WRI was at 40%.

FRT had strong performance across 2009. If one had confidence that this would continue, then it was underpriced by perhaps 10% to 15%. Over the next two years, it rose 25% back to its previous high, while also paying dividends. FRT proved to be an excellent investment in 2009.

WRI did not return to the depths of March 2009, but also did not recover their previous highs. The WRI annual SEC filing (“10-K”) for 2009 was informative.

They took significant actions to build liquidity and reduce debt maturities to manageable levels.

WRI increased their shares outstanding by 30% during 2009 to raise $438M.

WRI used the proceeds to pay down debt.

WRI raised more than $100M by entering into joint ventures.

WRI sold properties to generate $257M

These numbers are significant on the scale of the $3.1B of debt with which they entered 2009, and the $2.5B they ended it with.

What an investor could know about WRI at that time was that they had disposed of 7% of their book assets and diluted shareholders by 30%. Superficially this would support a price of 63% of the previous value based on assets/share.

But that price of 63% of the previous value would only be justified if one expected them to be able to return to growth. As it happened, they did.

The market did not give them this much credit. Those who chose to invest and to expect a recovery saw an increase in price by 50% across the next three years.

Comparing ADC and O

Figure 5 shows the price histories of Agree Realty (ADC) and Realty Income (O) across the Great Recession. O fell nearly 50%, but then recovered fully by the end of 2009. After that, the price worked its way up another 60% over the next three years.

Figure 5. Price history of O and ADC across the Great Recession, normalized to $10k in mid 2007. Source: YCHARTS.

This increase in price for O likely reflected the acceptance by the market that their business model would enable continuing explosive growth in response to high valuations. They proceeded to deliver across the rest of the decade

In contrast, ADC dropped nearly 70% by early 2009 and returned to nearly 70% of its pre-crash value by the end of that year. FFO per share had dropped across 2009 by only about 10%, so this looked superficially like another case of being undervalued.

However, it took another five years for the price to increase 40% back to its level of 2007. That 7.4% CAGR was a lot lower than was achieved by many other investments during that timespan.

It's not hard to see why but to do so one had to look beyond the raw numbers. Any investor paying appropriate attention would have been cautious about ADC in 2010, and the later decrease in FFO/share in 2012 would not have been a surprise.

One sees in the 2009 10-K the following:

“As of December 31, 2009, approximately 70% of our annualized base rent was derived from our top three tenants: Walgreen Co. (“Walgreen”) – 30%; Borders Group, Inc. (“Borders”) – 29%; and Kmart Corporation (“Kmart”) - 11%.

By 2009 Borders was well known to be struggling. Kmart was between its 2002 bankruptcy and the later end of Sears.

ADC had not been highly valued in 2007, being priced at about 13 x FFO. But the liquidation of Borders, if it occurred, would have a very substantial and enduring impact on earnings. And then it did occur.

ADC, a quite small REIT at the time, had made the mistake of having too much concentration on a few tenants. This same mistake later created big problems for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC). Both REITs today have far more diversified groups of tenants and much less concentration.

In the event, ADC did really well to grow its way out of its problems after 2012. It had doubled its 2007 maximum price by early 2020.

What This History Tells Us Today

A challenge to investors at the end of 2009 was to assess the likely future of these four firms. We will all face similar challenges when full-year results come in at the end of 2020.

In some ways, our challenges now will be worse than they were then because a loss of FFO in 2020 does not have the significance that it did in 2009. Those who run away from the scary revenue numbers produced last spring will miss some great opportunities.

What will matter is to assess which REITs will return within a year or two to their previous levels of AFFO/share and growth. Investors who do this well will reap great rewards.

At High Yield Landlord, we are focused on identifying REITs with good prospects that are undervalued by the market. That has led us this year to make substantial investments in the shopping center, net lease, and apartment sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT; O; SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.