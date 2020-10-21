Shift4 - Not the payment processor you may think

Shift4 (FOUR) is yet another payment processing company - or is it? The answer to that, is why I believe the shares are reasonable value in what is otherwise a conspicuously crowded space. The company indeed gets most of its revenues by processing payments, but its wide range of products and services has given the company the opportunity for differentiation and high levels of both growth and cash flow generation. The company’s shares went public at $23 on June 5th, and started trading at $33. Pretty typical for many other IT vendors in this year of the highly valued IPO. In the last few months, the shares have traded between $35-$45 before the current spike that has carried the shares to $60.

At that price, and using a 4 quarter forward net revenue estimate of $395 million, the shares have an EV/S of around 12X. I have forecast that the company will achieve a 3 year CAGR of 30%. That leaves valuation below average for the company’s growth cohort. The company has been quite profitable, and that was so even in the June quarter in which revenues were constrained by the economic impacts brought on by the pandemic. Overall, I am estimating a free cash flow margin of almost 15%, and that is also better than average. But aside from what I consider to be attractive valuation metrics is the factor that this company has of anticipating trends and acting on strategies. In the most recent conference call transcript, the CEO said, “We have anticipated on several occasions where the puck is going to go. And that has been a great benefit, especially of late, when it comes to things like contactless forms of payment, like our SkyTab and our QR-code-based payment products.” (SkyTab is a terminal that servers bring to diners-the concept is that it speeds up the payment process-I can’t validate that in my own experience. QR Pay is a function that can be utilized on an I-Phone that allows for both contactless ordering and contactless payments and which is integrated into a POS system of an establishment. It is part of the way we have to live now, and it is becoming quite popular. To further elaborate, the SkyTab terminal was initially introduced in 2019 and did not achieve lots of success in the US although it is quite popular in foreign countries. The company introduced a software upgrade to facilitate the use of the terminal for curbside pick-up and deployment of the terminal trebled through June. Just as an individual, I personally dislike using the device and find it to be intrusive-but it is the world in which we live.)

Of course the above quote is a brag, but the company has indeed grown from a start-up in the basement of the CEO’s home, to a mid-sized company by achieving market share gains in competition against some very large businesses. So, in evaluating this company there is indeed an element beyond the numbers in terms of determining that Shift4 will be able to anticipate where the puck is going to go. That is a subjective consideration to be sure, but it is part of the reason to buy the shares.

I think most subscribers are well aware that the payment processing space is crowded with competitors. For a significant period of time our high-growth portfolio owned a position in the shares of Square (SQ) but it ultimately exceeded our valuation parameters and then shot up another 40%. So much for valuation parameters.

These days, to be sure, most of Square’s valuation is a function of volume of its cash app, essentially a consumer lending platform. Indeed, the company has been trying to restart volume growth on its payment processing platform after feeling a massive shock when the pandemic and its economic impacts first hit in March. Other notable competitors in the space include PayPal (PYPL), Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), Fiserv (FISV) and Elavon, a subsidiary of US Bancorp (USB-PO) as well as First Data .

On Tuesday, October 13, the company announced that it was offering $450 million notes which will be used to repay its current First Lien Term Loan Facility. The company indicated that its interest expense on the currently outstanding debt would have been $7 million/quarter or an effective rate of about 6.2%. The new notes, have a rate of 4.625%, and that should save the company about $7 million/year in interest costs.

As part of the disclosure document issued in conjunction with the note sale, the company announced a substantial upside in its September quarter compared to the guidance it had provided at the time of its last conference call. Overall, the company is now expecting payment volume of $7-$7.1 billion and net revenues of $87-$89 million. These results compare to prior guidance of $6.2-$6.4 billion for payment volume, with an expectation of $74-$78 million for adjusted revenue. The company apparently achieved decent leverage at scale based on its gross profit forecast which showed an increase of 1200 basis points compared to Q2, although it did not provide earnings specifics in its release. At the least, we know that cash balances increased to $329 million.

The share price reaction to the specific pre-release has been relatively muted. Prior to this pre-release, the company had issued two press releases on the state of its business both of which remarked on the strength the company had been seeing in terms of payment volume on its platform. So, the fact that the company reported a significant upside to its revenue expectations was less of a surprise, perhaps, than might otherwise have been the case.

There is an expression of yore called “damning with faint praise. “ In the wake of the Shift4 preannouncement, the analyst at a firm called Compass Point raised his rating on Shift4 from sell to hold and changed his price target from $35 to $55. He suggested that some of the upside in the quarter whose results were announce had to do with onetime factors such as Shift4 users reopening their business. He also says that the upside was not driven by an increase in conversions or the acquisition of new customers and was driven by prior acquisitions.. The latter point is obviously something that doesn’t really resonate as the payment processing volume rose sequentially from $4.4 billion to over $7 billion. He opined, nonetheless that near-term revenue estimates are too conservative, and then went on to suggest that the valuation of the shares reflected an expectation of near perfect execution. Just how it might be that analyst expectations are too low, but the valuation of the shares implied near perfect execution is not something I get-but I do get that this analyst doesn’t like the shares and is grudging with praise with regards to the operational performance of this company.

Does Shift4 have a special sauce?

While there is a natural tendency to focus on the specific quarterly results of this company as it deals with the pandemic, and emerges from a very difficult period that upended much of the demand for its solutions, the issue for Shift4 is its longer-term opportunities and the differentiation it brings to the market. What is the right growth expectation for this company and how long can it be sustained? There is, no doubt, rather spirited disagreements on that point although, not terribly surprisingly, the preponderance of covering analysts are positive with a 1st Call consensus rating of buy-made up of 8 buys of varying intensity and 3 holds. But the average price target is just less than $60-meaning that the price targets are all upside down or that the recommendations are less than enthusiastic.

Before entering on the special sauce discussion, I have to comment that the current share price is a function of what might fairly be described as an incredible quarter. This is a company which has a concentration in hotels and restaurants-about 75% of total payments it processes come from those verticals. I think it is fair to say that these are amongst the verticals most impacted by the lockdowns, and other artifacts of the Covid-19 virus. And yet the company was able not just to exceed its guidance, but to report overall revenue growth of 35% year on year. Living as I do in the heart of lockdown territory with many hotels and restaurants closed for good, and others operating at a fraction of capacity, I am not totally sure as to how the company was able to achieve that kind of performance and I do not suggest that investors should consider 35% as a normalized growth rate. I do think, however that the combination of conversions and new name acquisitions is a potent brew when it comes to growth and that the company has developed a unique set of offerings that has helped it weather the current storm.i

Shift4’s special sauce is that its solutions go far beyond just payments. The company offers a gateway-only channel, but the growth opportunity is what the company describes as a full, end to end payment solution. There is a tremendous opportunity that this company has in selling its end-to-end solution: the company can generate 4X or more the gross profit for an individual customer who winds up paying Shift4 less than it was paying to a series of individual vendors. Shift4 has been quite aggressive in cross-subsidizing its offering given the opportunities it can generate by doing so. While cross-subsidization can be an issue for large companies, the size of Shift4 and its market share make the tactic entirely permissible I think it is well to look at a specific example of how it works:

" I mean, right now in the world of QR codes for QR code payment acceptance, there are probably like 50 companies out there right now who have some sort of a QR code enablement solution for restaurants. And they are hundreds of dollars a month per location. And they require you to contract with another company to - as a middleware to make it talk to the point-of-sale system. We don't have to make money at all on the QR code technology because it is driving transaction volume, which is our number one revenue stream. So we can just give that away free."

There are similar examples that I have cited below but the point is that part of the secret sauce is the ability that the 4Shift business model has to allow it to increase its gross margins while saving its customers significant monthly charges.

Payments sounds like a very mundane technology-and to some extent that is the case. What is far less mundane and much more complex is the web of technologies that companies use these days to take payments using POS, security, analytics/business intelligence, software integrations and of course facilitating EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) transactions. These days, many merchants also want to enable gift and loyalty cards, online ordering and contactless payments. The basic concept here is that a target merchant that 4shift sells has a multivendor model that results in considerable pain, extra costs and service challenges. The target for Shift4 are businesses that are typically larger than those who use Square and other competitive services. services. The company, in its most recent quarterly results conference call said that at this point, 11% of its overall payments volume was driven through the company’s end to end solution, but that volume represents over 80% of the company’s net revenues. That is really why Shift4 is likely to achieve strong growth rates that seem like to be far different than those of peers for the foreseeable future.

The other component of Shift4’s differentiation is its expertise in the hospitality industry. The company has a considerable market presence in the industry with 21,000 hotels and 125,000 restaurants as clients. The company has many well-known hospitality brands as clients. I like the fact that the company is a supplier to 4 Seasons, Mandarin Oriental and The Beverly Hills Hotel. I am not a fast food customer but significant brands that are Shift4 users include Arby’s, Denny’s Wendy’s and Outback amongst many others This level of market penetration has facilitated what might be seen as a virtuous cycle in which software ISV’s active in the broadly defined hospitality industry most often come to 4Shift for industry specific integrations and for help in achieving customization that is relevant to the space. I have to confess that I have been quite surprised that despite the pandemic, this company has been able to actually grow, given its customer concentration. For example, Shift4 actually is a payment gateway for almost half of the casinos on the Las Vegas strip. And the recovery of the casino industry has been slow and halting as best as I understand some of the statistics. But that didn't prevent Shift4 from enjoying a rapid recovery in its Q2 and strong growth in its Q3.

I believe that this success is a function of acquiring new customers but most importantly of migrating existing customer from a gateway to an end to end solution. In fact, the company indicated that its acquisition of new customers didn’t slow in the June ending quarter, and that momentum apparently continued into this latest quarter and perhaps beyond, i.e. into the early part of October. The ability of the company to gain share based on advantages of cost and simplification is perhaps the best way to explain Shift4’s special sauce.

One thing I want to note at this point. Shift4 is a payment processor and that means that it passes through credit card fees to its users. If readers look at Yahoo Finance, they will find that the annual revenues reported are in the range of $800 million currently. But most analysts and this writer are going to use net revenues which better represent the scope of the company and the basis of its current financial model. The valuations that I am going to use-and the valuations used by most covering analysts are net revenues and it is those revenues that readers should consider in evaluating this company in terms of growth and profitability.

For example, when the company preannounced its revenues the other day it did so by noting that net revenues would be around $88 million compared to its prior forecast of $76 million and compared to $65 million in the year ago period. Overall, net revenue growth should track fairly closely to gross revenues, but it is important for readers to understand that valuations most investors will use in evaluating FOUR will be set by looking at net revenues.

The revenue growth for the current quarter of 35% is probably an outlier, and I would not want to count on that rate persisting into the foreseeable future. That said, in 2019, revenue in Q4 was essentially flat with revenue in Q3 and I imagine, based on prior commentary the company has made regarding demand that it will sustain 35% growth for this current quarter.

Overall, in evaluating the special sauce, it isn’t that Shift4 has any unique piece of technology that cannot be duplicated. Many vendors offer POS systems of various shapes and sizes. Security is always a part of an acquisition discussion these days. Shift4’s business intelligence capabilities are most likely stronger than those offered by other competitors but part of the reason is that its offering was acquired-it bought the best of breed company in the space. The company offers 350 integrations and while that may be more by count than any of its competitors, integrations are offered by most vendors and can be added if necessary to secure a significant customer. I do think the ability Shift4 has to integrate with various version of a piece of software is probably unduplicated by its competitors.

The real special sauce for Shift4 is that it offers all of the requirements in the broadly defined payments space that its customer needs completely integrated, and ready to deploy from a single vendor on a single platform. It might not sound like a special sauce, but it is as much of one as having a totally unique piece of technology and the special sauce has been flavoring the company’s growth both in the past and even now during the worst impacts of the pandemic on the vendors to whom Shift4 sells.

Shift4’s go to market strategy

Perhaps the key to understanding the Shift4 opportunity is its ability to offer its customers conversions to its end-to-end solution. At the moment, 89% of the company’s volume comes from customers using the company’s gateway solutions. This business generates revenue for Shift4 based on payments of $.03-$.05 per transaction. The strategy for Shift4 is to market a conversion paradigm to these customers. The pricing for users who have moved to end-to-end is essentially a take-rate of 40-60 basis points and this results in a step up of gross profits of four times or more, when compared to the gross profits generated by gateway only customers. When readers look at the growth potential for this company and consider if it can achieve consistent 30% growth, this is the factor that has been driving growth.

There are two basic reasons why Shift’s user move to the end-to-end solution. One is cost. Essentially, the way Shift’s structure has developed, it is cheaper for users to use an end-to-end solution to replace a multiplicity of solutions that they currently deploy. I imagine that one reason that the growth of conversions didn’t flag during the Covid-engendered economic transaction is that users were able to see an immediate cost reduction in their monthly payments by switching to Shift.

The other is the reduction in complexity. Yes, that is a Shift slogan but it is quite apposite in that is what the company accomplishes for clients. Moving to Shift4 end-to-end as a user's payment paradigm, is going to results in having to manage fewer vendors. In particular, it means that the issue of integrating with a number of software platforms which are on different release versions ceases to be an issue for the user. I said at the outset of this article that readers recognize that there are a multiplicity of payment platforms. That is certainly true, but in considering the issue of integrations alone, the real number of competitors who can offer functional equivalents to the service available from Shift is perhaps 3.

Shift has indicated that the transition from its Gateway solution to its End-to-End suite can take less than a day to implement. Given the kind of customers Shift has, being able to keep operations running is a key factor in agreeing to a conversion. That has apparently been a major factor in supporting the strong volume of conversions the company has reported.

Overall, the company said that its volume of payments through end-to-end arrangements had been growing by 40% prior to the advent of the pandemic, and it continued to attain that rate, and perhaps increased somewhat in the quarter that was pre-released last week. There are a number of ancillary metrics that can be used to demonstrate the opportunity-but 40% is a good baseline in considering how this company can achieve strong long-term growth.

That said, the company has been able to increase its market share mainly by winning a disproportionate share of new name opportunities such as the recently dedicated Las Vegas Raiders stadium. The company has heretofore not played in the sports/entertainment subsegment of the hospitality vertical. The case of the Raiders stadium might be somewhat unique; Shift has a co-headquarters in LV. But regardless of who is headquartered where, the issue is one of integrations. Much of the software used by a stadium is similar to or from the same vendors as the software used by hospitality clients. According to my anecdotal checks, Shift has an advantage in terms of competition anywhere certain software platforms are already deployed. That is why, for example, Shift is the payment platform for UPS stores and turned out to be the deciding factor in the sale to the Raider Stadium.

Most recently, the company has achieved much of tis growth from its acquisition of new customers. Given the overall growth statistics for Q3, that is a huge amount of new customers. Indeed, the cadence of new customers is at levels that seems hard to project for this current quarter and beyond, and I will await the company’s commentary on the specifics of how that happened with interest. But I do imagine that both the economics and the specific opportunities of conversions are such as to put a floor under most growth projections.

Shift4 has been an acquisitive company and it has achieved much growth through inorganic sources. Some of its brands include Harbortouch, Restaurant Manager, Future POS and POStouch. One analyst seemed upset by the acquisition activity-I am more concerned about organic growth, and the results the last couple of quarters are pretty much entirely organic.

The company offers its solutions through 7,000 ISV’s which is a level of sales coverage a company of this scale could never achieve. It does not have a dedicated end-user sales force. It probably comes as no surprise that some of the ISV’s do not do such a great job representing Shift4. The review that is linked here is obviously favorable, but it also points out that not all of the ISV’s are totally ethical in their business practices and do not do such a great job in representing Shift4: Shift4 Payments Review 2020: Features, Cost, Alternatives.

Shift4’s Business Model and Valuation.

While Shift4 has been in business for more than 20 years, it has reached some level of maturity only in the last several quarters. That does make it somewhat more challenging to present a business model based on a lengthy trend. Those statistics really do not exist. When the company provided guidance for the quarter it has just preannounced. It indicated that its gross profit had reached about $52 million, or 59% of its estimated net revenues. In the prior quarter, that margin was 47%. In the prior quarter, the company had an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%. The pre-release suggests that the adjusted EBITDA margin will be at least as high, although with potential tailwinds. My own guess is that adjusted EBITDA margins will reach 35%, and are likely to range between 30%-35% for the next several quarters.

In the prior conference call, the company had spoke about one time investments to support a rising level of merchant onboardings. Obviously if the growth in new name accounts continues at elevated levels, the company will inevitably start to see some significant leverage at scale, even beyond what seems to have happened in its Q3. Unlike some companies, Shift4 has increased opex to deal with some work-from-home challenges. That is likely to be one time in nature, which should provide a further tailwind to margins looking at sequential estimates for the EBITDA margin estimate.

One of the factors driving margins for this company is the rather sharp increase in demand for contactless solutions, and in particular the company’s QR technology. Many restaurants have focused on nurturing their take-out and delivery business as compared to before given the environment. Many consumers have chosen to change their habits with regards to consumption of restaurant meals. The QR solution has typical software margins and is helping to improve Shift4’s competitive advantages. As mentioned earlier, the company is using its QR solution to help drive users to convert to end-to-end, which has a major margin uplift.

The company has talked about accelerating growth through additional investment to increase customer acquisition and through the migration process. It is a fairly obvious strategy when the company gets a 4X gross profit uplift by a migration. The payback period for a new customer is said by management to have a very rapid payback period. This company currently gets most of its volume from restaurants and hotels. Much of the time, that is a decent vertical. These days the vertical still seems sick, although clearly Shift4 is anything but. That said, the company plans to develop offerings in adjacencies to take its non-restaurant/hotel volumes to 35% of the total.

The company acquired a service called MerchantLink late in 2019. MerchantLink had been one of the most popular payment gateway in the hospitality space but its platform was deficient in several ways. It had no EMV acceptance. It had no point to point encryption or tokenization for multi-cloud environments. And it had inadequate cloud based reporting capabilities. Shift4 shut down MerchantLink’s service at the end of last year and it has tried to migrate those customers to its gateway or end-to-end solution. Merchant Link had estimated annual revenues when it was acquired by Shift4 in August last year. Given that the company shut down its services as mentioned above, it is difficult to determine the contribution MerchantLink has made to Shift4 revenues. In the conference call, the company mentioned that the acquisition of MerchantLink customers represented about 1/3rd of the growth in net acquisitions in the June ending quarter. Usually, acquiring a competitor has a positive impact on margins; I am not sure that this has been the case given that MerchantLink was shut down.

This company does not emphasize free cash flow in its investor deck. As required, it is reported in the 10Q. While the company’s profitability and free cash flow margin were constrained, particularly in Q2 as the result of the impact of the economy on the business of Shift4, I assume that free cash flow margins would have rebounded along with gross margins and EBITDA margins. I think using 15% free cash flow margins is highly conservative; in 2019 the company free cash flow margin for the first 6 months of the year was approximately 15% but given the preliminary results in Q3-2020, the free cash flow margin is almost certainly running at greater rates than that.

So, to recapitulate, the company’s EV/S based on revenue of $395 million that I estimate for the next 4 quarters beyond that pre-announced last week, is less than 12X. That is a valuation about 20% below average for the company’s growth cohort. The company’s free cash flow margin is about 20%+ above average for its growth cohort. The company certainly has growth opportunities that are built on specific differentiators, both in terms of recent technology trends and in its business model. Even though the shares have seen substantial appreciation since the company went public earlier this year, it is still under-followed and its business model opportunity seems underappreciated-at least to this writer. This leads to my belief that the shares will offer significant positive alpha over the coming quarters and years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FOUR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.