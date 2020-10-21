While we believe the company trades at a slight discount, the margin of safety is not wide enough to make it a compelling investment.

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) is a microcap stock that has under its umbrella recognizable brands such as Farberware and KitchenAid. LCUT is also the largest non-electric housewares company, surpassing the likes of Newell Brands (NWL), Meyer, and Helen of Troy (HELE). The company designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products used in the home.

It has a portfolio mix consisting of 80% owned brands, approximately 20% licensed, and some private label with an average ticket price of $10 and under. For example, in the company's latest investor day, management notes that they sell approximately 5 million can openers each year. This distinction is important to note because, unlike a houseware company that mainly sells electrical products, LCUT products can be considered less cyclical.

With that said, growth has been lackluster for the past years and operating margins are thin. Net income has been very volatile, translating into year-over-year EPS peaks and troughs. As a result, a long-term chart of LCUT's stock price mirrors that behavior.

Management is working on stabilizing the business by improving efficiencies and rationalizing the number of SKUs offered. Debt repayment is another key area that management is working on. The annual interest expense of 20 million is a heavy burden for a company that made 30 million in operating income last year. Luckily, the company reiterated its desire to clean the balance sheet during its second-quarter conference call.

LCUT's long-term goal of achieving $90 million in adjusted EBITDA, from a base of 55 million in 2019, by 2024 seems a bit optimistic now. Besides optimizing its working capital and divesting non-core assets, the company was counting on penetrating the foodservice and hospitality industry for revenue growth. The company was targeting a 10% market share in N.A. and Europe within a 5-year timeframe. However, with the deep uncertainty surrounding those two industries, LCUT's long-term EBITDA target might have been pushed back. The company extended its reach in the commercial space by the acquisition of Filament for approximately $313 million in 2017 (Filament's commercial sales accounted for 1/3 of its revenues). Continued pressure in the foodservice industry could increase the probabilities of an asset impairment charge.

For now, however, the company has benefitted from strong consumer demand in its U.S. market, offset by a weaker international segment. LCUT is seeing strong demand for its products as people spend more time at home.

From a valuation perspective, the company trades at a forward P/E multiple of 13x, while its peer group trades at a forward earnings multiple of 17x. Using analysts' forward EPS of $0.80 and applying a market multiple in line with peers give us a per-share value of $13. We believe the market might re-rate LCUT higher if the business continues to show strong momentum due to tailwinds in consumer behavior and uses its cash to pay down debt. That said, we currently have a neutral view on LCUT.

Strong Q2 momentum

LCUT reported second-quarter sales of $150 million, up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis, and beating expectations by $15 million. The company's reported non-GAAP EPS of minus $0.42 missed the consensus by $0.13.

Driving the moderate sales growth during the quarter was strong demand in its U.S. segment. The company notes a higher demand for kitchenware products as consumers prepared more meals at home. Discretionary income shifting from industries such as foodservice and entertainment towards the home goods sector was also a tailwind to the industry, with companies ranging from At Home Group (HOME) to Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reporting solid second-quarter numbers. Close competitor Helen of Troy also had a solid second quarter after seeing an increase of 20% in its Houseware segment.

The company also mentioned market share gains within its grocery channel (LCUT distributes its products in supermarkets and warehouse clubs) as these businesses remained open during the pandemic. Also, during the quarter, LCUT saw an increase in e-commerce sales of 27%, a sequential improvement from the 16.2% growth in Q1, and 13.6% for its fiscal year 2019.

Offsetting growth in its N.A. market, the company saw weakness in its international segment as most customers consist of independent and national chain retailers, many of which were affected by the pandemic. Management is still working on restructuring its International business by continuing its SKU's rationalization program and working capital management. The company wrote off some inventory during the quarter but is expecting positive contribution margins by the fourth quarter.

Potential headwinds

As a result of strong demand, the company mentioned during its conference call that they were having trouble keeping up with demand in some of its product categories, translating into out-of-stock positions at its retail partners. Management is working to accelerate its supply chain and expects to get the items back in stock during Q3. This situation is not unique to LCUT, however, as competitor HELE also struggled during the quarter to keep up with demand. HELE's management team went further in describing the supply chain problem by noting the following:

Surges in demand and shifts in shopping patterns related to COVID-19 have strained the U.S. freight network, which is resulting in carrier delays. - HELE Q2 conference call

Then there is the potential headwind coming from its commercial foodservice business. This industry was heavily impacted in Q2 and there is still a lot of uncertainty about how they are going to adapt in a post COVID-19 world. With many restaurants and hotels shut down or operating at less than full capacity, it is reasonable to assume continued pressure. While management is optimistic about the long-term growth prospects stemming out from the commercial side of the business, they are expecting delays:

Many restaurants, hotels and other foodservice operations remain closed or operated at limited capacity in the second quarter. And as a result, we saw reduced sales activity in our existing back-of-the-house business. We don't expect this to pick up in the rest of the year. We remain committed to our major growth initiative of Mikasa Hospitality for the front-of-the-house food service market. While our plans to grow Mikasa -- the Mikasa Hospitality brand will likely be delayed, we remain enthusiastic about this category. - Q2 call

As we previously mentioned, the company was counting on the commercial business as a key component of its $90 million in adjusted EBITDA and $900 million in sales target.

The Bottom Line

From a liquidity perspective, the company ended the quarter with $183 million in liquidity, which includes $63 million in cash on its balance sheet. Its leverage ratio stood at 3.3x at quarter-end, which is slightly above its target of less than 3x. Management has reiterated the repayment of the debt as its number one capital allocation priority.

The company trades at a slight discount to its peer group at 13x forward earnings compared to 17x for the latter. We believe the company can close the gap if they are aggressive with their debt repayment, which would decrease financial risk and be accretive to EPS. That said, the company has a history of missing analysts' expectations, which adds uncertainty to the forward valuation multiple. The uncertainty surrounding the food and hospitality industries is also a headwind that could translate into asset impairments in the future.

While we believe the company trades at a slight discount, the margin of safety is not wide enough to make it a compelling investment. We have a neutral view of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.