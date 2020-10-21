Premier Financial Corp.'s (PFC) CEO Donald Hileman On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 21, 2020 10:40 AM ET

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Tera Murphy

[00:00:38] Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's twenty twenty third quarter earnings conference call. This call is also being webcast in. The audio replay will be available at the premiere Financial Corp. website at premiere Fincorp Dotcom following leadership's prepared comments on the company's strategy and performance. They will be available to take your questions. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the conference call today, including during the question and answer period, you can hear forward looking statements related to future financial results. The business operations for Premier Financial Corp.. Actual results may differ materially from current management forecasts and projections as a result of factors over which the company has no control. Information on these risk factors and additional information on forward looking statements are included in the news release and in the coming years. Reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. And now I'll turn the call over to Mr. Hileman for his comments.

Donald Hileman

[00:01:40] Thanks and good morning and welcome to the premiere Financial Corporation, third quarter 2020 conference call. Joining me on the call this morning to get more details on our financial performance for the quarter is our CFO, Paul Jester as well. Gary Small, bank president, McGarrity chief lending officer and then sleezy chief banking officer. Last night we issued our twenty twenty third quarter earnings release. Now we'd like to discuss that release and provide insight into the opportunities and challenges for the remainder of 2012. At the conclusion of our remarks, the team will take any questions you might have as we continue to navigate through the challenging operating environment. Our focus remains our clients and providing solutions to their needs. We are seeing divergence in the operating environment for different sectors of our client base. The hospitality hospitality industry continues to struggle while housing and home sales are strong. All of our associates are working very hard to provide our clients the service and attention they expect from Premier Financial, and I want to thank them all for their efforts and dedication during these very stressful times. The third quarter to continue to be challenging for our economy. We, as well as the entire country, continue to deal with the impacts of the current covid-19 pandemic. We are consistently monitoring how it is affecting our clients and our own operations. We expect the economic impacts related to covid-19 to be with us well into 2021. As the search for a vaccine continues and as a baseline consumer confidence builds. From a health standpoint, that pandemic and the resulting economic fallout is a major concern for as we continue to focus on serving the immediate needs of our clients, ensuring the health and well-being of our employees, and supporting the communities in which we live and serve.

[00:03:34] I am pleased with the strong core performance in the third quarter and the completion of a course immersion in July third quarter twenty twenty net income on a gap basis with twenty five point seven million or sixty nine cents per diluted common share, compared with thirteen point two million or sixty six cents per diluted common share in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. On a core basis, net income for the quarter was twenty eight point six million or seventy seven cents per quarter. Delivered share pretax prevision return. On average, assets were strong at one point ninety nine, compared to two point one for the third quarter of nineteen. We've been able to maintain our efficiency ratio below 50 percent on a core basis, with the third quarter at forty nine point nine percent. Our provision for loan loss was also in line this quarter, with moderating expectations of higher credit losses due to the economic environment that charge us did elevate slightly this quarter to twenty four basis points. However, this was offset by provision for loan losses, which resulted in the net impact of one basis point increase in the allowance to one point sixty three. Overall, credit quality was generally stable in the quarter, was very moderate increases and NPLs and restructured loans. We see this continued improvement in the amount of loans and deferral dropping from sixteen at June quarter ended nine percent in the September quarter.

[00:04:58] And that will have more details on this category in a few minutes. We continue to be very diligently monitoring and communicating with our loan clients. Ongoing strong level of activity and gain on sale led to another very strong quarter in the mortgage area. Overall growth in the third quarter was three point one percent for loans and four point five percent for deposits, with a shift in the non-interest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits as a trend of strong deposit activity continues. Our overall capital levels are solid and we're bolstered by the successful debt offering of fifty million. In September, we felt that the environment for the additional two capital was present and that was the appropriate opportunity for us to further strengthen our capital stack. We were quite satisfied with the execution, the offering coming in at a four percent rate. They're also pleased to announce the continuation of our dividend with a twenty twenty fourth quarter dividend at twenty two cents per share flat with a year ago in an annual dividend yield of approximately four point eight percent. At quarter end, we had 570000 shares of common stock remaining for purchase under our repurchase plan authorization and these uncertain times, we continue to assess usage of the authorization as well as other capital strategies. I will now ask Paul to provide details for the quarter before I conclude with the fall.

Paul Nungester

[00:06:25] Thank you, Don. Good morning, everyone. I'll summarize our third quarter results and highlight certain impactful items. First is the balance sheet. Total loan growth was muted as commercial loan growth was mostly offset. I continued shrinkage in residential and consumer lending. We generated 55 million of commercial loan growth, including some additional BPP residential loans, had very strong origination volumes. Again, prepayments and refinancings continue to drive the net net portfolio reduction, although we did have a forty million dollar increase in loans held for sale. For deposits, we had another 36 million from June 30 for a two and a half percent annualized growth rate, non-interest deposits declines as businesses began using funds and represented about twenty three percent of total deposits at September 30th versus twenty five percent at June 30th.

[00:07:22] Next, I'll explain the allowance, as previously noted, we did it up sole effective January 1st, and we've discussed the impact of that on previous calls. For three Q the allowance only increased slightly by three hundred and sixty three thousand due to provision expense for loans of three point seven million, offset by net charge offs of three point three million. Approximately four point two million of gross charge offs is related to one credit that was a loan from the CFC acquisition. That loan had a specific reserve established. However, accounting rules require that to be reflected through provision expense rather than a credit against the charge offs. If instead reflected as a credit against charge of those would be zero point nine million or seven basis points for 3Q and a net recovery of one basis point on an LTM basis.

[00:08:16] The net increase in the allowance is related to an increase in qualitative factors and risk migration offset by improved quantitative factors, qualitative factors were increased in 3Q again, primarily due to continued concerns for potential future charge offs. Quantitative factors improved primarily due to a better economic forecast, including a further improved national unemployment forecast.

[00:08:42] And last, while non volumes only increase slightly risk, migration began to have an impact as we experienced some increases in our special mention and classified balance of.

[00:08:53] At 930, our allowance coverage, the total loans was one point sixty three percent, which is up from one point sixty two percent at 630. But if you exclude PP loans, the ratio would be one point seventy seven percent from one point seventy six percent at 630.

[00:09:09] In addition, if you include the unadvertised balance of purchase accounting marks, the coverage ratio would be two point zero four percent. To finish the balance sheet, I'll discuss capital, where we ended with nine hundred and fifty nine million of equity at September 30 of 18 million from June 30, primarily due to continued strong net earnings. At September 30, our tangible equity ratio was nine point two percent and our total risk based capital is estimated to be about twelve point nine percent. We did complete a very successful capital issuance on nine 30 for 50 million of fixed to floating sub debt with an initial rate of four point zero zero percent, the lowest this year for a triple B minus Krul rated bank holding company. This helped boost total capital and enhances the holding companies ability to serve as a source of strength to the bank during this economic recession. Next, I'll turn to the income statement, I will preface this with noting that year over year comparisons are obviously skewed by the fact that we have three months of operations, including Yuxi, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to none in third quarter of 2019. I'll start with net interest income, which was fifty three point three million for the third quarter of twenty twenty, this resulted in a net interest margin of three point forty seven percent. This does include the benefit of accretion from purchase accounting marks with one point one million coming through interest income and zero point eight million coming through interest expense. This also includes two point seven million of interest income on PBP loans with an average balance of four hundred and forty million. Excluding the impact of those items are net interest margin would be three point four one percent, which is up from three point three four percent on a linked quarter basis. This improvement was attributable to our continued efforts to reduce funding costs, as well as addressing excess liquidity from the significant deposit growth experienced here today.

[00:11:09] Noninterest income was twenty five million for 3Q and represented almost thirty two percent of total revenues.

[00:11:16] First, mortgage banking income was 12 million for third quarter, twenty twenty gains on sale on mortgage loans were thirteen point eight million, up from eleven and a half million last quarter, primarily due to pricing, along with continued high volumes. Offsetting those gains were MSRA amortization expense of two million, fairly consistent with last quarter and a negative valuation adjustment of one point seven million, which is up from one point four million last quarter. The valuation adjustment was negative again this quarter due to continue to increase prepay speeds as rates improve and prepay speeds revert back to normal levels. We will be able to recover against that valuation allowance. Next, wealth management income came in at one point five million and increased from zero point seven million last year and insurance commissions were three point seven million, up from three point three million last year. Service fees and other charges increased to four point eight million from four point eight million last year, and we had one point four million of security gains, which I'll discuss more shortly. Next, I'll discuss expenses. First, we incur three point seven million in merger related costs and the third quarter of twenty twenty, so cumulatively we have incurred thirty four million to date and we do not expect much more, if any, to occur.

[00:12:36] And for Q since we have largely completed implementation of synergies and the core conversion. So excluding merger costs. Total expenses were thirty nine point nine million, compared to thirty five point six million in the second quarter of twenty 2020, with the increase primarily due to other expenses and FDIC premiums. First, we early extinguish 30 million of fixed rate FHL, the advances that had a weighted average rate of two point eight percent and incurred a prepayment penalty of one point four million, which is recognized in other expenses. Separately, we sold fifty five million of MBS securities yielding approximately one point eight percent, had a gain of one point four million, thus resulting in no impact to net income. The proceeds from the sales are being reinvested into securities, yielding approximately one point, one point five percent, funded by overnight advances with a cost of approximately 20 basis points.

[00:13:35] The net effect of the transaction is expected to increase pre-tax income approximately four hundred and twenty five thousand over the next 12 months and enhance net interest margin by one basis point.

[00:13:48] Next, FDIC insurance premiums were one point five dollars million expense in the third quarter of twenty twenty, up from a four hundred eleven thousand dollars expense in the second quarter of twenty twenty and a two hundred fifty five thousand dollars credit in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. The increase in expense from prior quarter is largely due to the impact of PBP and includes the year to date accrual estimate true up. Although PPY loan balances are excludable from the asset based component, they are not excludable from the leverage ratio component because we did not borrow from the peoples. Plus, any loan funds that were in our deposit base would also increase the asset base component. FDIC insurance premiums were a credit of two hundred fifty five thousand in the third quarter 2013 due to the receipt of small bank assessment credits. So excluding the merger costs as well as the FHL be prepayment cost, since we exclude security gains, we generated a core efficiency ratio of forty nine point nine percent, which compares very favorably to fifty five point five percent in the third quarter twenty nineteen. Additionally, our core pre-tax pre provision income was thirty four point seven million, which generated a robust two point to zero percent return on average assets. We're very pleased with our third quarter operating profitability as we continue to realize our merger benefits. I'll wrap up with a summary of that earnings on a gap basis, we reported net income of twenty five point seven million or sixty nine cents per share. Merger costs this quarter represent a two point nine million on an after tax basis or eight cents per share. Excluding those costs, quarter earnings were twenty eight point six million or seventy seven cents per share. In conclusion, we had another strong quarter as we completed our core conversion and their final implementation of SYNERGISE. Our healthy capital levels and sturdy operating profitability remain a solid foundation in the current recessionary environment. That completes my Financial Review, and I'll now turn the call over to Gary for highlights on our community banking initiative, merger integration, progress and continued covid impact. Gary?

Gary Small

[00:16:07] Thanks, Paul, and hello to all. We certainly had a terrific performance quarter and I'll provide a few comments that will give some additional color. We are 90 days past our integration date, which was July 13th, and again, an email you or excuse me, an Moët combination is a large undertaking and we're very pleased to report is a successful effort. And we're now in the stage of typical cleanup and adjustment activities. And those continue today. We see that we'll wind down those efforts over the next few weeks, will continue on operational improvement initiatives that we have stated over the next few months with our goal to optimize our resources and provide the very best client experience possible. You might note that deposit related non-interest income was down a bit for the quarter versus the norm. There were feek grace periods and liberal fee wave activity for clients that were affected by the integration, which was the movement between the two core systems of their accounts. Fee income is returning to normal levels as we enter into Q4. Positive fee income, that is. We have also discontinued Sillett points programs, et cetera, resetting our fee income base, and that's a more permanent effect. Those fee reductions are more than offset by the corresponding expense reductions related to the cost of administering those programs.

[00:17:36] From a business perspective, regardless of the uncertainty created by Corbett in the near term election cycle, each of our business units are on a good pace as we go into Q4 for residential mortgage business continues its excellent year and we expect a carryover effect at least into early 2001. The commercial activity is stronger than might be expected under the circumstances, although pipelines are understandably a bit less than normal. Across the retail shops shop, we're returning to a more business as usual mode, with sales campaigns underway and home equity investments and small business services. And we're getting excellent early initial activity results. And I would want to say that our insurance and our wealth management businesses continue to post strong results. That all of these feed businesses, it's worth remembering, are big enough to matter and provide a very diverse revenue stream for the organization, adding to some of the resilience of our performance.

[00:18:39] Margin management is always top of mind, and it's evidenced by the end of the third quarter rapid decline in our overall cost of funding, competitors are flush with cash and there's little promotional activities in the market. And we've seen our funding costs drop by as much as five basis points within a single month period. We'll continue to manage deposit pricing very closely and we expect to see a continuation of this lowering theme over the next couple of quarters regarding loan yields. We continue to use floors and deemphasize swap activity for the foreseeable future in an effort to protect our yield. In terms of delivery channel activity, we have recently announced the closing of three branch locations affected in the first quarter of 21 covid-19 that certainly affected how our clients interact with us from a brick and mortar perspective consistent with past efforts. We continue to look for opportunities to realign our resources and better enable us to do business with the customer in their space and responding to their service preferences. A comment on credit, we see delinquencies trending upward. But in a very measured pace, we closed Q3 at approximately 90 basis points. Commercial reflected no meaningful change from our Q1 levels in consumer and residential levels are up, but steadily increasing, but remaining very, very manageable levels. We keep a close eye on the migration and we're generally very pleased with where we stand. Final thought, we continue to build a business model in the fashion that we will deliver a strong operating leverage over time. This approach builds better performance resiliency under almost all market conditions. It's worked for us to this point, and you should expect no change going forward. With that, I'll turn it over to Matt.

Matthew Garrity

[00:20:32] Thanks, Gary. I'd like to update you this morning on the return to pay activity of our borrowers that had received payment accommodation as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, comments on our portfolio performance for the quarter and our thoughts on asset quality moving forward with respect to payment deferral activity during the third quarter. We're pleased to report the total loan deferrals declined by approximately 41 percent as borrowers return to payment. We saw approximately seventy six point four percent of third quarter expiring deferrals returning to payment. As we discussed on last quarter's call, October is our largest month of expiring payment deferrals. And as of Monday, our return to pay percentage is tracking to what we experienced for the third quarter. This should put us in the mid single digits by the end of the month. I would note that our reduction in deferred loans was also seen in our high sensitivity portfolios. Balances under deferral reduced over thirty three percent in our accommodation and food service category, over forty eight percent in our retail trade category, and over fifty eight percent in our long term care category, as outlined in our earnings release. We also saw some extension of deferrals during the quarter, but these extensions largely represent maturing 90 day deferrals that were deferred for an additional 90 days. On the consumer side, mortgage portfolio deferrals were at approximately three point six percent, which compares very favorably to the national average of over six point eight percent in terms of portfolio performance during the quarter.

[00:22:12] I would characterize it as in line with our expectations and consistent with what we communicated previously. We did see asset quality migration as expected during the quarter, but the migration during the quarter was largely contained in our hotel segment. The remaining portfolio remained relatively stable during the third quarter. Our expectation is that while performance continues to improve slowly in the hotel segment, that several of these borrowers will require additional support while they continue to recover. In terms of the asset quality migration we did see during the quarter. Much of the hotel segment migration was to the special mentioned category with one four point nine dollars million hotel loan moving to SUB-STANDARD. While we do expect further migration in this segment, I would note that by design, the hotel portfolio represents a relatively small segment of our overall loan portfolio at two point eight percent of total loans. We continue to monitor the performance of this portfolio in our entire loan portfolio closely. As Paul mentioned in his remarks, we had a net we had net charge offs of three point three million for the third quarter from an individual loan that had a specific reserve established. I would not characterize the charge off as being completely covid-19 driven as it had previously been identified as having performance issues and having had a market established against the loan at the time.

[00:23:40] Verdure the loan was in the retail portfolio and we believe the remaining balance is appropriately reserved for our overall outlook for asset quality remains unchanged from our comments last quarter is there remains a high level of uncertainty. We believe continued economic recovery remains reliant on the duration of the pandemic vaccine development and what future economic stimulus looks like. So far, the impact of the pandemic has been uneven across customer segments, with businesses and consumers tied to more contact dependent segments under greater duress than those that are not. Our team continues to stay close to our customers and monitor performance. In spite of the challenging environment, we were well positioned entering the cycle, given our strong asset quality position. A strong balance sheet bolstered further during the quarter with our successful subduct raise and a strong risk management team in place. We also believe that our borrowers have come into this cycle stronger overall than in prior cycles. While we fully expect continued asset quality migration and additional credit losses in future quarters during the cycle, we believe we are well positioned to see it through. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Don for closing remarks Don.

Donald Hileman

[00:25:01] Thank you, Matt. Well, the future will continue to bring challenges for the company. I believe that we as a company have worked hard to position ourselves to proactively address these challenges. As noted, credit challenges and the uncertainty related to the credit environment continues to develop. And we expect it to be at least several quarters until we see that playing out with more clarity. We believe we have made consistent progress in our execution of the merger, and integration, as noted, allowed us to shift our focus to the future. Dedication and teamwork of our employees have proven that our power by people philosophy is a driving factor behind our success. I am so proud of their commitment to our clients and communities during this challenging time. We appreciate the trust you have placed on us. And thank you for joining us and for your interest in Premier Financial Corp.. We will now be glad to take any questions.

Scott Siefers

[00:26:25] Guys, thanks for taking this morning, Scott. Hey, let's say I think first question, I wanted to ask this just within the hotel portfolio. When you talk now about the need for additional support for some borrowers in that portfolio, what do you mean by that? Like, how are you contemplating working those out? Are those just as simple as extensions of deferrals or are we talking stuff more substantial than that?

Paul Nungester

[00:26:53] God, it's really just an extension of deferrals consistent with some of the regulatory guidance that came out recently, really encouraging, you know, banks to continue to support these clients that are impacted by covid. We've taken the approach to to continue to assist those, although I would say for those hotel loans and really any of our deferred borrowers that need additional assistance, we're really approaching it with a little bit more of a value exchange this time around. So we would be thinking about enhancements, be they economic or structural, with collateral or increases in recourse, things of that nature. But we we do expect that, particularly in this hotel segment, and thankfully it's relatively small compared to the overall portfolio, that we're going to need to continue to support these folks for a little while longer.

Scott Siefers

[00:27:47] Ok, perfect. Thank you. And then maybe question for Paul. So the core margin when we back out all the noise, I was surprised by how well it held up. Just curious if you can give us maybe a little more color on the puts and takes you see them and sort of where it goes from from here.

Donald Hileman

[00:28:06] Yeah. So a couple of things there. Part of it is, you know, a little bit of pick up from what I described earlier during the prepared remarks about the restructuring transaction we did. We've been able to, you know, take some liquidity, get rid of borrowings for the most part. In addition, we did get active in the third quarter here, ramping up some security investments. So just as we were an issue where we were also a buyer on that front buying some subtests and other securities as well as the normal stuff. But given we had that that ability because of the strong deposit growth, which came in surprisingly strong in the second quarter and was dragged in them, we obviously put that to work as best we could and that helped prop things up there.

Scott Siefers

[00:29:02] Ok, perfect. And then just as you look forward, you know that we able overall to support that sort of the current level.

Donald Hileman

[00:29:10] Yeah, yeah, we think, you know, absent any additional shock to the system here, we think we've for the most part hit a trough the three four level. You know, most of our loan portfolio, especially the variable stuff is already rolled down. We will continue to get a little more compression on there. As you know, our five year arm portfolio comes up for those resets and whatnot. But we've been beaten down our funding costs very strongly, CDs especially, which will continue to turn. And we've got a little bit more opportunity. You know, we've still got some higher cost deposit funds out there, certain money markets and private banking and things like that that we could look at if needed to continue to bring that down over time.

Scott Siefers

[00:30:04] All right, perfect. Thank you very much. Yep.

Michael Perito

[00:30:14] Hey, guys, how is everybody?

Donald Hileman

[00:30:15] Good, good.

Michael Perito

[00:30:19] Good. Good to hear. First question for Matt, you know, the commercial loan balances XP, at least as it would seem to me from the financials, have seen some, you know, some steady but not quite as robust as it was, but steady growth. And I'm just curious how the market for commercial loan growth looks today, as you guys see, you know, from a credit risk appetite standpoint, from a pricing standpoint, from a competition standpoint, I mean, is there some confidence that, you know, as we move into next year here, that you can continue to drive? Maybe you can see some acceleration of commercial world, organic, commercial and.

Matthew Garrity

[00:30:55] Sure, like it's still a very competitive market, I would characterize our activity in our commercial bank as being being solid in some some good growth in the third quarter, but I wouldn't obviously characterize it as the kind of growth that really either institution has experienced historically over the last couple of years. But the growth, is there a fair amount of growth in Q3? I think as we get into Q4, I would expect similar a similar amount of growth which will impact us in Q4 is some pretty strong PAY-OFF activity. These are planned payoffs, people going out and a permanent market. But in spite of that, we'll see some growth. Our aspirations for twenty, twenty one will, you know, includes loan growth in the commercial portfolio. But again, I wouldn't say it's going to be to the robust levels that both organizations enjoyed historically pre pandemic, pre covid. But we've got a really solid team out there looking for the right deals, credit philosophy and how we how we operate in this market. I think both institutions were relatively conservative and had a fairly well-defined set of goalposts over what deals make sense and which ones don't. So one of the things that we bring to market is some consistency there. Clearly, we will probably be asking a few more questions because of what's going on with covid and the questions that those raised. But we haven't also we haven't pulled our oars in either. Will, we'll still look to grow this portfolio next year.

Gary Small

[00:32:34] My guess is, is additional evidence on that. In the last quarter, we've added five commercial bankers from some strong competitors. We're in the mood for selective growth and adding talented folks to the team to get it done.

Michael Perito

[00:32:50] Helpful, thanks. And then on the mortgage side, as we look out to the next quarter to hear, I mean, can you help us just balance what, you know, some historical seasonal trends versus what clearly some environmental elevated activity here and how we should think about that unit's production near term.

Matthew Garrity

[00:33:11] Mike, this is Matt, we've got a very strong pipeline going into court to Q4, as we saw. Production on the revised side dialed down a little bit. It was really backfills nicely with purchase and construction firm activity. So we think our Q4 is going to be pretty solid and we've been pretty transparent that we're enjoying some really outsized margins because of, you know, as we reach capacity internally, you know, in turn, we're pricing up a little bit in reflection of that. That clearly won't last forever. It won't last with us all through twenty one, for example.

[00:33:55] But we do feel that, you know, this this expanded profitability that we're experiencing relative to what both things would have seen in the norms will be with us during Q3 and will bleed into Q1 next year as well.

Michael Perito

[00:34:15] Helpful. Thank you. And then just last for me, Gary, you mentioned that three branches that you guys have closed and the changing kind of customer preference that you've seen during the pandemic. I'm just curious, you know, how do you see premie, you know, in terms of evolving its delivery methods of products and services? How far along do you guys see yourselves today? I mean, we switch the three branch closures, just kind of the initial stuff that stood out. And there's more ongoing or do you feel like the combined footprint is now somewhat rightsized? I guess I'll start there. Yeah.

Gary Small

[00:34:54] The fact that the the three branches that we announced two are pure consolidation and given the transaction levels and the market movement, easy to do, once a little less of a consolidation, we're not exiting the market. But it's it's not as easy as just being down the road. And they've been on the board for some time. Both organizations historically had selectively pruned the branch compliment on a pretty current basis. So I don't expect we're going to have the big shock announcement of 25 percent of our locations going down in a year or anything like that. When you look at the branch component that we have now, there continues to be some potential opportunities there. But again, I wouldn't expect a large announcement like that. I'll ask Vince to comment a little bit on the network as a whole.

Unidentified Company Representative

[00:35:49] Sure. Thank you, Gary. I would just also remind everybody that as part of our prudent distribution management program, we're also looking at opportunities where we do see growth. I'll remind everybody, I think in the second quarter we announced the opening of our branch in Columbus. And so we're constantly looking at the retail networking opportunities that we've got to optimize and meet customers when, where and how they want to interact with the bank. You'll see more focus not just around retail branch distribution, but around our digital strategy and our ability to connect with customers digitally. And so I would just remark that this is really a function of an ongoing optimization retail distribution strategy program that helps us make the decisions to meet the customer need and demand.

Donald Hileman

[00:36:37] That speaks to my comments earlier, Mike, relative to realigning the resources. And if you were to look into our strategic plan as it stands today, you would see significant dollars going into the digital space channel and all things digital, and you'd see a tremendous commitment in some of our more traditional channel support. They'll continue to be what they need to be. But priority wise, we move into that digital space.

Michael Perito

[00:37:08] And you know, as we think about the expense outlook from here, do you you know, it sounds like your name actually relatively is going to be pretty resilient here, but still a difficult environment. You have to mortgage offset, which certainly helps. But but I imagine there's not a huge appetite to grow expenses in a significant way in this environment. I mean, do you feel like you're on the trajectory where, you know, these digital enhancements and upgrades that you're making to your platform are at a point where efficiencies that that they generate and potential, you know, as you scale can can limit the upfront negative impact to your expense growth as you kind of move along this path.

Gary Small

[00:37:50] I don't know if it'll be a one hour one in the year spend, but over a reasonable period of time, you can expect it should get turned back in terms of other physical delivery methods and support and processes, because a lot of digital is process improvement and just efficiency and customer acquisition expense. So it may not be within the years spend, but that's certainly the goal. It's a lot of activity in and I think traditionally in banking, as we've expanded our channels, that you incur new costs and again, you either optimize or get the opportunity to add systems, some old delivery methodologies, and you tend to see a net benefit to the bottom line with the technology coming on board.

Michael Perito

[00:38:37] But helpful. Interesting discussion. Thank you guys for taking my questions.

Donald Hileman

[00:38:41] Well, we welcome.

[00:38:49] Hey, good morning, guys. Good morning. Just a question on the merger discount, it was a little less than 15 million. June 30th is approximately one million of accretion of direct production of the market. Should we be thinking that's around 13 and a half now or what was that number?

Donald Hileman

[00:39:14] Yeah, the the accretion on the asset size of the net of loan and securities was the million bucks. Yes. And here, can you clarify what you're talking about on the discount side?

Unidentified Analyst

[00:39:30] Yeah, just like when we're trying to look at reserves plus the, you know, credit mark, is that credit Mark now like 13 and a half million?

Donald Hileman

[00:39:41] Yes. Yes, I got a yes. Dr. I phrased it well, I thought you said you were talking. You're correct. Yes. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:39:53] Ok, and then one follow up for me, you know, you guys had a great, you know, 20 pre-tax reprovision hours away this quarter, didn't see that as being sustainable. And do you think you can expand that into 20, 21?

[00:40:11] You know, I think it's good that this is done. I think it's it's realistic to expect that we can we can target this level, whether we can expand on that level with some of the headwinds and some of the additional items we we anticipate will be a challenge. But, you know, clearly we're focused on the things that we just talked about. But I think, you know, any kind of a significant expansion would probably not be what we'd be looking for and that that ratio.

[00:40:42] Got it. Thanks so much. Thanks for taking my questions, guys. Are you one of them thinking?

David Long

[00:40:55] Good morning, everyone. Morning. At the beginning of the call, you talked about your qualitative versus your quantitative part of the reserve and curious on the qualitative side, what are your assumptions baked into your reserves today on the next stimulus package?

Donald Hileman

[00:41:15] Well, we do believe that there is obviously the possibility of it, but given the current political environment, we're not putting a whole lot of credence in it just yet. You know, that's something that will hopefully clarify here in the fourth quarter post-election. We'll get a lot more visibility into that. But while we see it as a possibility, it would certainly be beneficial. We're not going to put a lot of weight into that at this point.

David Long

[00:41:45] Ok, got it. And then in response to to Scott's question earlier, you mentioned purchasing securities and I thought you mentioned subtests. So just curious, are you guys, you know, this subject? Are you buying other banks some debt in your securities portfolio at this point?

[00:41:59] Yes. Yes, we are. It's, you know, an alternative investment. It's a better yield than some of the traditional stuff that we get. So it helps from that perspective. It also helps with some durations and things like that.

Donald Hileman

[00:42:15] Yeah, we put some of this is we put some fences around how much of that we have an appetite for. And we're generally going to be looking for companies we know and understand rather than just any kind of debt to purchase. So I think we have a pretty high quality portfolio, not on our books here as we move forward through the quarter.

David Long

[00:42:38] Got it. OK, thanks. And then lastly, the TPP loans and the timing of forgiveness there. Have you started to take applications for forgiveness? And how are you thinking about the timing on your your customers going through that process?

Donald Hileman

[00:42:57] So let me answer that one for.

Matthew Garrity

[00:42:58] Sure, we we've to your first question, we've seen very little activity on forgiveness, really just hand literally handfuls of clients that want to go through the process. I think the lion's share of our client base has been anticipating what comes next out of Washington, what what modifications or what happens to the forgiveness process as part of a future stimulus package. So I think that's a bit of a gating issue right now. And to the to the extent of the timing of that additional, you know, getting that stimulus rolled out, that might be the accelerant that we need. But our thinking is that this gets more of this more of this forgiveness process really gets pushed out into early twenty one and into Q1.

David Long

[00:43:56] Got it. Thanks for taking my questions. Thank you.

[00:44:11] Hi, guys, thanks for taking the questions. Just wanted to talk about mortgages. I mean, for you guys and for everyone in the industry, it's just been so shockingly strong. Just guess I'm curious about sort of where and when you guys think it all begins to settle out. I mean, just based on where rates are, I would imagine it has some some legs for a while. But, you know, whether it's the gain on sale, margin normalization, how much refires is really left, how are you guys thinking about those dynamics?

Matthew Garrity

[00:44:42] The margin was this is Mascotte, the marginal start to normalize as we get into really Q2 through Q4 of twenty one. That's our thought process, at least for now. Although the mortgage business is pretty dynamic, I don't think anyone would have expected the kind of more mortgage activity that we've experienced this year. I think what's a little bit unique about our model that we probably need to remember is it sort of gets to the comment I made a moment ago where we've seen as that reify activity is decline, we've seen a nice refill of that decline from our purchase and construction firm business. Strategically, we view mortgage as a business that we can continue to grow so well, 20 our expectations for twenty one as well. We won't see the robust refinance activity. We also don't feel like that we're going to drop right back off either. We feel that there's opportunities for us to continue to expand this business both within the markets we're in and probably within some contiguous markets as well. We're keeping our eyes open for that. So kind of a long answer to margins normalizing. Yes, we will definitely see that in twenty one. But I wouldn't necessarily call for a full drop off in volume as a result of the reduced refinance activity next year. We think we've got a we've got a few different oars in the water there.

Gary Small

[00:46:09] Scott, it's kind of counterintuitive, but if rates stayed as they are today and pricing did normalize, I think we'd see another refinance boom. There's probably not just for us, but our competition, five to three quarters of a percent difference between a 15 year of. Reify and a purchase or a purchase money, those usually don't have that kind of gap. So, again, if rates stay as they are, pricing will come back into line as volumes sort of slips away and there will be a new type of volume and it'll be the reified at that much lower rate versus that already good rate that they might have experienced that there's enough vig in there. We could we could see another volume boost next year.

Scott Siefers

[00:46:55] Yeah, it's a good point. OK, perfect. Thank you, guys. Thank you.

